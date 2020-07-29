 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   WW II USS Indianapolis survivor recounts the deadliest shark attack in history 75 years on (think "Jaws" Captain Quint voice)   (9news.com.au) divider line
    More: Interesting, World War II, Imperial Japanese Navy, USS Indianapolis, Atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, US Navy's history, Submarine, Mr Bray, Survivor recounts World War  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the best monologues you'll ever hear delivered:

Japanese submarine slammed two torpedoes into our side, chief. It was comin' back, from the island of Tinian to Leyte, just delivered the bomb. The Hiroshima bomb. Eleven hundred men went into the water. Vessel went down in twelve minutes. Didn't see the first shark for about a half an hour. Tiger. Thirteen footer. You know, you know that when you're in the water, chief? You tell by lookin' from the dorsal to the tail. Well, we didn't know. 'Cause our bomb mission had been so secret, no distress signal had been sent. They didn't even list us overdue for a week. Very first light, chief. The sharks come cruisin'. So we formed ourselves into tight groups. You know it's kinda like 'ol squares in battle like a, you see on a calendar, like the battle of Waterloo. And the idea was, the shark nearest man and then he'd start poundin' and hollerin' and screamin' and sometimes the shark would go away. Sometimes he wouldn't go away. Sometimes that shark, he looks right into you. Right into your eyes. You know the thing about a shark, he's got lifeless eyes, black eyes, like a doll's eye. When he comes at ya, doesn't seem to be livin'. Until he bites ya and those black eyes roll over white. And then, ah then you hear that terrible high pitch screamin' and the ocean turns red and spite of all the poundin' and the hollerin' they all come in and rip you to pieces. Y'know by the end of that first dawn, lost a hundred men. I don't know how many sharks, maybe a thousand. I don't know how many men, they averaged six an hour. On Thursday mornin' chief, I bumped into a friend of mine, Herbie Robinson from Cleveland. Baseball player, bosom's mate. I thought he was asleep, reached over to wake him up. Bobbed up and down in the water, just like a kinda top. Up ended. Well, he'd been bitten in half below the waist. Noon the fifth day, Mr. Hooper, a Lockheed Ventura saw us, he swung in low and he saw us. He'd a young pilot, a lot younger than Mr. Hooper, anyway he saw us and come in low. And three hours later a big fat PBY comes down and start to pick us up. You know that was the time I was most frightened? Waitin' for my turn. I'll never put on a lifejacket again. So, eleven hundred men went in the water, three hundred and sixteen men come out, the sharks took the rest, June the 29, 1945. Anyway, we delivered the bomb.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
undernova [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A USS Indy survivor lives in my wife's hometown. He's way too churchy about it all - always has been - but you can still sift through his story and get some remarkable details.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

They're showing Jaws at the drive-in. I might have to go.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Truly a GREAT scene.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It was a clusterfark of poor command decisions, and the only man held accountable was Captain McVay.  Not the admiral who sent a heavy cruiser across the Central Pacific without a destroyer escort.  Not any of the commanders on Guam or in PHILSEAFRON who should have been monitoring the ships progress.  Just the captain who got ambushed and was reprimanded for not using a tactic that wouldn't have helped his chances, anyway.
 
hammettman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

And for all those who wondered, debated, theorized on who actually came up with that monologue, Spielberg spells it out: Howard Sackler, John Milius and finally, Robert Shaw himself.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: It was a clusterfark of poor command decisions, and the only man held accountable was Captain McVay.  Not the admiral who sent a heavy cruiser across the Central Pacific without a destroyer escort.  Not any of the commanders on Guam or in PHILSEAFRON who should have been monitoring the ships progress.  Just the captain who got ambushed and was reprimanded for not using a tactic that wouldn't have helped his chances, anyway.


He got his revenge in the end, though, bombing the Murrah federal building.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: One of the best monologues you'll ever hear delivered:



The speech has a few historical errors, the Indianapolis didn't "deliver the bomb" just its uranium, it was sunk on 30 July not 29 June and a distress signal was sent, a radio station commander ignored the distress message from the stricken cruiser because he was drunk at his post.
From here.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I thought the last survivor passed away a few years ago (and there was a Fark thread about it). The dude that used to sit in the foyer of the Lockerbie Square O'Malia's selling the book.
 
darch
‘’ 1 minute ago  

UNC_Samurai: It was a clusterfark of poor command decisions, and the only man held accountable was Captain McVay.  Not the admiral who sent a heavy cruiser across the Central Pacific without a destroyer escort.  Not any of the commanders on Guam or in PHILSEAFRON who should have been monitoring the ships progress.  Just the captain who got ambushed and was reprimanded for not using a tactic that wouldn't have helped his chances, anyway.


One of the most tragic, WRONG stories I've ever read. "Failure to zig zag" my ass.
 
p51d007 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
johnnycat.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
