(Hill Reporter) After saying dead protestors would "blend in with the pavement", Kentucky special education teacher resigns to spend more time with her white hood and burning cross
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Buh-bye.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I would like to say unbelievable, but this is sadly completely believable. People like this see nothing wrong with what they've said, only that they now face repercussions.

To the person in the other thread who has said repeatedly that he doesn't want to be "inconvenienced" with protests, let's put the shoe on the other foot, shall we?

How about you dealing with the fact that every day people want you dead, disappeared, blended into the pavement. How about you dealing with the fact that you won't know who those people are, nor how they can mess up your life.

All because you were born with the wrong skin color, in the wrong place, the wrong gender, have the wrong sexual orientation, or worship the same farking God, but in a different manner.

I'm an old white guy, and have benefited from being so. When I was younger and had a ponytail, I got hassled by the police and executive management at work.

However, I've never experienced anything like the casual genocide expressed by this special education teacher.

I hope you never do as well. Just rest assured that this is the daily experience of a large number of people living in this country.

And you whine about being inconvenienced.

Fark you. Strong letter to follow.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
In the last day I've heard of four instances of people wanting others dead, even some lady wanted a woman and her small children dead for not wearing a mask in Walmart.

Life matters, we shouldn't wish -internally, or out loud, anyone dead.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow. She said the quiet thing out loud.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
From TFA
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She posted that with her picture and real name, too.

She said she posted it out of anger, anger doesn't suddenly make you say racist things you normally wouldn't not say or think. And her non-apology apology was typical.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: From TFA
[Fark user image 850x217]


Well, she won't have to be to school, or the gym, in 26 minutes.

They should probably take away her driver's license, and car, as well. At the very least red flag the tag so if she gets near any protests she's stopped immediately...
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: From TFA
[Fark user image 850x217]


Surname checks out
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EmmaLou: She posted that with her picture and real name, too.


Guaranteeing that Karma won't be done with her anytime soon.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two things I don't get.

1.  I don't want to see anyone murdered over this disagreement we're having over how our cities are policed.
2.  ITGing is stupid, but ITGing with your name is extra stupid.  You're not going to actually go and do that thing.  You're just trying to look badass in front of your friends, but they know you're just a loudmouth.

And now it got you fired.  Don't ITG in Facebook.  I don't know why this has to be said over and over again.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More people thinking they are Trump. Sorry lady, only he can get away with saying racist things with no repercussions.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I messed up"?

Dollars to donuts this woman claims to be a Christian.  Is it too hard to say "I sinned"??????
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her statement doesn't make any logical sense. Does Kentucky pave the roads and sidewalks with human entrails and baggy clothing? Not in the parts of Kentucky that I've visited.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: In the last day I've heard of four instances of people wanting others dead, even some lady wanted a woman and her small children dead for not wearing a mask in Walmart.

Life matters, we shouldn't wish -internally, or out loud, anyone dead.


Did they do it over twitter with their name and profile photo for all to see? No one forced Amy to tweet something that the vast majority of people in this country would be fired for.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good luck ever getting another job that will pay the rent, you over privileged racist POS coont. I hope you have not already spawned. hopefully future potential dates will look you up online before showing up at the restaurant.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: good luck ever getting another job that will pay the rent, you over privileged racist POS coont. I hope you have not already spawned. hopefully future potential dates will look you up online before showing up at the restaurant.


Hey!!! We should hook her up with Rea[dacted]'s Nazi!!!

Great idea or bestest idea ever?!
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I posted the following in the Rolling Coal thread, but it applies here too:

Social media doesn't have many redeeming qualities, but allowing jackasses to self-identify is one of them.
 
joker420
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Lol.
 
MorgothsDishwasher [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: "I messed up"?

Dollars to donuts this woman claims to be a Christian.  Is it too hard to say "I sinned"??????


Now we're blaming them for not being Christian?
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Odd, there were no allusions to race two days ago in the article involving the OTHER special ed teacher who was fired for telling a black man how to properly murder a white baby.

Why is that?
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
'I am very sorry to everyone who saw this' on what planet constitutes an apology. Wow.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's wierd that she would say people should run down tea party protesters, or quarantine protesters, but there she is saying exactly that.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: From TFA
[Fark user image image 850x217]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Odd, there were no allusions to race two days ago in the article involving the OTHER special ed teacher who was fired for telling a black man how to properly murder a white baby.

Why is that?


That, detective, is the right question
Youtube E_8E_pmKKcU
 
rewind2846
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Looked I messed up. I said this out of anger very sorry to everyone who saw this"

So not only did this waste of life offer up the most piss-poor of excuses for her shatty behavior, she didn't even come up with a passable non-apology apology. What else would this moron say "out of anger", maybe to her black students or other staff? This is the kind of contempt she has for them?

If it isn't in you, it will never come out of you. Good riddance and f'k all the way off.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
Anonymity is no longer a necessary component.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's a race to the bottom and entitled white people are winning bigly.
 
abbarach
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So, you said something racist, and now you're unemployed...
 
Canucklehead68 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
She foolishly shot her mouth off, in a public forum, where she chose to use her real name and picture as an identity. I have no sympathy for her at all. I do believe her post was an angry knee jerk reaction, because the repercussions were inevitable, and if she'd taken 30 seconds to think about it, I doubt she'd have posted  using her real name. She must have realised her idiocy, because she resigned, and that actually surprised me. I knew about this before it was on Fark, and I wrongly speculated that she'd hire a lawyer and fight the disciplinary actions she would surely be facing. You'd think by now that people would know enough not to publish anything that can come back to haunt them on social media, where they've used their real identity as a profile. Public posts are viewed by every prospective employer, and there have been instances of border guards checking social media if they suspect you're being dishonest or evasive answering questions. Social media is not your friend, and the internet never forgets.
 
Silly_Sot
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: From TFA
[Fark user image 850x217]


Well, I'm sure her brother-babydaddy is proud of her.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ less than a minute ago  

feckingmorons: In the last day I've heard of four instances of people wanting others dead, even some lady wanted a woman and her small children dead for not wearing a mask in Walmart.

Life matters, we shouldn't wish -internally, or out loud, anyone dead.


Life might matter, but an individual life matters only insofar as it perpetuates life as a whole.  Suck it up, buttercup - in the grand scheme of things (or lack thereof), no one life matters.  And it's a hard thing to accept.  That's why humans invented religion - to free them from having to deal with the fact that they are an insignificant mote of dust in the vastness of the universe.
 
