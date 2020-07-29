 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   Degree of illness from COVID-19 is connected to the amount of virus inhaled. If only some sort of cheap, readily-available barrier method existed... Oh well, back to watching countries run by grownups leave America in the dust   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
22
    More: Obvious, Influenza, Infection, high case-fatality rate, high number of contacts, Army camps, Infectious disease, San Francisco, arguments of skeptics  
•       •       •

358 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jul 2020 at 6:50 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have some hope.  Over the past several days I've had the dubious pleasure of escorting potential vendors around my sites in concert with my operations department.  This is a pretty conservative town and the blue-collar workers in operations are likewise generally pretty conservative, but the employer has mandated that everyone wear masks, and even as much as there were definite indications these guys didn't believe it, they had their work-issued masks on even as we climbed up onto roofs in the hot Arizona sun to look at line-of-sight for possible microwave radio towers.

So maybe it does get through to some people that yes, it really is real, even if their politics are not especially far to the left.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Among the arguments of skeptics: If masks can't fully protect me against covid-19, what is the point of wearing them?

Take off your seatbelts, deactivate your airbags, yank the locks off your doors, and throw away your guns. You'll be doing us all a favor you pieces of shiat.
 
Psylence [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
People biatching need to neck themselves.

I was walking around in the park with my mask on in 90 degree heat today.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
scontent.fhio2-2.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ontario has 76 new cases reported bring the total number of cases to 38,986 and out of those 34,741 have made full recoveries.
Good to see the numbers heading in the right direction.
 
bthom37
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's pretty straightforward:

1) wear a mask. Risk: you might look silly, and your glasses might get foggy (hint: scoot the mask further up the bridge of your nose)

2) don't wear a mask. Risk: you might die as well as kill others around you.

And while I'm ok with you dying, you might take out an actual human being along the way and I'd prefer that you not.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mask are getting all the press and attention right now.  It's a little concerning to me because hand washing, sanitizer and distancing are just as important.

WASH YOUR DAMN HANDS PLAGUE RAT HEATHENS!!
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Ontario has 76 new cases reported bring the total number of cases to 38,986 and out of those 34,741 have made full recoveries.
Good to see the numbers heading in the right direction.


Shhh those numbers are irrelevant
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: [Fark user image 790x596]

Mask are getting all the press and attention right now.  It's a little concerning to me because hand washing, sanitizer and distancing are just as important.

WASH YOUR DAMN HANDS PLAGUE RAT HEATHENS!!


With distancing being far and away the most important of the above options.  Stop congregating in crowded venues, you chucklefarks.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's good news. It gives me hope that there will be a statistical correlation between the dumb-as-fark political views some people hold and mortality. If this disease hits the people who are willfully making things worse the hardest, then the only thing that bothers me is the other people who may get it - though at least as consolation maybe less severely.

The other folks though? The ones making it worse because "stiggin it" is a lifestyle? Fark 'em. Fark every last one of them. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
 
undernova [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Leadership reflects its people.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This why rather than lists, I have started writing out "plan of attack." Hit all targets as quickly as possible in the shortage distance and quickest speed.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: Mask are getting all the press and attention right now.  It's a little concerning to me because hand washing, sanitizer and distancing are just as important.


Social distancing, yes, but recent studies are tending to show that transmission through touching surfaces is not as much of a hazard as we initially thought. Washing your hands is important, but it's not *as* important as masks. At least as far as the current science says.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
but but FREEDOM
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bthom37: It's pretty straightforward:

1) wear a mask. Risk: you might look silly, and your glasses might get foggy (hint: scoot the mask further up the bridge of your nose)


1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


Oh, my nose!
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: FarkingSmurf: [Fark user image 790x596]

Mask are getting all the press and attention right now.  It's a little concerning to me because hand washing, sanitizer and distancing are just as important.

WASH YOUR DAMN HANDS PLAGUE RAT HEATHENS!!

With distancing being far and away the most important of the above options.  Stop congregating in crowded venues, you chucklefarks.


No duh, I was reading the synopsis from the Ohio Governor's press conference. There was a story about a woman who went and got a covid test, and then the next day had her 50th birthday bash with over 20 friends in attendance. You were freaking worried enough to get a test but then turned around and had a large gathering of people before you could get the results?!? I've seen my parents twice since March, outdoors from more than 10' away and I know they've been in quarantine just like me. The thought process of bringing a bunch of people together with unknown exposure just blows my mind, doubly so if you think you might be infected.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Run and inhabited.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ok. Business opportunity. I get infected with Covid and cough in your face one time for $100.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fusillade762: [scontent.fhio2-2.fna.fbcdn.net image 850x646]


Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
 
sid244
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
At one time, people didn't want seat belts and fought very hard to keep them out of automobiles.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If only some sort of cheap, readily-available barrier method existed..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sid244
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: If only some sort of cheap, readily-available barrier method existed..

[Fark user image image 251x201]


I thought Red  Bull gives you wiiings
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.