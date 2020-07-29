 Skip to content
(Slate)   Good news for all the rich turdblossoms paying to summit Mount Everest each year: Now you can enjoy full 5G cell service while riding comfortably on the back of your assigned Sherpa. Sure, the Chinese might be monitoring your call, but whatevs   (slate.com) divider line
    More: Stupid, Tibet, People's Republic of China, Tibet Autonomous Region, network provider China Mobile, 5G antennas, highest mountain, home of the ethnic Tibetan people, Mount Everest  
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody goes to Everest any more, it's too crowded.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I, meanwhile, can't get a cell signal in my own office or apartment
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Aar1012: I, meanwhile, can't get a cell signal in my own office or apartment


Maybe you need to be more of a turdblossom?

No offence of course.  I'm just building on Subby's thesis ;-)
 
alex10294
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'll miss being able to disconnect when I want to once there are earth wide satellite services that are cost effective. No more "don't call me, I'll be in the mountains". Oh well.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Am going there next year, not to summit just doing the hike to the base camp.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

alex10294: I'll miss being able to disconnect when I want to once there are earth wide satellite services that are cost effective. No more "don't call me, I'll be in the mountains". Oh well.


Have you thought about just turning your device off?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
all the rich turdblossoms paying to summit Mount Everest

Nailed it.  No sympathy, no quarter, no  "they died doing what they loved."

The wrong people really do have all the money.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

alex10294: I'll miss being able to disconnect when I want to once there are earth wide satellite services that are cost effective. No more "don't call me, I'll be in the mountains". Oh well.


You should be fine for quite a while yet. There are huge swaths of the US that don't receive any signal. Providing service on Everest is a focused effort due to the huge commercial draw of guided climbing during the spring summit window.

/Not EVERYONE who pays to climb Everest in May these days is a rich, entitled douche, but the number is as close to 100% as a non-100% number can be.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: alex10294: I'll miss being able to disconnect when I want to once there are earth wide satellite services that are cost effective. No more "don't call me, I'll be in the mountains". Oh well.

Have you thought about just turning your device off?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

You can do that?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I don't actually want to climb Mt Everest. I just wanna see the View from the top for a few minutes. Is there an escalator?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Am going there next year, not to summit just doing the hike to the base camp.


If I had the time, money, and lacked an intense fear of heights, I would absolutely love to do this. Just being surrounded by that cathedral of mountains would be a religious experience.

As it is, even the hike in has some relatively treacherous sections for someone deathly afraid of heights.
 
Pinner
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Am going there next year, not to summit just doing the hike to the base camp.


Do the world a favor and make sure you and the crew haul out some trash while you're at it. Better than just coming home and bragging about "hiking to base camp".
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just start canceling anybody who goes to Everest and anybody who associates with Everest summit climbers.  Don't have sex with them.  Don't plumb their homes.  Font teach their children.  Don't sell them food.  Make them have to farm their own food and auto impregnate themselves to reproduce.  Problem solved.
 
alex10294
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: alex10294: I'll miss being able to disconnect when I want to once there are earth wide satellite services that are cost effective. No more "don't call me, I'll be in the mountains". Oh well.

Have you thought about just turning your device off?


I have a job where some things are "urgent".  I'm a physician.  If I can be contacted, it's hard to justify not being available for emergency conversations with the people who see the same patients. If I'm actually "unreachable", then they just have to figure it out themselves and from my notes.  Once "unreachable" isn't a thing anymore, we will have to decide whether the current setup is tenable anymore.
 
Pinner
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Just start canceling anybody who goes to Everest and anybody who associates with Everest summit climbers.  Don't have sex with them.  Don't plumb their homes.  Font teach their children.  Don't sell them food.  Make them have to farm their own food and auto impregnate themselves to reproduce.  Problem solved.


Except for the Sherpas. You can still diddle the Sherpas.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
5G? So you get to climb Everest AND get the Coronavirus? Not today, soyboy beta cuck libs!
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: I don't actually want to climb Mt Everest. I just wanna see the View from the top for a few minutes. Is there an escalator?


There are VR experiences that'll let you do just that
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Now, data speeds in the "death zone" on Everest, where the altitude is too high and the air is too thin to support life, are faster than in most American neighborhoods.

How are the schools?
 
what the cat dragged in [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Am going there next year, not to summit just doing the hike to the base camp.


My SO and I did the 3 passes trek in 2014. It's fantastic, you'll have a great time and get to experience a timeless and welcoming culture.

Which outfit are you going with?
 
Compact Travel Size
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In all the articles, documentaries, etc. that I've seen on Everest, none has made me want to go there. This is no exception.

I enjoy hiking partially to get away from it all so 5G isn't a draw. And what would I do with it anyway, a video call to my family to tell them how many toes I've lost so far? I want to save those blackened stumps for a big Thanksgiving dinner reveal!
 
50th
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We are all weeks from humans being extinct (deservedly so) and you all are tossing your shoulders back and forth about whether the cell phone coverage is just too much "luxury" so you feel better about using slave labor to do a meaningless "look how much money I have" hand-held task.

F humanity.  Good lord.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Compact Travel Size: In all the articles, documentaries, etc. that I've seen on Everest, none has made me want to go there. This is no exception.

I enjoy hiking partially to get away from it all so 5G isn't a draw. And what would I do with it anyway, a video call to my family to tell them how many toes I've lost so far? I want to save those blackened stumps for a big Thanksgiving dinner reveal!


It's so you can livestream the dead bodies you pass by.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

alex10294: I have a job where some things are "urgent".  I'm a physician.  If I can be contacted, it's hard to justify not being available for emergency conversations with the people who see the same patients. If I'm actually "unreachable", then they just have to figure it out themselves and from my notes.  Once "unreachable" isn't a thing anymore, we will have to decide whether the current setup is tenable anymore.


So you're willing to choose to travel to a location where you know you won't have service (effectively turning off your phone), but you're not willing to choose to turn off your phone?
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Wave Of Anal Fury: alex10294: I have a job where some things are "urgent".  I'm a physician.  If I can be contacted, it's hard to justify not being available for emergency conversations with the people who see the same patients. If I'm actually "unreachable", then they just have to figure it out themselves and from my notes.  Once "unreachable" isn't a thing anymore, we will have to decide whether the current setup is tenable anymore.

So you're willing to choose to travel to a location where you know you won't have service (effectively turning off your phone), but you're not willing to choose to turn off your phone?


People are enslaved to their masters and will defend them at any opportunity. It really isn't surprising someone can't choose to turn off in 2020 - we've been groomed to accepting our enslavement and enjoying it for the better part of four decades.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Am going there next year, not to summit just doing the hike to the base camp.

If I had the time, money, and lacked an intense fear of heights, I would absolutely love to do this. Just being surrounded by that cathedral of mountains would be a religious experience.

As it is, even the hike in has some relatively treacherous sections for someone deathly afraid of heights.


When I was younger, hiking at higher altitudes would give me a rush.  Then as I got older, something about the fear/ phobia mechanism got stronger, and hiking at higher altitudes (or even just being at a height) started to almost incapacitate me.  It sucks.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Let's talk about Everest and death!
THE FROZEN BODIES OF MOUNT EVEREST
Youtube Ard0ugA6Do8
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Font teach their children.


Comic Sans?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: I don't actually want to climb Mt Everest. I just wanna see the View from the top for a few minutes. Is there an escalator?


assets.londonist.comView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

50th: We are all weeks from humans being extinct (deservedly so) and you all are tossing your shoulders back and forth about whether the cell phone coverage is just too much "luxury" so you feel better about using slave labor to do a meaningless "look how much money I have" hand-held task.

F humanity.  Good lord.


enjoy the "drama queen" farkied you just got.  You earned it.
 
