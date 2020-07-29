 Skip to content
(Gwinnett Daily Post)   3 inmates save the deputy   (gwinnettdailypost.com) divider line
davidphogan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
So what did they do to the sheriff? Rock the casbah?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That would merit a look at their sentences compared to what they did. If they rendered aid ASAP, it seems like society would be better off with them in the community than locked up, doing nothing.

Probably some stupid drug charge.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the very least those guys should be getting a steak dinner and extra TP.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Sheriff's Office posted: "These inmates came to his aid because our deputy, like most law enforcement officers, treats people with the dignity they deserve.

Bullshiat
I mean he may have been one of the good ones, but most are dicks
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MechaPyx: At the very least those guys should be getting a steak dinner and extra TP.


The deputy should at least sneak them some heroin up his keister. Or hook them up with some fresh fruit for a nice toilet cabernet.
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reeeeeeal conflicted about this one.
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MechaPyx: At the very least those guys should be getting a steak dinner and extra TP.


Extra TP? You can't even get that on the outside.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: That would merit a look at their sentences compared to what they did. If they rendered aid ASAP, it seems like society would be better off with them in the community than locked up, doing nothing.

Probably some stupid drug charge.


Thankfully the deputy came too long enough to stumble over to the cell door release panel.
 
lookheremyman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America, what on Earth has happened to you recently? Do you need an intervention?
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not everyone in county jail is a psychopath. Plenty of people are caring individuals who earned a time-out. You can care for good jailers.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Orange is the new quack.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the one that doesn't find the contraband. Gotta keep that dude there
 
Foundling [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read the headline. Okay.
Click the story. Hey, there's pictures.
Scroll down to pictures.

DAD!

//got nothin'
 
hoyt clagwell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needed this good news.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Guess what. Not all people in prison are animals. And we should not treat every one of them like they are.

I know, to a Conservative this is just a big bleeding heart lie.

On the other hand. Check out 0:050

Pryor Penitentiary
Youtube R7DhFhzkjcA
 
lolmao500
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Next week in the news : deputys saved by inmates charged with prisonners abuse
 
Eravior
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Our deputy later stated that while he did not realize he'd been unconscious, he became aware of what sounded like pounding drums and could hear inmates shouting his name over and over. He immediately thought an inmate needed help and somehow managed to rise to his feet and press the control panel to open cell doors," the Sheriff's Office said."

Aw. Warm and fuzzies.

"The Sheriff's Office posted: "These inmates came to his aid because our deputy, like most law enforcement officers, treats people with the dignity they deserve."

And they're gone.
 
Darkmeer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
In many cases, the prison system will create a sense that someone never wants to go back.   In those rare cases, the "offender" has truly reformed and wants to be a part of society.

CSB:  My Uncle was one such person.   He did something terrible, went to prison, and reformed.  He stayed far away from those situations.   He learned to be a great mechanic, but no shop would hire him.   He went into business for himself and survived alright.   Unfortunately he died of multiple cancers in January this year.  He was kind, loved his grandkids, and was grateful for everything he had after his incarceration.   His parole officer was at his celebration of life, and had nothing but nice things to say.

/Prison reform is on my bucket list.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Good for them. It's mice to see people act responsabily and righteously once in a while instead of doubling down on their crimes.

I did not mention He Who Should Not be Named. I am trying to accentuate the positive, eliminate the negative on this one.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: That would merit a look at their sentences compared to what they did. If they rendered aid ASAP, it seems like society would be better off with them in the community than locked up, doing nothing.

Probably some stupid drug charge.


There was recently (in the last year or so?) an inmate executed, even though while on death row he saved a few COs lives.

https://ktla.com/news/convicted-kille​r​-who-saved-the-lives-of-3-corrections-​officers-is-set-to-be-executed-in-tenn​essee/
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They'll get too full of themselves in a week or so, and it will take a joint effort of "law enforcement" and inmates to straighten them out.
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: That's the one that doesn't find the contraband. Gotta keep that dude there


Possible. But, the deputy could also be one of those guys "hey officer so and so, he follows the rules, but he usually let guys slide on the petty shiat"
You can have the deputies that are hard lined no nonsense rules are rules guys.
On the other end, you have the ones that either don't care (get a paycheck) or let everything slide. You're supposed to be fair but firm. I doubt this deputy was the aforementioned type (hardass)
 
Sharksfan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Don't you love when they are accidentally honest?

"Many people have strong opinions about law enforcement officers and criminals, but this incident clearly illustrates the potential goodness found in both.

Thus implying there is not inherently goodness in either....also, the missing quote is a direct copy of the text.  Are copy editors not a thing anymore?
 
jso2897
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

brantgoose: It's mice to see people act responsabily and righteously once in a while instead of doubling down on their crimes.


Why? Because we like you!!
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Sharksfan: Don't you love when they are accidentally honest?

"Many people have strong opinions about law enforcement officers and criminals, but this incident clearly illustrates the potential goodness found in both.

Thus implying there is not inherently goodness in either....also, the missing quote is a direct copy of the text.  Are copy editors not a thing anymore?


Speaking as a former copy editor, no.
 
