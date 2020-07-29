 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Ordinary average size ocean sunfish baffles beachgoers after washing up on Aussie shore. Since this is a kooked-up British tabloid article, it's a HUGE 6ft 'alien creature' (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
oblig:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But that's not how it looks in Animal Crossing...
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Can't have a sun fish thread without...
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I've seen them, in the ocean off the PNW.

Strangest fish I have ever seen.  Just kind of clumsily rolling around, like something Douglas Adams would dream up.

Big.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

They are the Walmart mobility scooters of the sea.
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So youre just gonna ignore the thing about Prince Harry slapping that baby...?

Typical.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Didn't look but assumed the Sun had pix of fish with boobies.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
NSFW language about a fish

Boston Fisherman Freaks Out About Fish
Youtube 8n2cIeIpzLA
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In the US, we have humongous Land Mammals on the beach.

matzav.comView Full Size
 
FarkOf40000Years [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

People like that should be used as warm-ups in gladiator games.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Is that a euphemism?
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lol the comments. this is one of the funniest things ever.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
ya, it's an alien.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

You mean Bostonians?

I have family there.  When I travel there I am reminded of the marvelous flexibility of the word f*ck.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ha.   My mother and I were talking about accents a couple of years ago.   She lives in Missouri, and I live in the PNW.  She said that people in the Pacific Northwest don't really have accents, but she added that we say fark...a lot.   A noun, a verb, an adjective, it's the "Dude" of the PNW.  Intonation for every meaning.
 
Bone Spurs and Harmony
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh, baFFles... I read it as battles and got briefly excited
 
