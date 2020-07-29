 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Sixty-two nights of people trying to make a point and establish their right to live   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
62
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No need to talk about it. Just leave.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was approaching puberty during the era of civil rights and Vietnam protests. It was on the news every night. It was in the papers every day. The protests just kept happening. They just kept growing. When the cause is just, the protests will continue.

The only counter is violent state sponsored suppression. It really comes down to whether we want to be America or Russia.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$500 every 15 minute for an illegal fence downtown?

I loled
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good lord, he's quadrupled down or the orange.
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess she put out this tweet before anyone told Trump they agreed to leave.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Protestors: Law enforcement is unjust.

Baron Von shiatclown: I'll pull a Waco. The beatings will continue until public perception of law enforcement improves!
 
smunns
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I was approaching puberty during the era of civil rights and Vietnam protests. It was on the news every night. It was in the papers every day. The protests just kept happening. They just kept growing. When the cause is just, the protests will continue.

The only counter is violent state sponsored suppression. It really comes down to whether we want to be America or Russia.


Except your in favor of Russia, if you allow the socialists to prevail. Do these idiots even know why they are protesting? I highly doubt it.   Is it police brutality? Have them vote.  If they all voted they wouldn't need to waste scarce resources controlling there behavior.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/or as the civilians call them, fireworks
// a mortar round, get da fuq out of here
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: I guess she put out this tweet before anyone told Trump they agreed to leave.
[Fark user image 705x358]


That's ... a very creative take.  The rioters were violent long before federal agents ever started defending the federal buildings that local police were apparently ordered to let burn.
 
A'isha P. [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: I guess she put out this tweet before anyone told Trump they agreed to leave.
[Fark user image image 705x358]


Trump's not worried, Steiner's assault will bring it under control.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: I guess she put out this tweet before anyone told Trump they agreed to leave.
[Fark user image 705x358]


Joke's on her, they'll just cordon off the entire city and turn it into THUNDERDOME!
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does Ivanka soak her used panties in nail polish remover?

Donnie sounds like he's been huffing.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And a new, wild Lazarus Goblin appears.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: I guess she put out this tweet before anyone told Trump they agreed to leave.
[Fark user image 705x358]


Is this a sign that Pence and others in the White House are simply going around Trump, or will they end up bowing to whatever Twitler rageposts?  It will be interesting to see.

/not as interesting as watching Trump carried out of the Oval Office on a stretcher after stroking out from pure rage and choloroquine poisoning, but I'll take it
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: [Fark user image 850x589]
/or as the civilians call them, fireworks
// a mortar round, get da fuq out of here


Would you prefer calling it an artillery shell?

You are welcome to stand next to an explosion of burning metal salts if you want.  There's a good reason most people freak out if those explode less than a hundred feet above the ground.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: [Fark user image 850x589]
/or as the civilians call them, fireworks
// a mortar round, get da fuq out of here


I've seen more boom from failed chemistry experiments.

Do these people not understand the concept of photographs as it pertains to debunking their claims?
 
A'isha P. [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

smunns: edmo: I was approaching puberty during the era of civil rights and Vietnam protests. It was on the news every night. It was in the papers every day. The protests just kept happening. They just kept growing. When the cause is just, the protests will continue.

The only counter is violent state sponsored suppression. It really comes down to whether we want to be America or Russia.

Except your in favor of Russia, if you allow the socialists to prevail. Do these idiots even know why they are protesting? I highly doubt it.   Is it police brutality? Have them vote.  If they all voted they wouldn't need to waste scarce resources controlling there behavior.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

smunns: edmo: I was approaching puberty during the era of civil rights and Vietnam protests. It was on the news every night. It was in the papers every day. The protests just kept happening. They just kept growing. When the cause is just, the protests will continue.

The only counter is violent state sponsored suppression. It really comes down to whether we want to be America or Russia.

Except your in favor of Russia, if you allow the socialists to prevail. Do these idiots even know why they are protesting? I highly doubt it.   Is it police brutality? Have them vote.  If they all voted they wouldn't need to waste scarce resources controlling there behavior.


Your post is dumb, so I'm just gonna post this.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently: Boo_Guy: I guess she put out this tweet before anyone told Trump they agreed to leave.
[Fark user image 705x358]

That's ... a very creative take.  The rioters were violent long before federal agents ever started defending the federal buildings that local police were apparently ordered to let burn.


BUILDING LIVES MATTER!!!
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Maybe Portland can finally get some peace.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently: Boo_Guy: [Fark user image 850x589]
/or as the civilians call them, fireworks
// a mortar round, get da fuq out of here

Would you prefer calling it an artillery shell?

You are welcome to stand next to an explosion of burning metal salts if you want.  There's a good reason most people freak out if those explode less than a hundred feet above the ground.


Uh...These mortars are not the same as these mortars.

And no, most people do not freak out if the former kind of mortar goes off a hundred feet above ground.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently: Boo_Guy: [Fark user image 850x589]
/or as the civilians call them, fireworks
// a mortar round, get da fuq out of here

Would you prefer calling it an artillery shell?

You are welcome to stand next to an explosion of burning metal salts if you want.  There's a good reason most people freak out if those explode less than a hundred feet above the ground.


Yeah, if youre not wearing a t-shirt you may get a burn.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently: Boo_Guy: I guess she put out this tweet before anyone told Trump they agreed to leave.
[Fark user image 705x358]

That's ... a very creative take.  The rioters were violent long before federal agents ever started defending the federal buildings that local police were apparently ordered to let burn.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JayCab
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From another more local article athttps://www.koin.com/news/governor​-bro​wn-says-feds-leaving-portland-by-wedne​sday/
Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf confirmed the news, saying in a statement that federal officers will be replaced with Oregon State Police. "That plan includes a robust presence of Oregon State Police in downtown Portland," he said.

Also on Wednesday morning, in direct contradiction with Governor Brown's tweets, President Trump said troops were not withdrawing in comments made outside the White House.

Not that this is news to anybody, but that farker isn't in control of his administration. I'm very curious to see if this withdrawal actually *does* happen. It'll be one hell of a victory if it does. Something like that would lead to a resignation in a normal timeline.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to do away with this notion that violence automatically invalidates a cause. I swear: the most privileged position one could have is believing that fighting for your rights shouldn't involve, you know, fighting.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JayCab: From another more local article athttps://www.koin.com/news/governor-b​rown-says-feds-leaving-portland-by-wed​nesday/
Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf confirmed the news, saying in a statement that federal officers will be replaced with Oregon State Police. "That plan includes a robust presence of Oregon State Police in downtown Portland," he said.

Also on Wednesday morning, in direct contradiction with Governor Brown's tweets, President Trump said troops were not withdrawing in comments made outside the White House.

Not that this is news to anybody, but that farker isn't in control of his administration. I'm very curious to see if this withdrawal actually *does* happen. It'll be one hell of a victory if it does. Something like that would lead to a resignation in a normal timeline.


You think Trump is going to express "confidence" in Chad Wolf?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Great_Milenko: Dork Gently: Boo_Guy: I guess she put out this tweet before anyone told Trump they agreed to leave.
[Fark user image 705x358]

That's ... a very creative take.  The rioters were violent long before federal agents ever started defending the federal buildings that local police were apparently ordered to let burn.

BUILDING LIVES MATTER!!!


Okay, friend, what powerful message is actually conveyed by the repeated attempts to burn down courthouses?

Maybe reasonable people will think the objective is not something about police or prisons -- which are, after all, part of an entirely different branch of government than the courts -- but something like "WE DON'T WANT COURTS"?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

smunns: edmo: I was approaching puberty during the era of civil rights and Vietnam protests. It was on the news every night. It was in the papers every day. The protests just kept happening. They just kept growing. When the cause is just, the protests will continue.

The only counter is violent state sponsored suppression. It really comes down to whether we want to be America or Russia.

Except your in favor of Russia, if you allow the socialists to prevail. Do these idiots even know why they are protesting? I highly doubt it.   Is it police brutality? Have them vote.  If they all voted they wouldn't need to waste scarce resources controlling there behavior.


Russia hasn't been socialist since 1991. Under Putin, Russia has become a Oligarchy/Kleptocracy under the machinations of pretending to be a Russian Orthodox Christian influenced theocracy run by a Strongman Dictator which is why Republicans (especially little dick men like Trump) support it, because they want the United States to mimic that type of "government". You don't care that it hurts people, you just want your feelings to improve because some "Strongman" president will be "protecting you and your family", even though that person and his cronies only seek to use the government to make themselves wealthier and more powerful.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The very small group of elite hostage rescue teams from Border and the other agencies really don't make an army.  Cloning the equivalent of Seal Teams to urban domestic warfare will take a lot of work and time and money and overton magic.

A simpler source of federal employees, who have boots on the ground, and know the town intimately, are Post Office workers.  A president who harvests tons of money from the old post office building in DC should be vaguely aware of this.

The Irish were instrumental in using the main General Post Office in Dublin in what turned out to be a monumental change in government on the national level.

I can't write this in our president's mother's gaelic tongue, but it should sink in.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: We need to do away with this notion that violence automatically invalidates a cause. I swear: the most privileged position one could have is believing that fighting for your rights shouldn't involve, you know, fighting.


We should start on that by stopping the practice of punishing kids in school for fighting back against bullies.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given the fact that there are about 3 black people in Portland total, it's hard to say these people are agitating for their own lives. Is it just me, or does it somehow come off a lot less authentic having white hipsters fighting white cops over BLM?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Given the fact that there are about 3 black people in Portland total, it's hard to say these people are agitating for their own lives. Is it just me, or does it somehow come off a lot less authentic having white hipsters fighting white cops over BLM?


Nope.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: You are welcome to stand next to an explosion of burning metal salts if you want.  There's a good reason most people freak out if those explode less than a hundred feet above the ground.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: We need to do away with this notion that violence automatically invalidates a cause. I swear: the most privileged position one could have is believing that fighting for your rights shouldn't involve, you know, fighting.


Is a desire to "fight" why the protesters and local officials are demanding that federal agents vacate the area?

Maybe somebody could post a series of dumb tweet screen captures about someone lecturing people about demanding their opponents restrict themselves to certain tactics in order to be considered acceptable behavior!

The level of idiotic, un-self-conscious hypocrisy from you -- both as an individual and as an example of a "movement" -- is absolutely astounding.
 
IANALINFLORIDA
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Given the fact that there are about 3 black people in Portland total, it's hard to say these people are agitating for their own lives. Is it just me, or does it somehow come off a lot less authentic having white hipsters fighting white cops over BLM?


It's just you. People should fight for what they believe in regardless of their skin color. Making it a racial thing by saying only black people can protest the killings of other black people is a huge part of the problem. It's just humans protesting the killing of humans.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: We need to do away with this notion that violence automatically invalidates a cause. I swear: the most privileged position one could have is believing that fighting for your rights shouldn't involve, you know, fighting.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: MattytheMouse: We need to do away with this notion that violence automatically invalidates a cause. I swear: the most privileged position one could have is believing that fighting for your rights shouldn't involve, you know, fighting.

Is a desire to "fight" why the protesters and local officials are demanding that federal agents vacate the area?

Maybe somebody could post a series of dumb tweet screen captures about someone lecturing people about demanding their opponents restrict themselves to certain tactics in order to be considered acceptable behavior!

The level of idiotic, un-self-conscious hypocrisy from you -- both as an individual and as an example of a "movement" -- is absolutely astounding.


You're right. Since I know you're just a disingenuous troll, I should've just posted this.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Dork Gently: MattytheMouse: We need to do away with this notion that violence automatically invalidates a cause. I swear: the most privileged position one could have is believing that fighting for your rights shouldn't involve, you know, fighting.

Is a desire to "fight" why the protesters and local officials are demanding that federal agents vacate the area?

Maybe somebody could post a series of dumb tweet screen captures about someone lecturing people about demanding their opponents restrict themselves to certain tactics in order to be considered acceptable behavior!

The level of idiotic, un-self-conscious hypocrisy from you -- both as an individual and as an example of a "movement" -- is absolutely astounding.

You're right. Since I know you're just a disingenuous troll, I should've just posted this.
[Fark user image 425x689]


A meme.  That you reused from, what, 12 minutes ago?  You must be so very proud of your ability to defend your incoherently inconsistent assertions.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

IANALINFLORIDA: Shaggy_C: Given the fact that there are about 3 black people in Portland total, it's hard to say these people are agitating for their own lives. Is it just me, or does it somehow come off a lot less authentic having white hipsters fighting white cops over BLM?

It's just you. People should fight for what they believe in regardless of their skin color. Making it a racial thing by saying only black people can protest the killings of other black people is a huge part of the problem. It's just humans protesting the killing of humans.


Imo it's in the same lane as saying any violence automatically invalidates ones cause. Artificial restrictions by those outside of and hostile to said cause looking for "gotcha" moments to try and invalidate a struggle.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: IANALINFLORIDA: Shaggy_C: Given the fact that there are about 3 black people in Portland total, it's hard to say these people are agitating for their own lives. Is it just me, or does it somehow come off a lot less authentic having white hipsters fighting white cops over BLM?

It's just you. People should fight for what they believe in regardless of their skin color. Making it a racial thing by saying only black people can protest the killings of other black people is a huge part of the problem. It's just humans protesting the killing of humans.

Imo it's in the same lane as saying any violence automatically invalidates ones cause. Artificial restrictions by those outside of and hostile to said cause looking for "gotcha" moments to try and invalidate a struggle.


Who said "any violence automatically invalidates one's cause"?

When you resort to that level of strawman argument, you effectively concede you don't really have a point.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: MattytheMouse: Dork Gently: MattytheMouse: We need to do away with this notion that violence automatically invalidates a cause. I swear: the most privileged position one could have is believing that fighting for your rights shouldn't involve, you know, fighting.

Is a desire to "fight" why the protesters and local officials are demanding that federal agents vacate the area?

Maybe somebody could post a series of dumb tweet screen captures about someone lecturing people about demanding their opponents restrict themselves to certain tactics in order to be considered acceptable behavior!

The level of idiotic, un-self-conscious hypocrisy from you -- both as an individual and as an example of a "movement" -- is absolutely astounding.

You're right. Since I know you're just a disingenuous troll, I should've just posted this.
[Fark user image 425x689]

A meme.  That you reused from, what, 12 minutes ago?  You must be so very proud of your ability to defend your incoherently inconsistent assertions.


Buddy, we're down to arguing semantics about the definition of words. There's no point in defending anything to you; you're either too dense to get it or arguing in bad faith.
 
Nylter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yes, I am afraid to direct workers to do their job and enforce our laws against the federal government-I hope that gives everyone reading this pause,' she added.

Damn straight it should give everyone pause. Ye gods and little fishes.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Given the fact that there are about 3 black people in Portland total, it's hard to say these people are agitating for their own lives. Is it just me, or does it somehow come off a lot less authentic having white hipsters fighting white cops over BLM?


That's really stupid.   And ignorant.

Also, hipster is the most overused word.   And shows what a complete lack of understanding Portland at all.   It's a bourgeois city at it's heart.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Buddy, we're down to arguing semantics about the definition of words. There's no point in defending anything to you; you're either too dense to get it or arguing in bad faith.


You think posting a ridiculous strawman of your opponents, but which accurately describes your position, and being criticized for the hypocrisy therein, is "arguing semantics about the definition of words"?

That says a lot about your understanding of "semantics" and "definitions", none very good.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Like, just imagine saying "we have to fight for our rights," and then some soggy cabbage shiats on into the thread, saying "oH sO yOu wAnNa FiTe, HuH? ThEn wHy U rEcAlL fEdS! WhY u No dEbAte Me?!"
 
jso2897
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Trump lost another one, and his fanboi is mad.
Aw.
Too bad.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'll never understand why the American left is so afraid of guns. This seems like it would be the perfect opportunity to use them to secure their own safety. I don't see any armed protesters getting taken down like the unarmed ones do.

But, hey, wE dOn'T nEeD gUnS!

Compare the below with the pictures of people taking rubber bullets to the face above. I know why I'm armed. The question is, why aren't you?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: I'll never understand why the American left is so afraid of guns. This seems like it would be the perfect opportunity to use them to secure their own safety. I don't see any armed protesters getting taken down like the unarmed ones do.

But, hey, wE dOn'T nEeD gUnS!

Compare the below with the pictures of people taking rubber bullets to the face above. I know why I'm armed. The question is, why aren't you?

[Fark user image 850x565]

[Fark user image 850x514]


Well, its a complex question that cant easily be summed up in the space allowed here.

JK LOL

Theyre pussies. Thats the answer. And its why Trump will be re-elected.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: I'll never understand why the American left is so afraid of guns. This seems like it would be the perfect opportunity to use them to secure their own safety. I don't see any armed protesters getting taken down like the unarmed ones do.

But, hey, wE dOn'T nEeD gUnS!

Compare the below with the pictures of people taking rubber bullets to the face above. I know why I'm armed. The question is, why aren't you?

[Fark user image image 850x565]

[Fark user image image 850x514]


The police don't have to shoot them, they manage to shoot themselves
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Maybe the Mayor or the Governor could ask the protesters to move their riot someplace else i.e. away from Federal property, then the Feds would have no reason to be there.

birdsonggregory.comView Full Size
 
