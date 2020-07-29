 Skip to content
(Kent Online)   BoJo's plan to get us cycling again gets off to a rocky start as the website set up to issue free £50 bike repair vouchers crashes within a yoctosecond of going live   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
bazbt3 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
If I've told subby once I've told them a yotta times, don't exaggerate!
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bazbt3: If I've told subby once I've told them a yotta times, don't exaggerate!


Yoc yoc
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who is "us" subby?

Do we look like bike riding Dutchmen?
 
goodncold
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That was the way it was supposed to go...you don't think they actually wanted to give away all that money?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He's got the trump touch.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Cycling in a country prone to nearly year-round precipitation in some form. I hope they're prepared for a glut of slippery-wippery wobbly-tobbly cycle-trouncings.

By jove.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If Boris wants us to use bikes more then he can do something far better.

I love the look of this ebike:
ELECTRIC Fat Tire Bike! | Lectric XP
Youtube xmW_tODoij4

Under $1000, and looks very good. For lots of people this would be great for commuting if you work ten or twenty miles away and want to arrive at work relaxed, not sweating like a pig because you've been cycling hard.
The government wants to cut car use, cut pollution, emissions etc. and this bike would be ideal.

But....

That bike is illegal in the UK.
EU law bans ebikes with motors over 250watt (this bike has a 500w motor), bans throttle use only, so you have to keep on pedalling all the time, and power cuts out at 15 mph.
Hopefully in about four months or so Boris can scrap that law and bring the UK in line with most US states and allow ebikes like this to be road legal. The UK had restrictions on ebikes when they first came out but now that they are far more established it would be great to allow proper ebikes on our streets.
 
stuffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'll sale you one for $50.
 
