 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Hartford Courant)   Landlord loses his head in a fight with his samurai sword wielding tenant inside his Asylum Avenue home. At least the tenant won't need to update his address if convicted   (courant.com) divider line
54
    More: Strange, Crime, Thompson's arrest, Law, piece of paper, Katana, glove compart, friends of victim Victor King, glove compartment of the Jeep  
•       •       •

900 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jul 2020 at 9:03 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



54 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There can be only one!
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
King was a retiree from Travelers and an accomplished bridge player.

This seems irrelevant.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: There can be only one!


I was concerned that this thread might not have started off correctly and came in with a stern admonishment on the tip of my tongue. But thankfully that won't be required. True diligence, carry on.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At one point he wrote on a piece of paper, "paper in glove compart in Jeep is all you need." In the glove compartment of the Jeep, police found paperwork suggesting Thompson viewed himself as a sovereign citizen, people who don't view themselves as subject to the law.

And how did that work out for you? Are you above the law or in jail now?
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the police baffled? What does baffled mean?
 
oldweasel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How frequent is this going to become as hundreds are evicted over the next few weeks?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have called the China Grove police department.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He decapitated a dude? With a sword? Must have been a semi-decent sword to do something like that. Even if it broke after.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Are the police baffled? What does baffled mean?


i wonder if they can lift prints off a samurai sword. it just may be a suicide in these trying times.
 
groppet
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Should have made the building holy ground.
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Are the police baffled? What does baffled mean?


You're a writer...you know what it means, it means....baffled.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
There goes the cleaning deposit.
 
kindms
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What kind of credentials did the shogun present when renting the room ? Guy had past convictions for robbery and assault. Maybe the homeowner failed to do a background check
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
img.discogs.comView Full Size

We're gonna rock down to Asylum Avenue,
And then we'll chop some heads.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Samurai dude is not someone I would wish to run into in a ... well, anywhere.

That f*cking stare sent a shiver down my spine like he was looking straight at my soul and trying to decide between A1 or a simple bechamel.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
At one point he wrote on a piece of paper, "paper in glove compart in Jeep is all you need." In the glove compartment of the Jeep, police found paperwork suggesting Thompson viewed himself as a sovereign citizen, people who don't view themselves as subject to the law.

Damn, the prosecutor is powerless here.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I am guessing based off of the last few Landlord threads that most Farkers think this is a good thing.
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Queen - Don't Lose Your Head (Official Lyric Video)
Youtube ecrheD1eYYU
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Maybe he was a Spanish Peacock
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

3 slashies
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

oldweasel: How frequent is this going to become as hundreds are evicted over the next few weeks?


Did you mean Hundreds of Thousands?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

oldweasel: How frequent is this going to become as hundreds are evicted over the next few weeks?


you mean there is going to be a huge outbreak of decapitated landlords? All done with a samurai sword? I didn't have that on my Armageddon card. I lose again.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The suspect was last seen driving away with a senior citizen, possibly his mother.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

gopher321: King was a retiree from Travelers and an accomplished bridge player.

This seems irrelevant.


Hey man, where I come from, stories of landlords getting beheaded with samurai swords don't come seasoned.

BAM!
 
A'isha P. [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Vansthing: GRCooper: Are the police baffled? What does baffled mean?

You're a writer...you know what it means, it means....baffled.


Highlander - What does "baffled" mean?
Youtube aV0d_5GES0A
 
bthom37
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And so it begins
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Are the police baffled? What does baffled mean?


wrapped in these:
atsacoustics.comView Full Size
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

A'isha P.: Vansthing: GRCooper: Are the police baffled? What does baffled mean?

You're a writer...you know what it means, it means....baffled.

[YouTube video: Highlander - What does "baffled" mean?]


Ohhhh! TYVM haven't watched that in a long time. *adds to working from home playlist*
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: There can be only one!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: There can be only one!


came for this; was not disappoint.
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Are the police baffled? What does baffled mean?


d3fgmcoixbear.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Samurai dude is not someone I would wish to run into in a ... well, anywhere.

That f*cking stare sent a shiver down my spine like he was looking straight at my soul and trying to decide between A1 or a simple bechamel.


You aren't kidding...

courant.comView Full Size


That's the look of a man who would *ABSOLUTELY* do it over again.

I'm gonna go ahead and assume there was some lead up to this.  Maybe multiple years of this landlord trying to get this guy to move out by generally pulling landlord shiat, followed by him gleefully serving sword guy an eviction notice.

Like... NOTHING justifies this.  NOTHING.  Not just nothing that happened in this instance, but nothing period.  But I can mentally put myself in moments that might shake that principle.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

oldweasel: How frequent is this going to become as hundreds are evicted over the next few weeks?


I doubt decapitation by sword will become common even with mass evictions.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Landlord went to the police saying his tenant was threatening him with a sword & was murdered the next day.  If only there was something someone could've done about it.

Guess they were too busy playing army man dress up or restocking their pepper spray supply.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So he's a  sovereign citizen?  Good.  Effectively renounced his US citizenship, opens himself to some nice Federal charges of terrorism and such.  I don't think Trump would pardon him either, with Trump being a landlord.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TheVirginMarty: oldweasel: How frequent is this going to become as hundreds are evicted over the next few weeks?

I doubt decapitation by sword will become common even with mass evictions. [Fark user image 425x272]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Walker: Are you above the law or in jail now?


Both can be true from their point of view.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: So he's a  sovereign citizen?  Good.  Effectively renounced his US citizenship, opens himself to some nice Federal charges of terrorism and such.  I don't think Trump would pardon him either, with Trump being a landlord.


A pity really; he's clearly good with the damned thing and the sword wasn't exactly flea market quality if it was good enough to actually take a head.

I hear the Marines really like "aggressive" young recruits, and this is exactly the material they want.
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I guess the estate will file that under capital losses, for tax purposes?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
After a roommate threatens you with a sword, you had best never engage with them unless you have a gun. This guy learned that the hard way.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Vansthing: A'isha P.: Vansthing: GRCooper: Are the police baffled? What does baffled mean?

You're a writer...you know what it means, it means....baffled.

[YouTube video: Highlander - What does "baffled" mean?]

Ohhhh! TYVM haven't watched that in a long time. *adds to working from home playlist*


The responses had me worried. Haven't seen the movie in ages and was starting to wonder if I had the wrong flick. :-)
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They pull out a long knife, you pull out a long gun.

They put one of yours in Dawww, you put one of theirs in Poltab.

It's the Chifark way!
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: [Fark user image image 850x640]


Oh my!
 
redsquid
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My rent got raised in may.
I get it.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Trying to remember if I have ever heard of an African American sovereign citizen before.
 
bthom37
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fat boy: Trying to remember if I have ever heard of an African American sovereign citizen before.


They exist, although they're more frequently of the 'Moorish' persuasion of sovcits.  Less 'engaging in travel', more 'filing bonkers liens'.
 
Displayed 50 of 54 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.