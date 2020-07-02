 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Economist)   Coronavirus is messing with Texas, despite reading the bumper stickers   (economist.com) divider line
18
    More: Obvious, Donald Trump, United States Senate, George W. Bush, Mr Abbott's calculation, state's vastness, Republican Party, Greg Abbott, Ivana Trump  
•       •       •

1122 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jul 2020 at 2:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From what little I was allowed to read: Abbot is a good guy.

Fark you Ferengi Economist.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Greg Abbott is battling the coronavirus with one hand and his party's lunatic fringe with the other

By "lunatic fringe" they must mean the entirety of East Texas.

And he's not battling them at all.  He's taking his marching orders straight from whatever the billionaires in the state want.  He could go on TV and call his party's "lunatic fringe" a bunch of brain-dead hick imbeciles with a "fark your fat moo-moo-wearing mother" for good measure and they would still come out and vote "R".
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: [Fark user image 850x514]


That's a border wall I can actually support
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if only we had been able to see this coming. I mean, who could have known that scientists and epidemiologists would be right?
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The government of Texas continuously acts like it thinks Texans are really, really stupid.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but no one has gotten sick in the rural town where I live so I'm absolutely certain this won't affect me.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lifeless: The government of Texas continuously acts like it thinks Texans are really, really stupid.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

UberDave: Greg Abbott is battling the coronavirus with one hand and his party's lunatic fringe with the other

By "lunatic fringe" they must mean the entirety of East Texas.

And he's not battling them at all.  He's taking his marching orders straight from whatever the billionaires in the state want.  He could go on TV and call his party's "lunatic fringe" a bunch of brain-dead hick imbeciles with a "fark your fat moo-moo-wearing mother" for good measure and they would still come out and vote "R".


This^

Abbot is a shiat stain who was happy to be patted on the head by Trumpy. Unfortunately, those rugged in-duh-vidualist Texans are being shown:

"Listen, and understand. That terminator Corona-virus is out there. It can't be bargained with. It can't be reasoned with. It doesn't feel pity, or remorse, or fear. And it absolutely will not stop, ever, until you are dead."
 
dothemath
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Houston resident here.

Abbott isnt "battling" anyone in the republican party. He's one of them. And by one of them I mean a fark*ng idiot.

At least we can say that a New Yorker is responsible for the majority of the problem.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Yes, but no one [I know] has gotten sick in the rural town where I live so I'm absolutely certain this won't affect me.


Even that doesn't work. I've had someone argue to my face that I couldn't possibly have had a positive antibody test because nobody in the county has had the virus ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Lifeless: The government of Texas continuously acts like it thinks Texans are really, really stupid.


Well. In their defense, the majority of Texans are stupid enough to vote for them.
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The lunatics aren't the fringe. They're the mainstream.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Has anyone here pointed out that "Don't Mess with Texas" was originally, and apparently still is, an anti-littering campaign slogan?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fine, but all of this would be nullified if the lunatic fringe is gold.
 
chasd00
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
TFA is a little begind the times, masks and bars seem to be the key. After the mandate and closure of bars things turned around. Hospitalizations are finally headed in the right direction.


https://apps.texastribune.org/feature​s​/2020/texas-coronavirus-cases-map/
 
chuggernaught [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Republican party is the lunatic fringe
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.