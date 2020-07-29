 Skip to content
(New Jersey 101.5)   Police in NJ towns tell residents they will be happy to keep an eye on their houses while they are on vacation according to Officers Harry Pesci and Marv Stern   (nj1015.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh and what the fark are they doing going on vacation during a pandemic?  Stay the fark home and isolate your farking piece of shiat selves you farking douchebags
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back when my small town had a local (non-RCMP) police force, we would let them know when we were out of town and they would swing by the house on their normal patrols. We never had any problems.
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
In my neighborhood if a house sits vacant for any period of time the cops will check it out like biweekly to make sure nobody has broken in.  It's actually quite nice.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Back when my small town had a local (non-RCMP) police force, we would let them know when we were out of town and they would swing by the house on their normal patrols. We never had any problems.


This is New Jersey we're talkin' here. Now those cops will swing by your pad, enter said pad, find your stash, sell your stash and then bust you for the stash -- then seize your house and boat. And here you're allergic to cannabis and can't touch the stuff!

/ I do not trust the East Coast.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Back when my small town had a local (non-RCMP) police force, we would let them know when we were out of town and they would swing by the house on their normal patrols. We never had any problems.


That's been my experience everywhere I've lived.

Well, I haven't bothered with asking about it where I live now because two people on my short street work from home, one is retired, and one works 3rd shift and we all keep an eye out for oddities.  Short street that ends in a culdesac so it doesn't get much traffic and anyone walking all the way down to the culdesac where my house is will get eyeballed by at least one person...not to mention my painfully obvious security cameras.

/Nothing says f*ck off to burglars, thieves and scammers like a house festooned with security cameras
//I may paint them orange someday
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Photo of the NJ cops referenced.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Oh and what the fark are they doing going on vacation during a pandemic?  Stay the fark home and isolate your farking piece of shiat selves you farking douchebags


My sister lives in NJ and has gone on vacation a couple times to a beach house she has.  What's the difference between her staying in home A versus home B?  Either way she still has to get groceries and such, and she's vigilant about masks, hand washing, and social distancing.

/And dude, lay off the caffeine or get back on your meds or whatever
 
Mock26
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Huh, gotta say that I am surprised that Murkanen has not shown up with his cop-hating bigotry to tell us all why these cops are evil criminals who should be shot.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Tr0mBoNe: Back when my small town had a local (non-RCMP) police force, we would let them know when we were out of town and they would swing by the house on their normal patrols. We never had any problems.

This is New Jersey we're talkin' here. Now those cops will swing by your pad, enter said pad, find your stash, sell your stash and then bust you for the stash -- then seize your house and boat. And here you're allergic to cannabis and can't touch the stuff!

/ I do not trust the East Coast.


Yeah, I see a Followup thread coming in the very near future.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Tr0mBoNe: Back when my small town had a local (non-RCMP) police force, we would let them know when we were out of town and they would swing by the house on their normal patrols. We never had any problems.

This is New Jersey we're talkin' here. Now those cops will swing by your pad, enter said pad, find your stash, sell your stash and then bust you for the stash -- then seize your house and boat. And here you're allergic to cannabis and can't touch the stuff!

/ I do not trust the East Coast.


Good. Stay away. Now excuse me while I go to the beach. Then some ice cream at the local parlor, then a quiet night playing guitar and singing on my front porch with my neighbors. Oooooo...scary New Jersey.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Oh and what the fark are they doing going on vacation during a pandemic?  Stay the fark home and isolate your farking piece of shiat selves you farking douchebags


Wouldn't this depend on where they were vacationing, and how they were getting there?

I mean, if they were to drive to a wilderness campsite with no one around, their risks would be likely lower than if they stayed at home with people around, no?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Bring us back some corona covered souvenirs!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: johnny_vegas: Oh and what the fark are they doing going on vacation during a pandemic?  Stay the fark home and isolate your farking piece of shiat selves you farking douchebags

Wouldn't this depend on where they were vacationing, and how they were getting there?

I mean, if they were to drive to a wilderness campsite with no one around, their risks would be likely lower than if they stayed at home with people around, no?


None or what you are suggesting is happening
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: In my neighborhood if a house sits vacant for any period of time the cops will check it out like biweekly to make sure nobody has broken in.  It's actually quite nice.


In my neighborhood, I called the cops on at least two different days when an abandoned house across the street was being looted and they didn't even bother coming by.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeah they do that while heroin tears this state apart...
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Tr0mBoNe: Back when my small town had a local (non-RCMP) police force, we would let them know when we were out of town and they would swing by the house on their normal patrols. We never had any problems.

This is New Jersey we're talkin' here. Now those cops will swing by your pad, enter said pad, find your stash, sell your stash and then bust you for the stash -- then seize your house and boat. And here you're allergic to cannabis and can't touch the stuff!

/ I do not trust the East Coast.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: CrazyCurt: Tr0mBoNe: Back when my small town had a local (non-RCMP) police force, we would let them know when we were out of town and they would swing by the house on their normal patrols. We never had any problems.

This is New Jersey we're talkin' here. Now those cops will swing by your pad, enter said pad, find your stash, sell your stash and then bust you for the stash -- then seize your house and boat. And here you're allergic to cannabis and can't touch the stuff!

/ I do not trust the East Coast.

Good. Stay away. Now excuse me while I go to the beach. Then some ice cream at the local parlor, then a quiet night playing guitar and singing on my front porch with my neighbors. Oooooo...scary New Jersey.


Hoffman's or Days?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: johnny_vegas: Oh and what the fark are they doing going on vacation during a pandemic?  Stay the fark home and isolate your farking piece of shiat selves you farking douchebags

My sister lives in NJ and has gone on vacation a couple times to a beach house she has.  What's the difference between her staying in home A versus home B?  Either way she still has to get groceries and such, and she's vigilant about masks, hand washing, and social distancing.

/And dude, lay off the caffeine or get back on your meds or whatever


If everyone was like your sister we probably wouldn't be where we are now.  Rules have to be put in place with the idiots in mind.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Schmerd1948: CrazyCurt: Tr0mBoNe: Back when my small town had a local (non-RCMP) police force, we would let them know when we were out of town and they would swing by the house on their normal patrols. We never had any problems.

This is New Jersey we're talkin' here. Now those cops will swing by your pad, enter said pad, find your stash, sell your stash and then bust you for the stash -- then seize your house and boat. And here you're allergic to cannabis and can't touch the stuff!

/ I do not trust the East Coast.

Good. Stay away. Now excuse me while I go to the beach. Then some ice cream at the local parlor, then a quiet night playing guitar and singing on my front porch with my neighbors. Oooooo...scary New Jersey.


Because someone asked you downthread if you get Hoffman's or Days, I thought I'd let you know that the Lillagaard Bed and Breakfast on Abbott Ave has an ice cream shop open to the public, and they serve Hoffman's.
 
