(Gothamist)   Newly-released data shows that 1 out of every 9 NYPD officers has a substantiated history of misconduct   (gothamist.com)
43
posted to Main » on 29 Jul 2020 at 12:20 PM



BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That low?
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cerreta, Logan, Greevey, Briscoe, Green, Van Buren, Curtis, Cragen, Lupo, Bernard, Cassidy, and Fontana

/Logan and ... Cragen
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
With that kind of percentage, it seems reasonable to assume that at least the same amount have a valid history of misconduct but it was covered up by their fellow police officers and so never became a substantiated claim.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
An 11% budget cut is a good minimum starting place, then.
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size

"Sir, may I speak to you for a moment about Jesus Christ??"
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Test them for steroids.
 
bthom37
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Seems safe to say the actual rate is double.

Basically, the half of the 40% that can't keep their violence confined to their home.
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: Test them for steroids.


And all the other drugs they seized.
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's 14 bad apples in every bushel. What farmer would allow for that?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
get rid of unions
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Just curious.  Would these offenses land a lesser person, not a cop, in jail?
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: That's 14 bad apples in every bushel. What farmer would allow for that?


Republican farmers.

The kind who couldn't grow shiat without the government payouts.
 
Fano
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Also in report: 8 out of 9 people enjoy gang rape
 
RI_Red [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The most effective idea I've heard so far to combat the rampant abuse by cops is taking routine traffic stops out of their hands like Berkeley, California is proposing.

Way too often, stopping someone for a minor infraction turns into clear Fourth and Fifth Amendment violations to turn up a dime bag of weed -- or worse, a passenger with a licensed firearm gets killed in front of his family.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: That low?


They didn't include the 6 out of 9 officers that turn a blind eye to, tacitly accept, or even encourage such misconduct, or the 2 out of 9 officers that weren't caught.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So by cop math is that like way less than 2%?
 
Fano
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Cerreta, Logan, Greevey, Briscoe, Green, Van Buren, Curtis, Cragen, Lupo, Bernard, Cassidy, and Fontana

/Logan and ... Cragen


And who could forget the honest cops, Whitman, Price, and Haddad, basking in the Maui sun on administrative leave?
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Just about one tenth... It's okay, we have a solution for that.
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Union Bosses: I protect these bad guys but I am mad that we've been abandoned by public officials!  ONLY 10% of the guys we send to your house might assault you!  The other 90% won't do anything about it!  F*ck you for hating us!
 
Snort
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If you have ever been to NYC, you know all they do is complain.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And by "1 out of 9," we mean "9 out of 9."
 
bthom37
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hey guys what's going on in here?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

RI_Red: The most effective idea I've heard so far to combat the rampant abuse by cops is taking routine traffic stops out of their hands like Berkeley, California is proposing.

Way too often, stopping someone for a minor infraction turns into clear Fourth and Fifth Amendment violations to turn up a dime bag of weed -- or worse, a passenger with a licensed firearm gets killed in front of his family.


We incentivized it.

It's the same problem we have with prosecutorial misconduct. We made "successful convictions," not "successfully handled prosecutions," the key performance indicator. Doesn't matter if the conviction's overturned on appeal or outright thrown out due to prosecutorial misconduct or manipulation - the bonus shows up when the jury says "Guilty," and everything after that is Someone Else's Problem™,

Cops, similarly, now have quotas & metrics, and so they're incentivized not to act ethically or empathically, but to get results no matter the method. So, they do, as does any other worker for whom metrics are emphasized and misconduct ignored.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
substantiated is the key word
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How many times have we heard this phrase in American entertainment featuring "law and order":

"I don't care how you get it done - just get it done!"

We've been drilling this kind of "cool kids ignore ethics - following the rules is for losers" bit for half a century now, and we're somehow surprised that a significant percentage of the population followed suit?
 
Chemlight Battery [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm sick and tired of the incredibly low bar we've set for supposed "public servants" paid with our tax dollars. Study after study shows that the system is just not performing the way we want, and they shouldn't get away with this. There's a constant stream of stories about these "public servants" being involved in violent and even sexual crimes against the very same people we've given them the responsibility to care for. And every time we increase their funding, the system only performs worse. It's time to pull the plug. #DefundTeachers
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

RI_Red: The most effective idea I've heard so far to combat the rampant abuse by cops is taking routine traffic stops out of their hands like Berkeley, California is proposing.


How the heck is that going to work?  I doubt it's legal for non-cops to pull people over, or to drive a cop car with lights and sirens.  Plus, what happens if they pull over an armed felon who starts shooting?  (Yes, rare occurrence, but it certainly does happen occasionally.)

I Googled some articles on this and nobody seems to know how it'll work.  I'm guessing it simply won't.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
*sad sigh* I wonder which one of my cousins it is. ( ._.)
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Obvious tag broken, subby?
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Lumping all misconduct together doesn't give the clearest picture.  We don't know whether the discipline (if any) is appropriate or not because there is a world of difference between someone who is "discourteous" vs an officer caught lying or using excessive force.  Heck even "discourteous" could mask more serious conduct (using racial slurs) vs minor conduct (profanity).  One out of nine frankly seems a little on the low side but I don't know how bad the problem is without seeing the breakdown of the nature of the violations and what discipline was received.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Have the mayor order Antifa to round up all the cops.  Then have the mayor saw off their heads Isis style on the courthouse steps.  Problem solved.  Make the steps permanently red with the blood stains.  Have it be a warning to anybody who wants to try and bring back cops.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You have to drill down to get to here: https://law.justia.com/codes/new-york​/​2014/cvr/article-5/50-a

As you can see from reading that, a judge can go ahead and look at the file if he or she wants to, regardless of what evidence is submitted at a hearing. The statement, "Can you subpoena her disciplinary record? In New York, the answer is no, unless you can convince a judge you have proof there's something relevant in the file-and can do so without having seen the file." that is in https://gothamist.com/news/new-yorks-​t​hin-blue-line-protected-thick-black-cu​rtain is not really true. The judges have been complicit in concealing the disciplinary records for years.

They will probably still continue to do it.
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Geotpf: RI_Red: The most effective idea I've heard so far to combat the rampant abuse by cops is taking routine traffic stops out of their hands like Berkeley, California is proposing.

How the heck is that going to work?  I doubt it's legal for non-cops to pull people over, or to drive a cop car with lights and sirens.  Plus, what happens if they pull over an armed felon who starts shooting?  (Yes, rare occurrence, but it certainly does happen occasionally.)

I Googled some articles on this and nobody seems to know how it'll work.  I'm guessing it simply won't.


While shootings aren't that rare, it would probably be surprising how many people run/fail to yield/engage in resistance.  A traffic stop can be a highly dangerous environment as the officer doesn't know what exactly they are dealing with initially beyond the minor issue that usually triggers a stop.  That speeding ticket/unsafe lane change/equipment violation/etc. stop could be on someone with a warrant and at the initial stop, the officer doesn't know, but the suspect does and may decide he/she needs to act before the officer discovers the issue.

When you put non-sworn unarmed officers out there to do these enforcement stop, you are increasing risk.  Criminals will quickly pick up that these individuals can be ignored or are unable to resist. This increases the chances of a pursuit or resistance that puts the officer and public in more risk.
 
Anonymous Bosch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: So by cop math is that like way less than 2%?


By drug bust math that is somewhere around 5,000,000,000%

Seriously though, "At Least 11% Of Cops Are Bastards" just doesn't roll off the tongue.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Policing in this country is a shiat show and I dunno why we put up with it, let alone give them sooooo many resources compared to any other items in municipal budgets.

We're over-policed and the police are not held accountable for their actions while at the same time, a significant portion of the land of the brave applauds them as if they're heroes just because those cops killed someone they don't like.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
After filing a complaint 8 out of 9 complainants were later unwilling to follow up with police investigators. Even as the police investigating fellow police made it clear that the only way any sanctions such as temporary paid administrative duty or paid leave could be meted out would be if they filed a fully public report. They were assured any punishment would be kept confidential.
 
geggam
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: That low?


those are the ones they caught... cops are required to be stupid .. smart people arent allowed.. 

some are actually smart enough to hide things by using their position of power
 
geggam
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Anonymous Bosch: DON.MAC: So by cop math is that like way less than 2%?

By drug bust math that is somewhere around 5,000,000,000%

Seriously though, "At Least 11% Of Cops Are Bastards" just doesn't roll off the tongue.


the other 89% are accessories in that they didnt arrest the 11% 

So yes ACAB
 
PluckYew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Cerreta, Logan, Greevey, Briscoe, Green, Van Buren, Curtis, Cragen, Lupo, Bernard, Cassidy, and Fontana

/Logan and ... Cragen


Almost makes you think there are really cops that aren't rage-a-holics who escalate every perceived slight into brutality that is then covered up by their partners.

The cop-a-ganda did it's job...well.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: get rid of unions


Nah, they can collectively bargain for pay and benefits.

However, being subject to investigation only by other cops has to end, that has to be controlled by unaffiliated civilians.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
High likelihood that those 1 out of 9 commit domestic abuse.
Probably more than 1 out of 9, actually.
Who do you call when your police boyfriend/husband starts hitting you?
Depressing.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Gubbo

With that kind of percentage, it seems reasonable to assume that at least the same amount have a valid history of misconduct but it was covered up by their fellow police officers and so never became a substantiated claim.

When you start to assume things the conversation becomes hypothetical and cannot be considered reasonable.
This is called stereotyping and profiling and it sadly is something a lot of law enforcement does, be better than that.
 
