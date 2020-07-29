 Skip to content
(Military.com)   Iran's underground ballistic missiles. Are they a threat to the Mole People, CHUDs and Morlocks or just another Photoshop? Discuss   (military.com) divider line
    Iran, United Arab Emirates, Ali Khamenei, American bases, Persian Gulf, ballistic missiles  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's really nice of them to advertise their tactics. I'm sure the US Navy will find that helpful.
 
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
GRCooper
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Maybe they're filming a movie. Taking advantage of Top Gun 2's delay to film their own version.

Top Gun: Maverick Dies In The Beginning - The Revenge Of Penny Benjamin
 
