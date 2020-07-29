 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Idiots, Coronavirus, and an impotent governor. Now, a hurricane. Man, Florida, you are one truly f*cked state   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They can't do much about the hurricane's because of their geography but it is the other three that really make them the nation's dick.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was just thinking the other day that I didn't have enough farking madness to deal with.  See, non-believers?  God does answer your prayers.

/orlando
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida Man gets a lot of abuse, but, I think if I had to live through all of that I'd cope with it by ingesting enough Krokodil to paralyze the Egyptian Navy and use a stolen Epcot tram to joust a manatee in a drive-through liquor store.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SHARPIE TIME!!!
 
WGJ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about Alabama? It's in the path as well.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... a day ending in Y?
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We don't want to save states that have been mismanaged.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: They can't do much about the hurricane's because of their geography but it is the other three that really make them the nation's dick.


Well now, you can't do much about a hurricane in terms of preventing it. But you can control how you respond to it. And that's where Florida is going to find a way to maximize their losses.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have built that wall...
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it's not really a storm.

Fark user imageView Full Size


This is 2020 after all.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can tell the National Hurricane Center is liberal because their forecasts always shift to the left.
 
sforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'll dissipate before it gets to FL if it stays on the projected path, that track always does.
 
CalebWilliamson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scorpions - Rock You Like A Hurricane (Official Music Video)
Youtube 6yP1tcy9a10
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fu*k it dude.

When I meet Jesus Im'a be wearin' a pair of creased, white jeans and a Dan Marino jersey.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Florida Man gets a lot of abuse, but, I think if I had to live through all of that I'd cope with it by ingesting enough Krokodil to paralyze the Egyptian Navy and use a stolen Epcot tram to joust a manatee in a drive-through liquor store.


I don't recall giving you permission to film me.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sforce: It'll dissipate before it gets to FL if it stays on the projected path, that track always does.


Any other year, I'd nod, crack open another Victory or Right-on-Red, and move on to the next topic.
This is not that year. Fortunately, it's not forecast to be a major storm.  Not that DeathSantis doesn't deserve yet another chance to punt on first down, but the rest of don't need it.  But this year?  I think we'll get hit.  It's the 2020 way.
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Florida Man gets a lot of abuse, but, I think if I had to live through all of that I'd cope with it by ingesting enough Krokodil to paralyze the Egyptian Navy and use a stolen Epcot tram to joust a manatee in a drive-through liquor store.

I don't recall giving you permission to film me.


All I'm saying is you should really brace yourself better next time. That's how that manatee beat you for that last handle of Captain Morgan.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The scary article says TROPICAL STORM (in all caps!), and Tropical Storms ain't shiat subby.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A potential tropical storm, not a hurricane. We're going to need a much bigger shower to rinse the stupid off of that state.
 
OmnomnomCookies [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sforce: It'll dissipate before it gets to FL if it stays on the projected path, that track always does.


I'll take "Things that are complete BS for $800 Alex."

Irma was three years ago...but sure, tell everyone how it didn't cross islands and go up the state.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CrosswordWithAPen: sforce: It'll dissipate before it gets to FL if it stays on the projected path, that track always does.

Any other year, I'd nod, crack open another Victory or Right-on-Red, and move on to the next topic.
This is not that year. Fortunately, it's not forecast to be a major storm.  Not that DeathSantis doesn't deserve yet another chance to punt on first down, but the rest of don't need it.  But this year?  I think we'll get hit.  It's the 2020 way.


1 to 2 million evacuees displaced inland in florida or Texas due to a category 4 or 5 storm with the covid raging already = unrecoverable dumpster fire . Probably 200k would die in those states alone.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And all these people who would usually get out of the state for a few days will run into a lot of scared people on their way out of the storm's path... 

How do shelters work in Covid country ?
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OmnomnomCookies: sforce: It'll dissipate before it gets to FL if it stays on the projected path, that track always does.

I'll take "Things that are complete BS for $800 Alex."

Irma was three years ago...but sure, tell everyone how it didn't cross islands and go up the state.


I can tell you don't really follow or track storms, but only read scary headlines.

For every Irma there are at least a couple dozen other storms that fall apart or curve out to sea.  Follow enough of these and you'll start to see way more fish storms and ones that fizzle out once they hit shear or dry air.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mokmo: And all these people who would usually get out of the state for a few days will run into a lot of scared people on their way out of the storm's path... 

How do shelters work in Covid country ?


It's Florida, there will be hurricane parties.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SNAFUq: Diogenes: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Florida Man gets a lot of abuse, but, I think if I had to live through all of that I'd cope with it by ingesting enough Krokodil to paralyze the Egyptian Navy and use a stolen Epcot tram to joust a manatee in a drive-through liquor store.

I don't recall giving you permission to film me.

All I'm saying is you should really brace yourself better next time. That's how that manatee beat you for that last handle of Captain Morgan.


This summer I added filtration to my Spartan costume.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mokmo: And all these people who would usually get out of the state for a few days will run into a lot of scared people on their way out of the storm's path... 

How do shelters work in Covid country ?


The Red Cross defaults to non-congregate shelters (hotel/motel or dorm rooms) and then will open a congregate (normal) shelter if necessary
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Leader O'Cola: CrosswordWithAPen: sforce: It'll dissipate before it gets to FL if it stays on the projected path, that track always does.

Any other year, I'd nod, crack open another Victory or Right-on-Red, and move on to the next topic.
This is not that year. Fortunately, it's not forecast to be a major storm.  Not that DeathSantis doesn't deserve yet another chance to punt on first down, but the rest of don't need it.  But this year?  I think we'll get hit.  It's the 2020 way.

1 to 2 million evacuees displaced inland in florida or Texas due to a category 4 or 5 storm with the covid raging already = unrecoverable dumpster fire . Probably 200k would die in those states alone.


Ok Doomer
 
Phantom_Spaceman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Florida Man gets a lot of abuse, but, I think if I had to live through all of that I'd cope with it by ingesting enough Krokodil to paralyze the Egyptian Navy and use a stolen Epcot tram to joust a manatee in a drive-through liquor store.

I don't recall giving you permission to film me.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OmnomnomCookies [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tad_Waxpole: OmnomnomCookies: sforce: It'll dissipate before it gets to FL if it stays on the projected path, that track always does.

I'll take "Things that are complete BS for $800 Alex."

Irma was three years ago...but sure, tell everyone how it didn't cross islands and go up the state.

I can tell you don't really follow or track storms, but only read scary headlines.

For every Irma there are at least a couple dozen other storms that fall apart or curve out to sea.  Follow enough of these and you'll start to see way more fish storms and ones that fizzle out once they hit shear or dry air.


Yeah don't mind mind me, lived in Florida 25 years. Thanks for weathersplaining.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OmnomnomCookies: Tad_Waxpole: OmnomnomCookies: sforce: It'll dissipate before it gets to FL if it stays on the projected path, that track always does.

I'll take "Things that are complete BS for $800 Alex."

Irma was three years ago...but sure, tell everyone how it didn't cross islands and go up the state.

I can tell you don't really follow or track storms, but only read scary headlines.

For every Irma there are at least a couple dozen other storms that fall apart or curve out to sea.  Follow enough of these and you'll start to see way more fish storms and ones that fizzle out once they hit shear or dry air.

Yeah don't mind mind me, lived in Florida 25 years. Thanks for weathersplaining.


Ah, so you have selective memory than.  Cool.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, good luck Puerto Rico Farkers, hope you stay safe!
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tad_Waxpole: The scary article says TROPICAL STORM (in all caps!), and Tropical Storms ain't shiat subby.


You do know that Hurricane Katrina started as a tropical storm headed west to Florida, right?
 
OmnomnomCookies [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tad_Waxpole: OmnomnomCookies: Tad_Waxpole: OmnomnomCookies: sforce: It'll dissipate before it gets to FL if it stays on the projected path, that track always does.

I'll take "Things that are complete BS for $800 Alex."

Irma was three years ago...but sure, tell everyone how it didn't cross islands and go up the state.

I can tell you don't really follow or track storms, but only read scary headlines.

For every Irma there are at least a couple dozen other storms that fall apart or curve out to sea.  Follow enough of these and you'll start to see way more fish storms and ones that fizzle out once they hit shear or dry air.

Yeah don't mind mind me, lived in Florida 25 years. Thanks for weathersplaining.

Ah, so you have selective memory than.  Cool.


oh yeah, totally...since I was the one that didn't remember a storm from three years ago that dipsticks like you said wouldn't hit and lived three weeks without power and a neighbor lost their home. Good burn, bro. Let me know when you have your next forecast comes up.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: Sorelian's Ghost: They can't do much about the hurricane's because of their geography but it is the other three that really make them the nation's dick.

Well now, you can't do much about a hurricane in terms of preventing it. But you can control how you respond to it. And that's where Florida is going to find a way to maximize their losses.


Can't tRump just bust out his magic weather Sharpie and change the course of the storm??

Fark user imageView Full Size


Stay stupid Florida. Keep voting R.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

sforce: It'll dissipate before it gets to FL if it stays on the projected path, that track always does.


I predict the hurricane will be gone by Easter
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Meh! Tropical Storm

It is like a 3.3 earthquake.
 
wxboy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

OmnomnomCookies: Tad_Waxpole: OmnomnomCookies: sforce: It'll dissipate before it gets to FL if it stays on the projected path, that track always does.

I'll take "Things that are complete BS for $800 Alex."

Irma was three years ago...but sure, tell everyone how it didn't cross islands and go up the state.

I can tell you don't really follow or track storms, but only read scary headlines.

For every Irma there are at least a couple dozen other storms that fall apart or curve out to sea.  Follow enough of these and you'll start to see way more fish storms and ones that fizzle out once they hit shear or dry air.

Yeah don't mind mind me, lived in Florida 25 years. Thanks for weathersplaining.


Irma was a strong hurricane when it was as far out from FL as this storm is.  Its track kept it mostly over water until it got to FL (it skirted Cuba for a while).

PTC 9 isn't even a closed circulation at this point.  If it has to drag directly over Hispaniola and Cuba, as the current forecast track suggests, it's going to have all sorts of trouble staying together, much less strengthening.  The bigger concern would be if it instead stays in the Caribbean before recurving up into the Gulf.  That would give it more time over water to organize and strengthen.
 
Andric [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This storm is pretty interesting. I was curious why the NHC were issuing advisories on an Invest, so I looked into their forecast discussions and the wind field. I gather that it already has a significant wind field with sustained TS-force winds, and as such warrants TS advisories, but it's not structurally a tropical storm yet.

Bizarre. I wonder if we'll see more of this as climate change progresses?
 
vicejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well...a tropical storm, anyhow
 
desertgeek
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Bugs Bunny was truly ahead of the curve...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mokmo: And all these people who would usually get out of the state for a few days will run into a lot of scared people on their way out of the storm's path... 

How do shelters work in Covid country ?


Well you just buy a plane ticket is all. That was Puerto Rico's entire problem really. They should have bought plane tickets or hopped on boats and left, but they didn't. It was their own fault really. Or so I was told at least by someone who absolutely understands exactly how the entire world works.
 
vicejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: The scary article says TROPICAL STORM (in all caps!), and Tropical Storms ain't shiat subby.


That's true most of the time....
 
Charles of York
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just a sun shower, I've been in S. FL since '72..we got this
 
jbtilley
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Don't you want to be in the landfall zone this far out? It's the one place the storm is guaranteed not to go.
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Diogenes: I was just thinking the other day that I didn't have enough farking madness to deal with.  See, non-believers?  God does answer your prayers.

/orlando


My kids and grandkids are in the big O. I', 100 miles south.
Right now the storm is just a depression. It will most likely pass way south of you.
So get some prep done. The worst that will happen is you lose your power for awhile. And you'll be ready for the next storm.

We lost our roof in Irma and the hangar blew down, creating a lot of weather damage to the attached apartment.
No biggie. It's FL, we deal with it.
 
