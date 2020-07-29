 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Brits "expected to lose their freakin' minds when the Queen dies" say reports
60
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What's the US equivalent, when Betty White goes?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good. Lose your minds and grieve. Then end the Monarchy.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: Good. Lose your minds and grieve. Then end the Monarchy.


Having a monarchy might be silly but right now we yanks have little room to talk.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't stop me now...
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks to Brexit, tourists are their only money, and there's no future. No future. No future.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Nadie_AZ: Good. Lose your minds and grieve. Then end the Monarchy.

Having a monarchy might be silly but right now we yanks have little room to talk.


The Clinton/Bush Interregnum was known as a low point until the Princess that Was Promised, Chelsea the First finally assumed the Presidency in the Great Restoration
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i mean, shes actually been dead for 8 years and we're on the 2nd body double.  but sure "when she dies".

/like when Kim dies right
 
gretzkyscores [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: The Clinton/Bush Interregnum was known as a low point until the Princess that Was Promised, Chelsea the First finally assumed the Presidency in the Great Restoration


This.

Something tells me we're nowhere near free of either the Bush or Clinton clans.

Apparently, we haven't yet suffered enough.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Foolish mortal.  Queen Elizabeth will never die.  She will just assume her final form and consume the British Isles.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No worries, Charles will totally step up and be taken seriously as King
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My guess is, at least half of them won't give a shiat.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Foolish mortal.  Queen Elizabeth will never die.  She will just assume her final form and consume the British Isles.


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
British minds are like British teeth: not much there to lose.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plans were put in place long ago for the death of the Monarch, but as Her Majesty approaches her 95th birthday Operation London Bridge is being dusted off and re-examined. Her Majesty The Queen has been on the throne for 66 years, the longest reign of any British monarch. At 92, it would be reasonable to expect that she might be thinking about retirement, but Her Majesty shows little sign of slowing down.

I see the article didn't get a terribly thorough scrubbing when they went to republish it this time around.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Betty White


God save Betty White!  We mean it man!
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find it really interesting that the BBC has permanent black suits and dresses on hand, to change into if it happens.

Also, when it does, I want Canada out of the monarchy business.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stewart Lee - Princess Diana
Youtube U1H913UqQ6w
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a big deal when they went from 'Young Queen' to 'Old Queen' on our money. I expect total chaos when it changes to 'Old King' for a few years before changing to 'Young King'. At least that one should be stable for several decades.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't wait for Elton John's song.
Dust Fart in the Wind.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oopsboom: Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Foolish mortal.  Queen Elizabeth will never die.  She will just assume her final form and consume the British Isles.

[i.redd.it image 850x626]


thewrap.comView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

halifaxdatageek: I find it really interesting that the BBC has permanent black suits and dresses on hand, to change into if it happens.

Also, when it does, I want Canada out of the monarchy business.


b.b..but our money!!
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Her Majesty shows little sign of slowing down."

Stones move faster than her
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: Plans were put in place long ago for the death of the Monarch, but as Her Majesty approaches her 95th birthday Operation London Bridge is being dusted off and re-examined. Her Majesty The Queen has been on the throne for 66 years, the longest reign of any British monarch. At 92, it would be reasonable to expect that she might be thinking about retirement, but Her Majesty shows little sign of slowing down.

I see the article didn't get a terribly thorough scrubbing when they went to republish it this time around.


They also called Charles "the hair apparent"
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope she has the decency to realize her final weeks/days/hours are upon her, and does what many prominent public figures do- puts out some official statement saying what we all know she's thinking but has been too damn classy all along to say. Something like "For once, ignore Trump like the sardine sandwich at High Tea. It'll disappear." or "You can go almost anywhere on holiday, but why do so many of you pick Spain? Go someplace interesting, or at least someplace different each year." or "We had the US right where we wanted them and were siphoning off their best businesses, but then you had to vote Leave. Now look, the smartest among you have left for Ireland, Germany, and Netherlands."
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Foolish mortal.  Queen Elizabeth will never die.


If any year could do her in, it's 2020.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the media coverage will be modest and restrained.

/or it could be Malaysia flight MH370 all over again. Either one.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would they lose their freakin' minds?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh yeah, right. Carry on carrying on then...
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cormee: BigNumber12: Plans were put in place long ago for the death of the Monarch, but as Her Majesty approaches her 95th birthday Operation London Bridge is being dusted off and re-examined. Her Majesty The Queen has been on the throne for 66 years, the longest reign of any British monarch. At 92, it would be reasonable to expect that she might be thinking about retirement, but Her Majesty shows little sign of slowing down.

I see the article didn't get a terribly thorough scrubbing when they went to republish it this time around.

They also called Charles "the hair apparent"


I thought that was Boris.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll lose my mind at the excitement of a day or two extra off work.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: I'm sure the media coverage will be modest and restrained.

/or it could be Malaysia flight MH370 all over again. Either one.


Would CNN spontaneously explode if her car/plane went missing?
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cormee: "Her Majesty shows little sign of slowing down."

Stones move faster than her


Well, Keith Richard does, at any rate.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is she allowed to issue several hundred criminal pardons on her way out the door, as is the US custom?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

yms: I'll lose my mind at the excitement of a day or two extra off work.


*checks what would happen in Canada*

Oh I hope it happens on a Friday or Monday.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Or as she said herself "Après moi, le déluge" (after me, they're all a bit of a shower).
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Foolish mortal.  Queen Elizabeth will never die.

If any year could do her in, it's 2020.


If she doesn't have to meet with Trump again she should be OK.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Cormee: BigNumber12: Plans were put in place long ago for the death of the Monarch, but as Her Majesty approaches her 95th birthday Operation London Bridge is being dusted off and re-examined. Her Majesty The Queen has been on the throne for 66 years, the longest reign of any British monarch. At 92, it would be reasonable to expect that she might be thinking about retirement, but Her Majesty shows little sign of slowing down.

I see the article didn't get a terribly thorough scrubbing when they went to republish it this time around.

They also called Charles "the hair apparent"


and they will have to change the "worlds" of the national anthem.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mugato: What's the US equivalent, when Betty White goes?


RBG, before January 20, 2021.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The queen represents a monarchy that as exploited and enslaved millions throughout it's history.

When he queen finally kicks it, the country should celebrate by tearing down all vestiges of the antiquated monarchy.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The Queen's Diary - Dead Ringers - BBC
Youtube RfZMiTVvnxU
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Cormee: BigNumber12: Plans were put in place long ago for the death of the Monarch, but as Her Majesty approaches her 95th birthday Operation London Bridge is being dusted off and re-examined. Her Majesty The Queen has been on the throne for 66 years, the longest reign of any British monarch. At 92, it would be reasonable to expect that she might be thinking about retirement, but Her Majesty shows little sign of slowing down.

I see the article didn't get a terribly thorough scrubbing when they went to republish it this time around.

They also called Charles "the hair apparent"

I thought that was Boris.

[Fark user image 396x321]


no its becky
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: halifaxdatageek: I find it really interesting that the BBC has permanent black suits and dresses on hand, to change into if it happens.

Also, when it does, I want Canada out of the monarchy business.

b.b..but our money!!


Guy Lafleur.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They have their emotional support blue passports back thanks to Brexit so they'll be fine.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: halifaxdatageek: I find it really interesting that the BBC has permanent black suits and dresses on hand, to change into if it happens.

Also, when it does, I want Canada out of the monarchy business.

b.b..but our money!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Cormee: BigNumber12: Plans were put in place long ago for the death of the Monarch, but as Her Majesty approaches her 95th birthday Operation London Bridge is being dusted off and re-examined. Her Majesty The Queen has been on the throne for 66 years, the longest reign of any British monarch. At 92, it would be reasonable to expect that she might be thinking about retirement, but Her Majesty shows little sign of slowing down.

I see the article didn't get a terribly thorough scrubbing when they went to republish it this time around.

They also called Charles "the hair apparent"


Well, this certainly falls below the standards of journalistic integrity and quality that I've come to expect from the Daily Star.
 
patcarew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Osama bin Limbaugh: Mugato: Betty White

God save Betty White!  We mean it man!


No future
No future
No future
For me

What a great song to get stuck in my head right now.
 
ThreadSinger
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: Fano: The Clinton/Bush Interregnum was known as a low point until the Princess that Was Promised, Chelsea the First finally assumed the Presidency in the Great Restoration

This.

Something tells me we're nowhere near free of either the Bush or Clinton clans.

Apparently, we haven't yet suffered enough.


There's always the first Succession War you know.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
No.

We'll lose our minds if Charles gets made king...
 
oopsboom
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ThreadSinger: gretzkyscores: Fano: The Clinton/Bush Interregnum was known as a low point until the Princess that Was Promised, Chelsea the First finally assumed the Presidency in the Great Restoration

This.

Something tells me we're nowhere near free of either the Bush or Clinton clans.

Apparently, we haven't yet suffered enough.

There's always the first Succession War you know.


Shh, don't tell them about The Planned Overthrow!
/Long Live Tiffany
//wait...WHICH Succession War?
 
