(Buzzfeed)   Would your name work better if you were a dog?
sozelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a trap -- they're ALL dog names!
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I actually have a dog name.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My name doesn't shout well.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never heard of a dog named 'bearded clamorer', but I used to know a Bearded Collie named Reggie.

/R.I.P.
 
petec [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
username checks out

stubbydog.orgView Full Size
 
ISubmittedThisYesterdayWithAMuchFunnierHeadline
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My daughters are named Maggie, Molly and Bailey.  All three are in the top 20 most popular dog names.  I guess I'm much better at naming dogs than people.
 
yms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: My name doesn't shout well.


How does he smell?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Thinks this test is just turrible
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bruno Mars Rover frowns at your shenanigans...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering my parents named me Fido.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Objection: Tanner and Tucker are not suitable names for either dogs or humans.
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Not to be "that guy" but a lot of the "dog names" are names that are more common in non-Anglos.

/that guy
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Buddy" is a human name.  I have a tie clip with that name on it.  Dogs don't wear ties.

Q E M-Fing D, yo
 
pounddawg
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
um.....
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Now look here, Buddy...
Fark user imageView Full Size

...nevermind.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My name doesn't really work for humans or dogs. It's a good monicker for a radio-controlled car, though.

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I dunno but I constantly wish I could swap names with my dog. I like his name way better.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My dog and I have the same name, why ? Cause I lost a bet to a friend and he won naming rights for my next dog.

Joe and Jeoux (I spell it fancy cause she is a lady and not some tramp)
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I Wanna Be Your Dog
Youtube 3gsWt7ey6bo
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: My name doesn't shout well.


And that's the point of dog names, at least in Anglophone countries. Something that is two syllables that ends with a "-eee" sound.  Dogs tend to react better to monosyllables as commands.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My parents had a dog named "Maude" and another named "Cyrus" while I was growing up, which was weird.  And a "Jackson" while I was at college.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ISubmittedThisYesterdayWithAMuchFunn​ie​rHeadline: My daughters are named Maggie, Molly and Bailey.  All three are in the top 20 most popular dog names.  I guess I'm much better at naming dogs than people.


My dogs are Franklin and Rudiger. We call them Frank and Beans.
 
Mukster
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Rex - done deal.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm assuming my username checks out
 
Pop and Miracle Whip [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My name would work better if  I were a stooge.
 
stuffy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I don't think shiat For Brains would be a nice thing to call your dog.
 
nanim [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hm, considering my dog's name, I'm sure I'll always get a lot more people running my way if I shout his name 'Hey, Guinness !'
 
creckert
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Be still, Cody
Youtube _m6qPNCuf8g


I love this movie, but they should have picked a different name. The amount of newspaper smacking I got afterwards was annoying
 
Marcos P
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

uncleacid: [Fark user image image 560x280]


My friend just got a kitten and named it Fenton
 
Kiz [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Only if I were a weiner dog.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Most of these seem more like "Dog Name or Throat Punch" choices to me.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My dogs have has kick ass names, I got a boring as hell one not suited for man or beast.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My cat has a dog name.

List is missing most common name for man or boy or dog in Texas:  Bubba.
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Remember the first time my SO introduced me to her Grandma.  Grandma thought SO said 'Spot' was my first name and said "Oh Dear!  Did his parents not love him?"

Bless her but her hearing was not the best.
 
