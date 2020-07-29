 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   DeSantis: "Let's see. What can I do to make this worse? Ahhhh, that's it"   (clickorlando.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida is now home to more than 15% of the entire country's daily case counts.  Evidently, DeSantis isn't happy with that number, really wants to try for 25%, and he's starting with the seniors -- the very people most likely to vote Republican in November but probably won't be able to because they'll either be dead or on ventilators.

Good job, Ron!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the_rhino
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
On the bright side, this might just cull some of the right-wing voters so we can try to move this country forward.
 
Number 216
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Glad I escaped from Florida but all of those who voted for this prick deserve what they got.

We were warned he was not a smart man when he airing commercials of himself reading President Plagues book as a bedtime story for his baby
 
lolmao500
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

the_rhino: On the bright side, this might just cull some of the right-wing voters so we can try to move this country forward.


Once the old generation die off, there will be a lot less racist and misogynistic coonts, thats for sure.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

the_rhino: On the bright side, this might just cull some of the right-wing voters so we can try to move this country forward.


Or Democratic voters. My disabled sister lives in a Florida group home.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is even worse of an idea than opening schools back up.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Florida is now home to more than 15% of the entire country's daily case counts.  Evidently, DeSantis isn't happy with that number, really wants to try for 25%, and he's starting with the seniors -- the very people most likely to vote Republican in November but probably won't be able to because they'll either be dead or on ventilators.

Good job, Ron!


This will probably not increase total case count by much but will skyrocket death count. You get an infection into a nursing home and you're going to see 10-15% of the residents die from Covid.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

meanmutton: This is even worse of an idea than opening schools back up.


Combine them.

We could put seniors in the classrooms to help with loneliness!
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

lolmao500: the_rhino: On the bright side, this might just cull some of the right-wing voters so we can try to move this country forward.

Once the old generation die off, there will be a lot less racist and misogynistic coonts, thats for sure.


That's what I thought 30 years ago too.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Why don't they just have the schools hold classes in the nursing homes? That way, we can get this over with as quickly as possible.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
if you think the crazy is high now, wait until the hurricane hits
 
Eravior
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The number of sick nursing home patients is dropping like a rock! Just like the patients themselves! Success!
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Florida is now home to more than 15% of the entire country's daily case counts.  Evidently, DeSantis isn't happy with that number, really wants to try for 25%, and he's starting with the seniors -- the very people most likely to vote Republican in November but probably won't be able to because they'll either be dead or on ventilators.

Good job, Ron!


You say that like it's a bad thing? Ethically, yes NO ONE should be at risk due to the amount of stupidity coming from (no surprise) the republican leadership. HOWEVER, as you said, the people most at risk are the same people that have, would and WILL continue to put the same stupid people in positions of power so let's call it a suicide by ideology.
 
groppet
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I wanna play poker with this idiot, he just goes all in with a bad hand and keeps doubling down.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
hey if you make the at risk population die of quick and early you don't have a at risk population preventing you from re-opening.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Number 216: Glad I escaped from Florida but all of those who voted for this prick deserve what they got.

We were warned he was not a smart man when he airing commercials of himself reading President Plagues book as a bedtime story for his baby


I heard people here say he's a kiss up, never imagined it to that degree.

AFTA, that's like maximum (uncaring) trolling right there.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Florida is now home to more than 15% of the entire country's daily case counts.  Evidently, DeSantis isn't happy with that number, really wants to try for 25%, and he's starting with the seniors -- the very people most likely to vote Republican in November but probably won't be able to because they'll either be dead or on ventilators.

Good job, Ron!


He will claim voter fraud
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Number 216: Glad I escaped from Florida but all of those who voted for this prick deserve what they got.

We were warned he was not a smart man when he airing commercials of himself reading President Plagues book as a bedtime story for his baby


To be fair, reading from a book about politics is probably a good way to get a kid to fall asleep.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark needs a Failorida tag, a Floriduh tag, and many other Florida based sub tags to describe the many meanings of America's wang.

/Floridie
//WTFlorida?
///Floriderp for the poltab
 
dothemath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In a tough situation the best thing for a leader to do is cave in to every demand.

America is a joke.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He's just doing his part to rescue Social Security.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This asshole's going to kill my mother.
 
Pop and Miracle Whip [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I went outside today and considered what's going on with the pandemic and why it is what it is. Then came the smell of under brush and dead wood burning and it all began to come clear.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
freedom is more important than anything else. go that bar, school, old folks home. dont let a hoax disease stop you. you got this america.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

lolmao500: the_rhino: On the bright side, this might just cull some of the right-wing voters so we can try to move this country forward.

Once the old generation die off, there will be a lot less racist and misogynistic coonts, thats for sure.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


You have not been paying attention to what's going on out there.


These are not old people in assisted living homes.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He's just doing his part to save Social Security.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

meanmutton: This is even worse of an idea than opening schools back up.


Risk-wise, probably true. However most senior homes are already isolation compounds, unlikely to add to community spread. It's a viral dead-end, so to speak, with the exception of the nurses/employees. Schools on the other hand are practically hubs branching out into nearly all segments of society.
 
huntercr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So I was reading an article the other day that talked about the psychological traits of a sociopath, and one of them was something on the lines of "perpetual boldness". I am not qualified to say whether anyone is a sociopath, but it does strike me as interesting that they always say leadership positions attract them. And when you're faced with a pandemic, it seems like the drive to do something daring that might yield praise would be overwhelmingly desirable to a sociopath.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Send busloads of school kids to the old folks home and leave the teachers out of it.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Conservatives used to be smart enough to know that you send out the young voters to die.
Now they want to kill off the whole voting block which alone keeps conservatives in control of both parties.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

the_rhino: On the bright side, this might just cull some of the right-wing voters so we can try to move this country forward.


"The Villages" is quickly turning into a ghost town.
Dead power!
 
iseetheghost
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The nursing home where my mother in law lives cut off visits about a week before lockdowns began. They also invested In IPads so residents could at least see their family. Now they allow live visits with the resident in a plexiglass enclosure. Distancing and masks are still used and the enclosure is outside the building in a breezeway. Not perfect but better than nothing.
 
farkdd
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Capt_Clown: Psychopusher: Florida is now home to more than 15% of the entire country's daily case counts.  Evidently, DeSantis isn't happy with that number, really wants to try for 25%, and he's starting with the seniors -- the very people most likely to vote Republican in November but probably won't be able to because they'll either be dead or on ventilators.

Good job, Ron!

You say that like it's a bad thing? Ethically, yes NO ONE should be at risk due to the amount of stupidity coming from (no surprise) the republican leadership. HOWEVER, as you said, the people most at risk are the same people that have, would and WILL continue to put the same stupid people in positions of power so let's call it a suicide by ideology.


Last election, Fla was like 50.1% R to 49.9% D. The rest of us don't deserve to die for the 50.1%.
 
jso2897
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

plecos: lolmao500: the_rhino: On the bright side, this might just cull some of the right-wing voters so we can try to move this country forward.

Once the old generation die off, there will be a lot less racist and misogynistic coonts, thats for sure.

That's what I thought 30 years ago too.


This - they will be replaced by younger people of poor character who are aging into those attitudes.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Florida's death count spiked to a new height Tuesday with 191 reported fatalities, according to the state Health Department.

Is anyone ready to give Ron DeSantis his apology?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
More skulls for Trump's throne.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Florida is now home to more than 15% of the entire country's daily case counts.  Evidently, DeSantis isn't happy with that number, really wants to try for 25%, and he's starting with the seniors -- the very people most likely to vote Republican in November but probably won't be able to because they'll either be dead or on ventilators.

Good job, Ron!


This. I know nursing home residents are very lonely and going stir crazy right now. However, opening them up to visitors reallyisn't the way to go. Smarter ideas would be to have the staff teach the residents how to use tech like zoom/FaceTime etc., let the residents socialize among themselves as long as no cases are present, and start letter writing campaigns so people can keep in contact with the residents and give them a social outlet. Letting in visitors while dealing with such a high case load is even dumber and more dangerous than Cuomo sending mild cases of COVID-19 back to nursing homes.
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
There is a health toll from loneliness.

There is a moral toll when grandma dies in a nursing home, alone, asking why her family abandoned her.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: lolmao500: the_rhino: On the bright side, this might just cull some of the right-wing voters so we can try to move this country forward.

Once the old generation die off, there will be a lot less racist and misogynistic coonts, thats for sure.

[Fark user image 850x478]
[Fark user image 850x539]
[Fark user image 799x400]
[Fark user image 850x478]

You have not been paying attention to what's going on out there.


These are not old people in assisted living homes.


Counterpoint - that age cohort votes in criminally small numbers.  Old people will crawl over poison-soaked broken glass to vote; Proud Boys have to beg Mom to drive them to Lowe's to buy them tiki torches.
 
moto-geek
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I have a suspicion that the US is consciously trying to boost the COVID cases because it affects the elderly, poor and people of color more. Thus getting rid of the poor old people, the poor and the brown people. This is pretty much a Republican wet dream.
 
