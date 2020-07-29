 Skip to content
(Nature)   Scientists say all forests on Earth will be clear cut within 100-200 years. The good news is, civilization will collapse in only 20-40 years, so the trees should be safe   (nature.com) divider line
23
•       •       •

hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
pm1.narvii.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i have known this for years. that's why i party like every day is my last.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Gee, I wonder why.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Population in red, space for them to live in blue.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Scientists say all forests on Earth will be clear cut within 100-200 years.

With a better work ethic it can be done sooner.
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Am I the only one who thinks this is a good idea?

I know many of you think we need trees around in case we get chased by a bear but guess what idiot those farkers can climb trees. Get rid of them and grow up.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
how can this be when my search engine plants 28gabrillion trees a year paid for by my super valuable searches?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Chatter on the Wood Wide Web is frightening, the trees will be fighting back any day now.  Some rogue trees took out a power line inspection helicopter in NorCal about a month ago.

Cool book if you have nothing else to do or are just a curious person.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Stop producing crotch fruit.
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Gee, I wonder why.

[Fark user image image 850x465]

Population in red, space for them to live in blue.


But the foetuses!  Foeiti.  Feti.  The babies!
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Gee, I wonder why.

[Fark user image image 850x465]

Population in red, space for them to live in blue.


Queue some idiot spewing "well you can fit everyone on earth on Ireland so there" or some such BS.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

great_tigers: Stop producing crotch fruit.


They are:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: great_tigers: Stop producing crotch fruit.

They are:
[Fark user image image 850x546]


It's a start.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wait until the fungi and the trees realize their common purpose, and common enemy.  There are more kinds of fungi than stars on a summer night.  Bacteria and virus are just the appetizer when it comes to the menu of infections.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There's a nut in my office who always counters with "trees are a renewable resource"  every time it gets pointed out that clearcutting is bad forest management.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh I bet it will be sooner than that. Most tree growing areas have been logged 2-3 times in the last 200 years. Somehow we still have lots of trees.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I've seen that show.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Everything will be fine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The look on the guys face that cuts down the last tree when he it dawns on him he's out of a job.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: great_tigers: Stop producing crotch fruit.

They are:
[Fark user image 850x546]


Europe and North America are the two locations that have a net loss for child birth as of late. All other areas are producing on average over two children per woman.
 
1funguy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I have met quite a few scientists in the past 60 years.
Most of them are shaking their head as we read stories like this.
Nearly none of them deal exclusively in if/then statements without constant update and review (flow chart) thinking.

Relax.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

great_tigers: Stop producing crotch fruit.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We conquered the magic, we counted the stars
Deciphered the clockwork, enacted this farce
Devoured by shadows, we cling to the light
Deluded by wisdom, the bringer of night,Now and for always, a perpetual rise
A followed illusion,Your zenith fades into eternity
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ less than a minute ago  

great_tigers: Rapmaster2000: great_tigers: Stop producing crotch fruit.

They are:
[Fark user image 850x546]

Europe and North America are the two locations that have a net loss for child birth as of late. All other areas are producing on average over two children per woman.


And the trend line is?
 
