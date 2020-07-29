 Skip to content
(Some Masked Man)   A new survey looked at how many of us would be willing to wear a mask during different activities. And the answers pretty much explain why we are at the point we're at   (swnsdigital.com) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just try going into my Doc's office without a mask. They will march your ass right back out to the street.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PERCENTAGE OF ADULTS WHO WON'T WEAR A FACE MASK IN THE FOLLOWING DESTINATIONS:
In the car 76%
-Sure, if you're alone or with people you live with, otherwise WTF
While cycling 73%
-Don't see the issue here, you're on a bike, you're not going to be too close to someone else
While exercising 71%
-Too broad, exercising alone? fine. In a gym? You're already a buffoon
Going to the tip 70%
-I'm afraid of where this thread is going to go just based on this being on the list. WTF does this mean??
A walk 69%
-Again broad, alone? With people you live with?
A drive-thru 66%
-Probably better to have one, but the few seconds you're sorta exposed are likely minimal
On a date 66%
-I can't imagine the date going far with a mask on, so... no dating? Not sure how singles handle this one.
To see family members 62%
-A bad idea without a mask
A friend's house 60%
-A bad idea without a mask
The vet 57%
-A bad idea without a mask
A pub/bar 55%
-Stupid to go in the first place, but how the hell do you eat/drink with a mask on?
A gas station 54%
-It's fine folks, the pump isn't going to sneeze on you.
To work 53%
-Wear your damn mask, unless your work is in the spare bedroom at home.
A museum 53%
-A bad idea without a mask
In an Uber/taxi 52%
-A bad idea without a mask
The cinema 50%
-A bad idea without a mask
A restaurant 49%
-Stupid to go in the first place, but how the hell do you eat/drink with a mask on?
The hairdressers/barbers 48%
-Sooner or later the hair needs cut, and you can't get it cut from 6 feet away, so wear a damn mask
On public transport 44%
-A bad idea without a mask
Going to the doctor/hospital 42%
-A bad idea without a mask, until the point where the doc needs to look in your mouth/nose
Shopping in general 41%
-A bad idea without a mask
At the supermarket 31%
-A bad idea without a mask
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Just try going into my Doc's office without a mask. They will march your ass right back out to the street.


I went for an appointment a few weeks into the lockdown. The receptionist met me out front, quizzed me, gave me hand sanitizer to use and a mask to wear and then sent me straight to the office. The waiting room was roped off.

I wear my mask at the office when I'm not at my cube, at all stores and any other time I'm closer to other people. Compliance at my normal shops is very high and it's extremely high at work as it's mandated... one guy tried to skirt the rules and it turned into a big HR thing so everyone is wearing masks now.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Going to the tip 70%

Sure but past that you'll need to lower the mask.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In an Uber/taxi 52%

That's just farking stupid.
 
beany
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Opacity: PERCENTAGE OF ADULTS WHO WON'T WEAR A FACE MASK IN THE FOLLOWING DESTINATIONS:
...
Going to the tip 70%
-I'm afraid of where this thread is going to go just based on this being on the list. WTF does this mean??


The "tip" is UK/Irish slang for a landfill or trash dumping site (assuming it's not something that's collected from outside your home).
 
Chevello [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's odd that we seem to have moved from "The mask is to protect YOU from ME" back around to "My mask protects ME."

It's not even that I see it being said, just the sense when mask wearing comes up.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I just went to buy ice cream. I wore a mask and it took me about three minutes to get my order. I actually live through the entire ordeal. I must be blessed. Big plus... Now I have ice cream.
 
Two16
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Koodz
Cut your own hair. Or not, fark it, just put on a hat.

A haircut is worth zero risk of death.
 
bitchqueen
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: In an Uber/taxi 52%

That's just farking stupid.


You can't ride without one on in FL, so that we s something
 
v2micca
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Abox: Going to the tip 70%

Sure but past that you'll need to lower the mask.


Let's just say, I can go to the tip while still practicing social distancing, if you know what I mean.


/yeah not really
//I just like to pretend I'm that hung.
 
beany
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
As for the main list, running is my chief mode of exercise, and I can't do it while masked. A light jog for half a mile, perhaps, but faster than that or for a longer duration, and I can't take in enough air to keep going.
 
boozehat
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Going to the tip 70%"

Um.... yeah, that "c'mon, let's just try the tip" thing never works out.

Seriously though?  WTF? does "going to the tip" mean?
 
The Yattering
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I fell out of bed and busted my lip pretty good a couple months ago, needed four stitches. Sitting in the emergency room without my mask on was  VERY uncomfortable, even with no one around
 
El_Dan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The problem is the assholes who won't wear them on public transportation, at the store, or in public indoor spaces in general. Also the utter pieces of shiat who wear them under their noses, apparently for the specific purpose of pissing everyone else off.

Leave bicyclists and joggers alone.

/special shout out to the frat boy looking motherfarker I encountered on the light rail this weekend who was doing farking pullups on a handrail and then walked down the entire length of the farking car while whistling before getting off at his stop
 
khatores
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Chevello: It's odd that we seem to have moved from "The mask is to protect YOU from ME" back around to "My mask protects ME."

It's not even that I see it being said, just the sense when mask wearing comes up.


That's because:

1) A crippling lack of quality education over the last few decades in the West has led to widespread ignorance about basic science.

2) We have an increasingly selfish culture where people are reflexively unable to think about anything in terms of other than how it benefits themselves, even if that's not even any part of the issue.

3) Deliberate misinformation put out by people with some very questionable motives.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How 'bout during the sex?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cache
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yin:  Millions of people refuse to wear masks.
Yang:  Herd gets thinned out.
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
For those who have never left their farms... a "tip" is a garbage dump in Britain.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: How 'bout during the sex?

[Fark user image 810x450]


That's a really high quality mask.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: How 'bout during the sex?

[Fark user image 810x450]


You can leave your mask on.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

khatores: Chevello: It's odd that we seem to have moved from "The mask is to protect YOU from ME" back around to "My mask protects ME."

It's not even that I see it being said, just the sense when mask wearing comes up.

That's because:

1) A crippling lack of quality education over the last few decades in the West has led to widespread ignorance about basic science.

2) We have an increasingly selfish culture where people are reflexively unable to think about anything in terms of other than how it benefits themselves, even if that's not even any part of the issue.

3) Deliberate misinformation put out by people with some very questionable motives.


3a) This disinformation spreads faster than a fire in a propane factory because of various forms of media... additionally it becomes like the telephone game.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

allears: Dahnkster: How 'bout during the sex?

[Fark user image 810x450]

You can leave your mask on.


Well, my penis just went internal.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Chevello: It's odd that we seem to have moved from "The mask is to protect YOU from ME" back around to "My mask protects ME."

It's not even that I see it being said, just the sense when mask wearing comes up.


I think its more that all of you wearing masks protects me.

/Wear a mask
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.