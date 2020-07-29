 Skip to content
(StudyFinds)   The Key to a Happy Life is ... doing whatever you want without thinking about the consequences. [seemslegit.gif]   (studyfinds.org) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Somewhat related pic (not posting as some may be offended)
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That is also the key to a long prison sentence.

Or several short ones.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sweet!

I'm gonna get drunk, rent a power boat, and go waterskiing without a life jacket!
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My three year old subscribes to this world view.

non incautus futuri
 
Mukster
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Happiest robot around. Must be true.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
pup.socket
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
But are you still living a happy life after the consequences hit you?
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Maybe I should go back to a pack a day instead of a pack every two or three weeks.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sure.  Go nuts.  Raw dawg a stranger. Re-use that needle. Drive 120mph.  Take 20 items through the 15 items or less express checkout lane.   These are the things that make life worth living.
 
dothemath
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This may not be exactly on topic but can you imagine an alternate reality where someone asks Adolf Hitler if he would travel back in time to kill Kid Rock?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

pup.socket: But are you still living a happy life after the consequences hit you?


No problem. Life goes back to the status quo in the next episode.

TV is real life, isn't it?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dothemath: This may not be exactly on topic but can you imagine an alternate reality where someone asks Adolf Hitler if he would travel back in time to kill Kid Rock?


I think Hitler would say "Yes".
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

pup.socket: But are you still living a happy life after the consequences hit you?


Based on how my little one with FAS reacts to those pesky consequences following all that impulsivity, no.  The answer is definitely no.

As a member of society being led by an administration with no understanding of actions and reactions, my answer is also no.  This is not a happy life.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
mercurypig
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Life is pleasure and pain fellow farkrers. There is no right and wrong. Seek pleasure, avoid pain, be happy.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"The End of the World" - Henry Phillips
Youtube TSHV3UlUJxI
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
WE LIKE ROY! WE LIKE ROY!
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So I shouldn't regret my 20's?  Nice!
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oingo Boingo Farewell - No One Lives Forever
Youtube bKSdUTV_sb0
 
