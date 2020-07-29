 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   Woman sentenced to 2 years in prison for making Tik Tok videos. Seems lenient   (nytimes.com) divider line
32
    More: News, Lawyer, Egypt, Prosecutor, women's behavior, Crime, Egyptian court, young women, Bourgeoisie  
•       •       •

1568 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jul 2020 at 3:16 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Jailed for violating family values, eh? Mike Pompeo seen taking notes and preparing a big boy Powerpoint for the boss.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I went to Egypt once.

Once.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I've never seen a tiktok video and I feel really good about myself based on what I read it's all about.

And yes, I'm old.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: I went to Egypt once.

Once.


Have you ever been to Egyptian prison?
 
Snukastyle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They were arrested for...dancing.  Apparently the next Footloose remake will be set in Egypt.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Jailed for violating family values, eh? Mike Pompeo seen taking notes and preparing a big boy Powerpoint for the boss.


Believe me, every Republican would love to emulate Muslim countries' Shari'a laws in the US, just not call it Shari'a law and make sure the very wealthy don't have to follow those laws.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So, still better off than what a young black male who enjoys smoking marijuana would get in the USA.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's less time than they will spend in my dungeon
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Tut tut
 
Subtonic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

LewDux: kryptoknightmare: I went to Egypt once.

Once.

Have you ever been to Egyptian prison?


No, but I heard he likes gladiator movies.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: That's less time than they will spend in my dungeon


Uh, if they are escaping from your dungeon, then it has a really bad design.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Next time you hold a revolution don't install the same government you had before.
 
Mock26
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Footloose (7/7) Movie CLIP - Letting Go (1984) HD
Youtube BnjXFpoLJfk
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: So, still better off than what a young black male who enjoys smoking marijuana would get in the USA.


American exceptionalism ladies and gentlemen!
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is very sad and not at all surprising. The literacy rate in Egypt is only about 30%. Two years in the clink for posting videos that violate "family values" laws is a crime against decency and humanity.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jmr61: I've never seen a tiktok video and I feel really good about myself based on what I read it's all about.

And yes, I'm old.


I'm old, too. For every 50 videos that I've watched perhaps one of them was relevant. Most of them are just people doing the same stupid s*** over and over again but somehow thinking their video is more clever than the last. It also has a lot of girls basically showing off their boobs. Not that there's anything wrong with that, mind you, but it's really repetitive and boring after the first 20 videos of everybody being original by doing the exact same thing.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Heard the pyramids were built with slave labor... I am heading there to knock them down.

Who's with me.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is about as risque as she gets.
 
pwkpete
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Snukastyle: They were arrested for...dancing.  Apparently the next Footloose remake will be set in Egypt.


Dancing sir, strictly dancing
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

pwkpete: Snukastyle: They were arrested for...dancing.  Apparently the next Footloose remake will be set in Egypt.

Dancing sir, strictly dancing
[thumbs.gfycat.com image 240x180]


I love recommending The Blue Oyster any time a friend asks me for advice on where to go to in a specific city.

/Of course, I also give some actual recommendations as well.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 400x708]

This is about as risque as she gets.


close enough for the spank bank
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: This is very sad and not at all surprising. The literacy rate in Egypt is only about 30%. Two years in the clink for posting videos that violate "family values" laws is a crime against decency and humanity.


If she doesn't like it she should start her own country.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 400x708]

This is about as risque as she gets.


I will gladly shelter her from her captors.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 400x708]

This is about as risque as she gets.


"I bet she takes her vitamins."
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Technically this was wrong to do, but really it's a grey area.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Next time you hold a revolution don't install the same government you had before.


What's Egyptian for "Stiggnitt!!!"?
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Garza and the Supermutants: Jailed for violating family values, eh? Mike Pompeo seen taking notes and preparing a big boy Powerpoint for the boss.

Believe me, every Republican would love to emulate Muslim countries' Shari'a laws in the US, just not call it Shari'a law and make sure the very wealthy don't have to follow those laws.


Except it's the "progressives" that are promoting cancel culture and trying to curb free speech
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: This is very sad and not at all surprising. The literacy rate in Egypt is only about 30%. Two years in the clink for posting videos that violate "family values" laws is a crime against decency and humanity.


The UN is going to intervene any minute to address this as well as other atrocities like the literal Chinese genocide of muslims.

First though they need solve the more important issues like telling the American government it cant use federal agents to stop rioters from destroying federal buildings.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Jailed for violating family values, eh? Mike Pompeo seen taking notes and preparing a big boy Powerpoint for the boss.


Turning the country into a Mid-East theocracy has been a Republican goal since Reagan. They just want a different religion in charge.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aezetyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Egypt is a total cluster fark. Think we have it bad in murica?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Jailed for violating family values, eh? Mike Pompeo seen taking notes and preparing a big boy Powerpoint for the boss.


Sarah Cooper wouldn't stand a chance, what with only repeating the President verbatim and all.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.