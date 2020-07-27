 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   New England man wants to hear from you if you've seen Monty Python. No, not the TV show   (framinghamsource.com) divider line
    More: Misc, English-language films, Massachusetts, Monty Python, venomous albino ball python Monty, Jack's Abby parking lot, cool shady nook, Sean Kennedy, Boston  
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Nice... It's what my stepson named his python. That's when we knew we'd raised at least one of the kids correctly.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Nice... It's what my stepson named his python. That's when we knew we'd raised at least one of the kids correctly.


It's nice your wife's son watches tv
 
alicechaos
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I named mine Fluffy.
 
rcain
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I suppose he would be inconsolable if he didn't get the Full Monty
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I named my plant Robert.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I named my cat Mandu.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It was last seen at the Jack's Abby parking lot in Framingham this weekend.

It is about 4.5 feet long, tooth-less and "extremely kind," said its owner.

:facepalm:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Why are you letting your python roam around a brewery parking lot? "Tooth-less and kind?" You know just because it doesn't have fangs doesn't mean it's toothless? Yeah, it's a kind of snake.
 
Ex-Texan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
if I found him, I'd keep him and change his name to "Boots".
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
New England isn't that new. In light of Brexit, British and American places should be downgraded. I.e:

New York = York
York = Older York

It would be a shame to run out of town names now most of them have EU copyrights.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That's convenient.  My snake's name is Find().
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: It was last seen at the Jack's Abby parking lot in Framingham this weekend.

It is about 4.5 feet long, tooth-less and "extremely kind," said its owner.

:facepalm:

[Fark user image image 400x276]

Why are you letting your python roam around a brewery parking lot? "Tooth-less and kind?" You know just because it doesn't have fangs doesn't mean it's toothless? Yeah, it's a kind of snake.


My python got me involved with a 4.5-ft toothless woman I met in a parking lot once.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: My python got me involved with a 4.5-ft toothless woman I met in a parking lot once.


Your one-eyed trouser python doesn't count.
 
