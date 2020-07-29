 Skip to content
 
(Gothamist)   New Jersey puts in a strong bid for rejoining the Covidiot States, with a rash of massive Airbnb parties in McMansions of typical atrocious Jersey design   (gothamist.com) divider line
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Have you ever wished that all the stupid people would just kill themselves?

They're doing it.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Have you ever wished that all the stupid people would just kill themselves?

They're doing it.


The young ones are mostly killing other folk.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El Borscht
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Montclair checking in. I can reliably confirm that blue areas are not immune to farking stupidity.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: studebaker hoch: Have you ever wished that all the stupid people would just kill themselves?

They're doing it.

The young ones are mostly killing other folk.


Exactly, they're not dying in any meaningful numbers, this isn't the Spanish flu, they're being willing hosts that carry the virus far and wide, killing your grandma, your kid's English teacher, or my sister-in-law the ICU stepdown nurse.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
People who organize things like this should be held responsible if anyone dies from it.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Damn I guessed wrong.  I did not pick Jackson as the location. Not were I typically associate entitled rich folks in my state..  They need to keep that shiat North of Trenton
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
FTA: "I looked out the front door and all I saw was droves and droves of cars just coming down, and packs of kids, young adults walking all along our sidewalk...." neighbor Karen Levine

Oh noes - on the sidewalk???????

Don't even need to make this shiat up.
 
Myk Ox
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

styckx: Damn I guessed wrong.  I did not pick Jackson as the location. Not were I typically associate entitled rich folks in my state..  They need to keep that shiat North of Trenton


Bnb, they probably were
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"I looked out the front door and all I saw was droves and droves of cars just coming down, and packs of kids, young adults, walking all along our sidewalk and going all over," neighbor Karen Levine told News12.

Of course...

Don't get me wrong; the party was definitely a stupid move, but they couldn't grab ANYONE else for a quote?
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: "I looked out the front door and all I saw was droves and droves of cars just coming down, and packs of kids, young adults, walking all along our sidewalk and going all over," neighbor Karen Levine told News12.

Of course...

Don't get me wrong; the party was definitely a stupid move, but they couldn't grab ANYONE else for a quote?


Came here for this ^^
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Have you ever wished that all the stupid people would just kill themselves?

They're doing it.


Nope.  My job security is as good as it gets due to stupid people.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
lol guidos
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
