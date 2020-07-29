 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   So why are women posting black-and-white selfies on Instagram?   (fox43.com) divider line
51
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

1937 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jul 2020 at 10:13 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



51 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some women are and some are posting professional shots taken by professional photographers.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just something new?
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I first saw it, I assumed it must have been like a "no makeup, we're beautiful as we are" type of thing, but I soon saw clearly that's the case.  It's instead just a lot of pretty pictures of pretty women that I've seen so far, some of which aren't even selfies.  Which is all well and good if it's some sort of solidarity statement, but I just don't see much of a "challenge".

/I know, the women nominate each other which is the "challenge"
//It's just, on Instagram, "challenging" someone pretty to post a pretty picture is not much of a challenge
///whatever, maybe I'm missing something
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PAY ATTENTION TO ME!!!
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instagram's new Kurosawa mode.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fascinating. I read that it was because of a social movement in Turkey, during which Turkish citizens would receive a single black-and-white photo of a woman who had been murdered either that day or the day before.

Guess I just don't know what to believe.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's what you need to know about the latest social media challenge.

Nothing. Nothing is what I need to know about the latest social media challenge.


"When I hear 'social media challenge' I reach for my jerking-off gif." -- Hanns Johst
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was because we've gone back to Pleasantville.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im pretty sure they just want someone to validate their existence through complimentary posts about their physical appearance while at the same time acknowledging their purity of spirit and artistic depth.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Im pretty sure they just want someone to validate their existence through complimentary posts about their physical appearance while at the same time acknowledging their purity of spirit and artistic depth.


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
M-G [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Some women are and some are posting professional shots taken by professional photographers.


Yeah, I was going to say that apparently the definition of "selfie" has expanded quite a bit.  Also, a bunch of hashtag activism that doesn't accomplish much.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps FOX should broadcast in black and white, to keep up with the trend.
 
kendelrio [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because the majority of them are vapid coonts who would rather participate in a self congratulatory manner of slacktivisim rather than actually *do* anything to actually promote the changes they want to see happen?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
M-G
Yeah, I was going to say that apparently the definition of "selfie" has expanded quite a bit. Also, a bunch of hashtag activism that doesn't accomplish much.

I have always referred to them as armchair activists.

No Bobby you didn't get enough likes, no transplant for you.
 
Supadope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only post pictures of my dog in black and white photo negatives cropped in a heart shape
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess we have to recalibrate our notions of a "challenge"
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Selma" and "When They See Us" director Ava DuVernay joined in and said she was "Pretty sure this is just a cool excuse to post pix, but I'm gonna always roll with whatever."

Somebody gets it.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: Perhaps FOX should broadcast in black and white, to keep up with the trend.


Well, they seem want to go back to the '50s.

/The 1850s
 
derfiticulum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: Perhaps FOX should broadcast in black and white, to keep up with the trend.


Don't be ridiculous. FOX only broadcasts in white...
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BLACK AND WHITE MAKES IT CLASSY AND ARTSY YOU ASSHOLE!
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To get attention?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: BLACK AND WHITE MAKES IT CLASSY AND ARTSY YOU ASSHOLE!


Well, it's cheaper and you can develop the film yourself fairly easily.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Instagram's new Kurosawa mode.


Does it show 3 different images of the same person?
 
CaptSS [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
r/InstagramReality is really a sad, sad place to visit.

I just wonder how these people explain their actual appearance when someone sees them in real life.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: M-G
Yeah, I was going to say that apparently the definition of "selfie" has expanded quite a bit. Also, a bunch of hashtag activism that doesn't accomplish much.

I have always referred to them as armchair activists.

No Bobby you didn't get enough likes, no transplant for you.


He only needed 100 likes to kiss his sister, or punch a squirrel. Or something..
 
brizzle365
‘’ 1 hour ago  
because its the job of attention whores to whore for attention.

News at 11
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoban Washburne: When I first saw it, I assumed it must have been like a "no makeup, we're beautiful as we are" type of thing, but I soon saw clearly that's NOT the case.



Grrr...ftfm
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why don't I care?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They want them to be read all over.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More training material for facial-recognition software?
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CaptSS: r/InstagramReality is really a sad, sad place to visit.

I just wonder how these people explain their actual appearance when someone sees them in real life.


Before or after the facial-smoothing and bunny ear filters?
 
Rucker10
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh my good gravy this thread.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

derfiticulum: BitwiseShift: Perhaps FOX should broadcast in black and white, to keep up with the trend.

Don't be ridiculous. FOX only broadcasts in white...


That would be the new FOX pr0n channel, White on White.  Soon you can witness the logic behind Ted Cruz's beard, and that boxtie.
 
JerkfaceMcGee [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So the "challenge" for a platform that is 90% selfies to begin with...is to post another selfie.

I hearby challenge you all to the "fark comment" challenge.
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why is anyone posting selfies on Instagram?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: BitwiseShift: Perhaps FOX should broadcast in black and white, to keep up with the trend.

Well, they seem want to go back to the '50s.

/The 1850s


Daguerreotype it is then!
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I am now aware of this...  Kanser?  CAN SIR?

Thank you for posting in black and white.
 
Karne
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hey Boomers! Do you have any crusty opinions on the latest social media trend by chance? The world is at rapt attention.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Make it a real challenge - take the pictures without filters or wearing make up.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The hashtag is women helping women.

Most of the photos I have seen posted are filtered. The comments naturally are "Aww, you are so beautiful, I love your face!" Ironically then, those same posters are having a conversation amongst themselves judging the fark out of Karen's photo. "Ew, did you see her top? She totally wore that yesterday."
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
(shrug) OK.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Karne: Hey Boomers! Do you have any crusty opinions on the latest social media trend by chance? The world is at rapt attention.


Nah they're good. Too busy laughing at what millennials will try to eat next.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Karne: Hey Boomers! Do you have any crusty opinions on the latest social media trend by chance? The world is at rapt attention.


The consensus is out. They hates it precious.

Also it appears to be a way for them to call women whores and somehow feel like it's appropriate.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Because we're a conservative leaning country and black and white is considered some kind of "tradition."
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Dopamine rewards
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kendelrio: Because the majority of them are vapid coonts who would rather participate in a self congratulatory manner of slacktivisim rather than actually *do* anything to actually promote the changes they want to see happen?


People can do both.  They can participate in slacktivism in their downtime and activism in their up time.
Some people are just searching for something to connect with others during this difficult time.

Lots of things we do are stupid, silly and fun.  It doesn't make them wrong.  Anybody who wastes time on Fark has no business criticizing how other people spend their time online.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rucker10: Karne: Hey Boomers! Do you have any crusty opinions on the latest social media trend by chance? The world is at rapt attention.

The consensus is out. They hates it precious.

Also it appears to be a way for them to call women whores and somehow feel like it's appropriate.


Nope, all wrong. You don't show support for this latest craze by whiteknighting it, but by joining in and posting your own black and white selfie. Pics or you didn't happen.

Here's mine:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
To both protest against and to attract the Male Gaze.
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.