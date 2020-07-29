 Skip to content
(Wave3 Louisville)   Faced with a tight budget, small Kentucky town decides to hire a cheaper than a police officer social worker. The results are ... [checks notes] ... bad news for private prisons   (wave3.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Great idea.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They (police social workers) started solving problems for people in our community and for our agency that we've never been able to solve before."

"Where there's a person, there's a problem.  No person?  No problem!" - Joe Stalin
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now I wanna know how much their paying the social worker.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HawgWild: So now I wanna know how much their they're paying the social worker.


FTFM

/still haven't had my coffee
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HawgWild: So now I wanna know how much their paying the social worker.


Based on current rates, I think you can get a Social Worker for the cost of a used Hyundai.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HawgWild: HawgWild: So now I wanna know how much their they're paying the social worker.

FTFM

/still haven't had my coffee


You're probably not paying them 80 hours a week in cop overtime, because they're probably not part of the cop union so that's likely where they're saving
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is exactly what needs to be done everywhere.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: HawgWild: HawgWild: So now I wanna know how much their they're paying the social worker.

FTFM

/still haven't had my coffee

You're probably not paying them 80 hours a week in cop overtime, because they're probably not part of the cop union so that's likely where they're saving


Plus the cost of outfitting and maintaining a cop with their cop stuff.  Social Worker probably gets a desk and a laptop..
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ok, but is anyone being paid to clean out the hand dryer filters?
Those things are full of herpes.
 
Sentient
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
After four years on the job, Pompilio said there has been a significant drop in repeat 911 calls with approximately 15 percent fewer people going to jail.

If it's real, a 15% drop in transport, booking, housing & processing probably repays this guy's cost once a month, if not more. Not to mention knock-on benefits to the inmates themselves, and making better use of officers already on payroll.

I know that's just one anecdote, but that's an amazing ROI for a single hire.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Kentucky town hires social workers instead of more officers - and the results are surprising

Correction: The results are the opposite of surprising.

Next up: You'll never believe what happens to screws when "a hammer" is replaced with a complete toolbox!
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Look for a new law from the Kentucky legislature soon requiring all villages with a population over 300 to hire at least 3 full-time, accredited (unionized), and fully-equipped police officers. All villages who cannot cover these expenses must go into financial management (receivership). Villages may only hire "social workers" or other frou-frou people with explicit authorization of a special commission, made up of police officers and private prison executives.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

HawgWild: So now I wanna know how much their paying the social worker.


Even before they got to that, the drop in settlements paid out by the city for the pig's abuse of authority would probably pay for several full-time workers.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well shut my mouth and slap my balls.  The state can do something good, for once.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

HawgWild: So now I wanna know how much their paying the social worker.


as someone who has a spouse that has a social work degree and a masters degree and worked for a few years in the food stamp intake dept and then a little over a decade in 'child welfare'.child protection services.... they are not paid very much at all... probably close to that $15 per hour rate that people now call minimum wage... the thing is that social workers do what they do because they want to help people and children... they don't do it for the money and they certainly don't do because they get to carry a gun and a taser and shoot people who piss them off (like some forms of employment).
 
Sophont
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: HawgWild: HawgWild: So now I wanna know how much their they're paying the social worker.

FTFM

/still haven't had my coffee

You're probably not paying them 80 hours a week in cop overtime, because they're probably not part of the cop union so that's likely where they're saving


Always wondered about that. Especially a few years ago when I lived within sight distance of a house with a cop car, that seemed like it was parked in that exact same spot 24/7, for weeks. My wife and I joked he was on stakeout, but I'd really like to know what the deal was.
 
semiotix
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

HawgWild: So now I wanna know how much their paying the social worker.


I don't know if it's true anymore, but when I was in grad school (not for social work) the M.S.W. was the only graduate degree that lowered your expected income.

You have a B.A.? Fine, you can be an assistant manager at the Gap for $25K. You have an M.S.W.? Oh, sorry, best I can do is $22K. And we're gonna need you to work 110 hours a week, because shiat is crazy out there.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Look for a new law from the Kentucky legislature soon requiring all villages with a population over 300 to hire at least 3 full-time, accredited (unionized), and fully-equipped police officers. All villages who cannot cover these expenses must go into financial management (receivership). Villages may only hire "social workers" or other frou-frou people with explicit authorization of a special commission, made up of police officers and private prison executives.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Sophont: cameroncrazy1984: HawgWild: HawgWild: So now I wanna know how much their they're paying the social worker.

FTFM

/still haven't had my coffee

You're probably not paying them 80 hours a week in cop overtime, because they're probably not part of the cop union so that's likely where they're saving

Always wondered about that. Especially a few years ago when I lived within sight distance of a house with a cop car, that seemed like it was parked in that exact same spot 24/7, for weeks. My wife and I joked he was on stakeout, but I'd really like to know what the deal was.


Thats about $80k worth of cop car.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SBinRR: cameroncrazy1984: HawgWild: HawgWild: So now I wanna know how much their they're paying the social worker.

FTFM

/still haven't had my coffee

You're probably not paying them 80 hours a week in cop overtime, because they're probably not part of the cop union so that's likely where they're saving

Plus the cost of outfitting and maintaining a cop with their cop stuff.  Social Worker probably gets a desk and a laptop..


Article said it saved them over $45,000 a year. I'm gathering some of it is equipment cost as you said. They are probably paying them $30k less than the officers (after benefits)
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: HawgWild: HawgWild: So now I wanna know how much their they're paying the social worker.

FTFM

/still haven't had my coffee

You're probably not paying them 80 hours a week in cop overtime, because they're probably not part of the cop union so that's likely where they're saving


Pretty soon the social workers will be taking all the traffic detail OT
 
N8ball
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: HawgWild: So now I wanna know how much their paying the social worker.

Based on current rates, I think you can get a Social Worker for the cost of a used Hyundai.


Can someone help convert this to Rhode Islands, or Olympic swimming pools?
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SBinRR: cameroncrazy1984: HawgWild: HawgWild: So now I wanna know how much their they're paying the social worker.

FTFM

/still haven't had my coffee

You're probably not paying them 80 hours a week in cop overtime, because they're probably not part of the cop union so that's likely where they're saving

Plus the cost of outfitting and maintaining a cop with their cop stuff.  Social Worker probably gets a desk and a laptop..


Good pair of shoes and/or a bike to visit all the clients
 
Supadope [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is a great. I have been fostering for a couple of years now and social workers are very underpaid and under appreciated.

My foster daughter's baby teeth are coming out later than most kids. Probably due to the severe negligence and likely in utero drug abuse.

I was talking with a police officer that I had just met and he was confused about why my daughter's teeth were coming out so much later than his daughter's. He had no clue about the consequences of things like abuse and neglect.
 
Eravior
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

OccamsWhiskers: Kentucky town hires social workers instead of more officers - and the results are surprising

Correction: The results are the opposite of surprising.

Next up: You'll never believe what happens to screws when "a hammer" is replaced with a complete toolbox!


Wow. Not only beat me to fixing that headline but used almost the same damn followup.

Funny how we have historical examples revealing similar situations ending with great success and yet we're fighting this. For example, blacksmiths used to perform dentistry and now we have actual dentists for that. I'd say with a huge improvement overall. I wonder if people fought that change just as vehemently.

Defund blacksmiths!
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Supadope: This is a great. I have been fostering for a couple of years now and social workers are very underpaid and under appreciated.

My foster daughter's baby teeth are coming out later than most kids. Probably due to the severe negligence and likely in utero drug abuse.

I was talking with a police officer that I had just met and he was confused about why my daughter's teeth were coming out so much later than his daughter's. He had no clue about the consequences of things like abuse and neglect.


Did he shoot you?  I feel like he wanted to shoot you.  Cops like to shoot people.  Thanks for listening.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yes, but if your goal is fark over as many black people as possible, it's not very effective.

Checkmate, socialists.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm honestly surprised this happened in Kentucky. Good on them.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Seems like the big savings here are 15% fewer people incarcerations. That's gotta be multiple $100ks less expensive and many people not having their completely farked.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is a great idea and I hope it gets more traction across the country. We've wasted decades stupidly trying to arrest our way out of addiction, mental health, and homelessness problems. Maybe it's time to try something that works, instead.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Notabunny: This is a great idea and I hope it gets more traction across the country. We've wasted decades stupidly trying to arrest our way out of addiction, mental health, and homelessness problems. Maybe it's time to try something that works, instead.


Hey.  Just another idea, and let me know if this sounds crazy, but have we tried shooting these people?  I feel like untrained police officers could do this well, particularly in economically depressed areas and neighborhoods with a large minority population.  Sometimes even they could use chokeholds and yell at them to stop resisting until they're dead.  Has this been attempted?
 
Samsonite Swan [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Headline FTFA:
Kentucky town hires social workers instead of more officers - and the results are surprising

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: HawgWild: HawgWild: So now I wanna know how much their they're paying the social worker.

FTFM

/still haven't had my coffee

You're probably not paying them 80 hours a week in cop overtime, because they're probably not part of the cop union so that's likely where they're saving


They may be paying her the same.  The original savings seems to be the $50,000 that they spend on body armor, weapons, insurance, and the biggest cost, equipping a car with lights, sirens, cage, ext.

Add to that, if she has reduced calls by 15 percent she probably has slashed their overtime, fuel, and investigations budget.

I imagine a lot of that is just helping domestic violence victims get away from their abusers and homeless, especially homeless teens, get off the streets.
 
Brofar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Sentient: After four years on the job, Pompilio said there has been a significant drop in repeat 911 calls with approximately 15 percent fewer people going to jail.

If it's real, a 15% drop in transport, booking, housing & processing probably repays this guy's cost once a month, if not more. Not to mention knock-on benefits to the inmates themselves, and making better use of officers already on payroll.

I know that's just one anecdote, but that's an amazing ROI for a single hire.


Her. It's a woman.
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'd like to see my town implement this.  They could pay them as much as a cop, benefits and all, and still come out cheaper.
 
skyotter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"I'm from the government, I'm here to help" but, like, unironically.
 
Sentient
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Brofar: I know that's just one anecdote, but that's an amazing ROI for a single hire.
Her. It's a woman.


Even better! Extra 15% savings.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Samsonite Swan: Headline FTFA:
Kentucky town hires social workers instead of more officers - and the results are surprising

[Fark user image 360x210] [View Full Size image _x_]


Yeah, that headline is f*cking gross.
 
jso2897
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Humph. Well, when Antifa pulls a takeover of your federal courthouse, call a social worker.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Also, agree the results are not surprising. Surprising that it's happening in Kentucky, but not surprising that a social worker is more helpful than a cop in many situations.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HawgWild: So now I wanna know how much their paying the social worker.


diddly squat. those folks are not in it for the pay check. they get screwed just like public school teachers.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Look for a new law from the Kentucky legislature soon requiring all villages with a population over 300 to hire at least 3 full-time, accredited (unionized), and fully-equipped police officers. All villages who cannot cover these expenses must go into financial management (receivership). Villages may only hire "social workers" or other frou-frou people with explicit authorization of a special commission, made up of police officers and private prison executives.


Exactly. You can't have inmates running the asylum, or prisoners running a prison, or citizens running a government. That's not how it works.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

HawgWild: So now I wanna know how much their paying the social worker.


$50,000 less that a cop according to the article.
 
