(The Daily Beast)   Schoolchildren could be like lemmings on a Coronavirus cliff in the worst state to handle the crisis
    Miami-Dade County, Florida, Acute respiratory distress syndrome, Nicklaus Children's Hospital, Florida, Florida International University, 2-year-old daughter, number of kids, 8-year-old Zane Wambler  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
film makers will make a few dozen school children appear like a much larger number by placing them on turntables and using clever camera angles with tight editing before herding them off the cliff.
 
Or, something like thus:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
They get thrown off by a hidden revolving turntable to misinform a generation of TV viewers who think they're watching a science program?
 
i suspect my grandson caught this back around Christmas.  terrible hacking cough, and fever that lasted abnormally long, nearly 3 weeks.   I'd guess MOST kids have already had it.  they didn't die.
 
Schoolchildren could be like lemmings on a Coronavirus cliff

So they should be safe then?  Unless you get your information about lemmings from fictitious documentaries.
 
The real tragedy here is DeSantis is going to get tens of thousands of people killed for no reason, and no one's going to do anything about it.  There is no check nor balance for this kind of thing.
 
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


It's a man's life in the Florida School System.
 
T.rex: i suspect my grandson caught this back around Christmas.  terrible hacking cough, and fever that lasted abnormally long, nearly 3 weeks.   I'd guess MOST kids have already had it.  they didn't die.


We don't know about any possible long term issues.

Do you have the balls to swing by  Kimmie Lynum's home (former) and explain to her parent's it's no big deal?
Or stop by the hospital and visit Zane Wambler, rustle his hair and tell him he will get over it?
 
Comic Book Guy: The real tragedy here is DeSantis is going to get tens of thousands of people killed for no reason, and no one's going to do anything about it.  There is no check nor balance for this kind of thing.


Tens of thousands in a state full of bad people.  Just petition your state, like I have my state, to lock down the borders and not let people from other state in.  If we can succed and lock down the borders, it won't matter what Floriduh does.  They can all die from the covid.  It will help the earth heal.
 
Worst in what way?
Total cases - CA
Cases per capita - LA
Deaths - NY
Deaths per capita - NJ
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey, it's fine. Just let the Republicans do this. Just a couple months before the election, it'll be the best advertisement ever for the effectiveness of Republican governance.

And if it kills a bunch of racist old white people too (shrug), even better.
 
T.rex: i suspect my grandson caught this back around Christmas.  terrible hacking cough, and fever that lasted abnormally long, nearly 3 weeks.   I'd guess MOST kids have already had it.  they didn't die.


You need to contact the CDC or HHS with this obviously well thought out and educated theory about the pandemic.  They will be thrilled to know that there have been 40-50 million undocumented coronavirus cases resulting in no fatalities.
 
qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
so, a (1) kid had a runny nose and felt warm to the touch....

OMG shut everything down, no school, no work.!

and what are they going to do with the help, put them out in the street ?
the help is live-in right ?
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
At least the test bed is in a state we can cut off and push into the sea.
 
fark account name: Worst in what way?
Total cases - CA
Cases per capita - LA
Deaths - NY
Deaths per capita - NJ


Today's data:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
