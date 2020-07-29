 Skip to content
(Local News)   After OC Sheriff Don Barnes decides he won't enforce the mask order the Orange County School Board asks him to hold their beer   (voiceofoc.org) divider line
    Orange County Board of Education  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's how they roll in the OC!

edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they met via Zoom.

Such brave. Many hero.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's our goddamn right to kill your children
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Just let OC nuke itself.  Would we miss it?

169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is not a game
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He's a sheriff now?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Petition to rename Orange County to Karen.
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I just can't believe they are such fools.

Son of Orange County-More Trouble Every Day.wmv
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's not going to work out too well for you. But nice try anyways.

God those people are stupid.
 
Scar4711 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
ugh... I hate my county.
 
jso2897
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Orange County - the boil on Southern California's ass.
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Many families will suffer greatly and experience many unknown, unintended consequences if schools remain closed."

Yeah fark all that.

My job is to get my wife pregnant.
Her job is to shoot out a baby.
The schools job is to raise the little motherfarker.
Failing that theres prison or the military.

Nowhere in that formula does there exist the option called "Me spending time with my dumb kid".
 
pedrop357 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Just think of it all as a protest.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Do these board members/parents really hate their kids that much or are they just tired of having them around the house all day and can't find/don't want to pay for a babysitter?
 
ifky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
OG- Original Gangster
OC- Only Corpses
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Did you see the Daily Show bit about the 1918 Flu?

All of this is exactly what happened 100 years ago.
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

koder: Just let OC nuke itself.  Would we miss it?

Wait... when did Orange County become a nuclear power?
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dothemath: "Many families will suffer greatly and experience many unknown, unintended consequences if schools remain closed."

Yeah fark all that.

My job is to get my wife pregnant.
Her job is to shoot out a baby.
The schools job is to raise the little motherfarker.
Failing that theres prison or the military.

Nowhere in that formula does there exist the option called "Me spending time with my dumb kid".


Um, I dunno, that's... I mean, actually... Well, OK then, but... Oh fark it, that's... Never mind.
 
jtown
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
ongbok
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: Do these board members/parents really hate their kids that much or are they just tired of having them around the house all day and can't find/don't want to pay for a babysitter?


I'm willing to bet most of them do not have school aged children anymore
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Um, I dunno, that's... I mean, actually... Well, OK then, but... Oh fark it, that's... Never mind.

You stay out of this.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The irony here is that most of the school boards in Orange County agree with the governor, and the county board of education can't order them to open.  So this lawsuit is (mostly) moot.

/I actually believe it is possible to safely open schools, due to children's general resistance to the virus
//but I'm tired of arguing said point
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
why isn't the board meeting in person? cowards.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You know if officials like this want to endanger others they should be barred from protecting themselves as well and be exposed to the very things they want to leave others exposed to.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Geotpf: The irony here is that most of the school boards in Orange County agree with the governor, and the county board of education can't order them to open.  So this lawsuit is (mostly) moot.

/I actually believe it is possible to safely open schools, due to children's general resistance to the virus
//but I'm tired of arguing said point


I do not believe it is possible for practical reasons.

Teachers, cooks, janitors, aides, reading specialists, and parents tend to dispute your point. A school is more than a bunch of kids running aroun

Unless your willing to dramatically increase the amount of time off a teacher gets, or have a way of magically accommodating parents whose kids need to quarantine at home, then it needs to be online or closed.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Other parts of California* reacting to OC:

*The above image is in no way a representation of the what OC thinks the rest of CA population looks like.
Nope, not one bit.  Nothing to see here.  Do not call 911 on this thread, they are not outside your house.
It has been confirmed men in the image are wealthier than 78% of OC residents, and their current whereabouts are known, and it isn't 'on the way to OC.'
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
we need  list of everyone involved in these shenanigans to give to the children when they grow up. enjoy the shiathole senior centers your (surviving) kids put you in, jackasses.
 
jso2897
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Other parts of California* reacting to OC:

*The above image is in no way a representation of the what OC thinks the rest of CA population looks like.
Nope, not one bit.  Nothing to see here.  Do not call 911 on this thread, they are not outside your house.
It has been confirmed men in the image are wealthier than 78% of OC residents, and their current whereabouts are known, and it isn't 'on the way to OC.'


To be clear, there are other California counties as stupid as Orange.
But most of them have the decency to contain more livestock than people.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When the dirty little buggers bring home all those diseases they pick up from the other kids, gramps and granny are gonna get the 'rona.  Then they're going to die from it.

The only way to break the cycle is for the granns to change the will.

"If I die from the 'rona, no money for the mom and dad or the kids.  Period."   Imagine that as earning that million inheritance the easy way, by keeping the kids at home and contain the spread to other people's families.  Treat the whole thing as an unprovable hybrid conspiracy to murder/negligent homicide by making that outcome less attractive financially.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

koder: Just let OC nuke itself.  Would we miss it?

Give me a 30 minutes heads up so I can head north.

On second thought, go for it. It's been a long, interesting ride.
 
stuffy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If the schools are closed. Who needs a school board?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.