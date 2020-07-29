 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Goddamn   (theguardian.com) divider line
76
    More: Facepalm, Capital punishment, Crime, Murder, governor of Punjab province, Death row, Human rights, social media, member of the Ahmedi sect  
•       •       •

3978 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jul 2020 at 1:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



76 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*Crossing Pakistan right off the bucket list*
 
PluckYew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Executed for a victimless crime.  Where's the sad tag?
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The shooting took place in a high security area???
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They have a Stand Your Religion law, over there.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Evangelicals seen taking notes.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Members of the public are allowed to observe trials, but for his attacker to smuggle in a weapon represents a serious security breach. "A person entering with a pistol and murdering someone within a courtroom is very disturbing," Zaher added.

Uh-huh. Sure.

Fark all religion.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Life of Brian Stoning
Youtube Iv4PFgOmAsI
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have checked the Yelp review for his lawyer first.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The shooting took place at a high-security complex

Was it though?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised this was Greenlit.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is probably stating the obvious, but breaking laws in countries where death is a common occurrence isn't the best idea in the world.

Likewise, I doubt you're getting out of a traffic ticket for going 160mph on I-90 freeway by simply claiming "it's legal in Germany."

Sucks. RIP guy.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark your god and his ignorant followers
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: The shooting took place at a high-security complex

Was it though?


You're forgetting to apply the conversion-rate from Pakistan-secure to Illinois-secure.
 
CommonName2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Canada it is a crime to use the wrong pronoun, which is essentially just blasphemy to people who think they are their own god.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Religion. Bringing comfort to so many. And now, with a blasphemer dispatched, God will be extra happy with us!
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm starting to lean toward the Voluntary Human Extinction movement. Let's just not procreate anymore. Evolution gave us a big brain and nobody seems to know what to do with it.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine living in a country where you can be punished for insulting a religion, or burning the flag.
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we have a holy War yet?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkBucket18: This is probably stating the obvious, but breaking laws in countries where death is a common occurrence isn't the best idea in the world.


I probably wouldn't blaspheme in Valinor either.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds a little harsh but have you ever met anyone claiming to be a prophet who you didnt want to immediately shoot in the head?
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just in case you thought islamic radicals weren't biding their time.
 
Noah_Tall [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: The shooting took place at a high-security complex

Was it though?


Yes it was. The contractor was Star Labs security.
 
T.rex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me get this straight.... a man was shot dead for claiming he was a prophet by another man who said God told him to do it in a dream.
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PluckYew: Executed for a victimless crime.  Where's the sad tag?


He wasn't executed.  He was assassinated.  Someone snuck a weapon into the courtroom.

Along the same note...  This person declared that their religion was important enough to be arrested and put on trial for.  Presumably he was prepared to die for his religion.  And he did.  And now he's a martyr.

Speaking as an atheist, if that were me, right at the moment of the arrest, I would have been like, "Wait, what religion am I supposed to believe?  Okay.  I believe that one.  We're good.  No need to arrest."
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mainsail: Evangelicals seen taking notes.


Fark needs a Scary button alongside the Funny and Smart.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: Just in case you thought islamic radicals weren't biding their time.


We've got enough problems dealing with the Christian radicals living right here, to worry about some hypothetical boogy-man Islamic radical.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark all religions and all religious people.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's an interesting approach to mental health care
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RoP
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is exactly what Stochastic Terrorism is supposed to do.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Godlessness is the only true religion.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

joker420: Can we have a holy War yet?


What, against the Religion of Peace? Nah, let's let them conquer us instead.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: Just in case you thought islamic radicals weren't biding their time.


They're no different from Christian anti-abortion extremists who murder doctors in the name of "life."
 
paygun [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, that's barbaric.  They should just do what we do here, if you say the wrong thing on Twitter you lose your job and become a pariah.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CommonName2: In Canada it is a crime to use the wrong pronoun, which is essentially just blasphemy to people who think they are their own god.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
loki see loki do [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Primitive screwheads.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Jehovah!
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: I'm surprised this was Greenlit.


Yeah, gonna be hard to pin this on Trump and others.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lorelle: Night Train to Wakanda: Just in case you thought islamic radicals weren't biding their time.

They're no different from Christian anti-abortion extremists who murder doctors in the name of "life."


If you carry a weapon to protect people. And you believe that a fetus is a human life.
You are morally bankrupt if you DO NOT kill abortion doctors. .......or. Even something inside you knows that a clump of unborn cells doesn't deserve the same protection as full formed and born human life.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheVirginMarty: BigNumber12: I'm surprised this was Greenlit.

Yeah, gonna be hard to pin this on Trump and others.


Wow, you can even defend Trump and Republicans in threads that having nothing to do with them!
Drink!
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One more outburst like that and I'll clear the courtroom!

/were I a judge, I'd also say that after farting
 
thehighesttree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CommonName2: In Canada it is a crime to use the wrong pronoun, which is essentially just blasphemy to people who think they are their own god.


That's not true, I can call an inbred cousinfarker like you anything I want without penalty. Maybe if you step foot out of the basement once in a while and talk to an actual human being you won't be left believing abject bullshiat.

Also, it's hilarious when Pakistan pretends to be 21st-century-grade civilized; they couldn't even let him out of the courtroom without going literally-medieval over some voodoo crap. Better luck next century, Pakistan!
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Night Train to Wakanda: Just in case you thought islamic radicals weren't biding their time.

We've got enough problems dealing with the Christian radicals living right here, to worry about some hypothetical boogy-man Islamic radical.


So, you admit that 9/11 was a government op and that there were no Islamic hijackers who flew jets into buildings.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rattrap007: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Iv4PFgOm​AsI]


came for this
 
lizajane999 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoosh goes the headline over Farkers' heads.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheVirginMarty: BigNumber12: I'm surprised this was Greenlit.

Yeah, gonna be hard to pin this on Trump and others.


Sounds like you have TDS, and live in the madman's inner-world where everyone is out to get him.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rewind2846
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
There are people in this country that would love the same type of system and laws they have in Pakistan for their religion.

Remember that Pakistan was formed right after Britain gave up its colonial grip on India, and it was created BECAUSE OF religion - Muslims there wanted nothing to do with the other religions of India. They took their religion seriously enough to create another whole country where they could practice it the way they wanted it. No surprise that "blasphemy" laws exist there.
 
Trik
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Blasphemy is an enormously sensitive charge in Pakistan, a criminal offence that can carry the death penalty, yet which is sometimes used to settle personal scores, and has become extremely difficult for the justice system to handle."

Similar to the witch hunts of old.
 
Displayed 50 of 76 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.