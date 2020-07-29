 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   So, what's it like to be shot in the face? Let's ask this guy   (businessinsider.com) divider line
    Strange, Riot control, Pepper spray, Less-lethal weapon, Less-lethal weapons, Trip Jennings, lot of tear gas, law enforcement agents Portland shot, veteran journalist  
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the upside, he wasn't forced to apologize to the guy who shot him.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Department of Homeland Security, which has agents in the city, did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the incident.

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Aw man, I just shot Marvin Trip in the face!"
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
spoiler: it's not great.
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Black people: Stop shooting us.
White people: Yeah. Treat everyone the same.
Cops: *start shooting white people too*

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Cops.  Do something about the guys shooting people in the face, or we will do nothing about people shining lasers in your eyes.

Have a great day.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Back in the 80s, in Effingham Illinois, there was a guy who tried to commit suicide with a shotgun to the face.  He lived albiet without the lower half of his face.  Some say the city set him up with a car wash.  I dunno.  But when youhyou pulled up to said car wash, he'd say "two dollas!" And hook the chains to the front of your car.  This being a very old car wash.  Not sure if a modern car would survive such a washing.  Did you know the door guards on a 75 Vega were glued on?

"Here yer thingies Sonny"
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Looks like he was shot with a paintball.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: Cops.  Do something about the guys shooting people in the face, or we will do nothing about people shining lasers in your eyes.

Have a great day.


You know, if they really wanted to mess people up they'd use infrared lasers.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Why not ask this guy?

media.npr.orgView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Walker: The Department of Homeland Security, which has agents in the city, did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the incident.

[media2.giphy.com image 480x267] [View Full Size image _x_]


glad you got a DHS now, Murikka?
Keepin you safe from brownskinned mooslimz?
ohboyohboy ohboy
911
911
911
USAUSAUSA

Yeah. time to shut that shiat down.
You got a bull dog.
You said it was safe.

It ate 5 kids

put it down

now.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Looks like he was shot with a paintball.


A paintball that shattered the lens of his gas mask?

He was struck with a rubber bullet.  He's lucky to be alive.  Don't downplay the seriousness of this shiat by comparing it to a children's game.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Some Farking Lurker: Black people: Stop shooting us.
White people: Yeah. Treat everyone the same.
Cops: *start shooting white people too*

[memegenerator.net image 306x306]


Damn. That's cold.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: Yellow Beard: Looks like he was shot with a paintball.

A paintball that shattered the lens of his gas mask?

He was struck with a rubber bullet.  He's lucky to be alive.  Don't downplay the seriousness of this shiat by comparing it to a children's game.


I didn't know rubber bullets contained pink paint. Look at the lens again.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: BeesNuts: Yellow Beard: Looks like he was shot with a paintball.

A paintball that shattered the lens of his gas mask?

He was struck with a rubber bullet.  He's lucky to be alive.  Don't downplay the seriousness of this shiat by comparing it to a children's game.

I didn't know rubber bullets contained pink paint. Look at the lens again.


Maybe he's a Klingon in disguise and that's just blood?
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
At least they had the decency to look him in the eye and shoot him in the face, instead of in the back.


/equal parts snark and serious... shake, and serve while kneeling
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: BeesNuts: Yellow Beard: Looks like he was shot with a paintball.

A paintball that shattered the lens of his gas mask?

He was struck with a rubber bullet.  He's lucky to be alive.  Don't downplay the seriousness of this shiat by comparing it to a children's game.

I didn't know rubber bullets contained pink paint. Look at the lens again.


And there's blue paint around the other lens.  I don't doubt that he was shot with pepper balls and marker balls.  He describes a veritable maelstrom of munitions.  But that wasn't what broke the lens of his gas mask.  If this happened in the dead of winter *maybe* the balls could be hard enough to break through.  Not likely in mid July.
 
