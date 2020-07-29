 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   "Hello. Jessica speaking."...... "RRRAARRWHHGWWR"   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
23
    More: Amusing, Telephone, Cairns, Queensland, Han Solo, Telephone exchange, Telephone number, The Cairns Post, Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, Wookiee  
•       •       •

1231 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jul 2020 at 11:01 AM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once, on April 1st, would be funny.

Guy sounds like a real dick.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's all her front upper teeth? That's my only question/comment about this story.
i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Walker: Where's all her front upper teeth? That's my only question/comment about this story.
[i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 615x410]


Australia.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Walker: Where's all her front upper teeth? That's my only question/comment about this story.
[i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 615x410]


Australia is the UK's South.
 
dothemath
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is downright charming.

When I broke up with my girlfriend I announced a contest to see who could throw the most semen on her Ford Festiva.

I won that one.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Walker: Where's all her front upper teeth? That's my only question/comment about this story.
[i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 615x410]

Australia is the UK's South.


Is it all meth-related like the South?
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Should have waited until the Holidays...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Walker: Where's all her front upper teeth? That's my only question/comment about this story.
[i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 615x410]


british
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
this is all very white trashy
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If I ever find out who is calling me about extending my car's warranty this might just be the revenge.
 
Trik
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Walker: Where's all her front upper teeth? That's my only question/comment about this story.
[i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 615x410]


She's a professional wrestling fan.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jtown: Walker: Where's all her front upper teeth? That's my only question/comment about this story.
[i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 615x410]

Australia.


Vampires wear crosses in Australia to keep the animals away.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Vhale
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"She got the police involved after her ex allegedly took his revenge even further- dumping his car with the tyres removed in the driveway of her house to block her in.
"The police got in contact with me and finally they're going to do something about it," she told the far north newspaper."

Yeah, not funny. That guys going to try to kill her. He needs to be in a mental ward.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Walker: Where's all her front upper teeth? That's my only question/comment about this story.
[i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 615x410]


In a glass beside her bed
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
cdn.cnn.comView Full Size
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If you're not enemies with the other person, you want to set up anything like that so that people call a throwaway phone number, like Google Voice, and set it to forward to the real number.  That way you can turn off forwarding when/if needed.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Walker: Where's all her front upper teeth? That's my only question/comment about this story.
[i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 615x410]


I mean given the vindictiveness of the ex in question, I just assumed he knocked them the fark out at some point, or that she "fell".
 
Snargi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Walker: Where's all her front upper teeth? That's my only question/comment about this story.
[i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 615x410]


I'm going to save this photo to use when any Australians start bragging about how their healthcare is better.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well, he sounds...

The Chats - Drunk N Disorderly (Official Lyric Video)
Youtube vJtuS4JwMRE
 
End_Of_Line
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: If you're not enemies with the other person, you want to set up anything like that so that people call a throwaway phone number, like Google Voice, and set it to forward to the real number.  That way you can turn off forwarding when/if needed.


You have clearly thought about/done this.

Not judging, just like to see some actual planning and thought in revenge/prank schemes.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: NM Volunteer: Walker: Where's all her front upper teeth? That's my only question/comment about this story.
[i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 615x410]

Australia is the UK's South.

Is it all meth-related like the South?


What?  Queensland -- "The Sunshine State"?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dothemath: This is downright charming.

When I broke up with my girlfriend I announced a contest to see who could throw the most semen on her Ford Festiva.

I won that one.


Isn't a Festiva alreadymade out of mostly semen? I mean I've never seen one that wasn't covered in it.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.