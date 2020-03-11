 Skip to content
 
(USA Today)   COVID-19 is killing a Texan every 6 minutes, 16 seconds or about how long it takes the average Texan to read this article   (usatoday.com) divider line
davidphogan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Good luck and don't visit.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
10x24x7

240x7

1680

Yup, the math checks out. Dayum. I thought it was WAY off....
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You spelled "headline" wrong.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Sophie Turner and Joe Jonasare officially parents!"

HARD HITTING NEWS
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
But they're mostly browns, so it's alright.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
COVID-19 is killing a Texan every 6 minutes, 16 seconds

Boy, I'd hate to be that guy!
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So many Texans killed, they are going to rename it Santa Anna-19
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The governor is going to start speeding up executions out of jealousy.
 
tbhouston
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The same one over and over?
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would like to think it just adds to Biden's lead.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: COVID-19 is killing a Texan every 6 minutes, 16 seconds

Boy, I'd hate to be that guy!


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here I sit, cheeks a flexin
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I send my thoughts and prayers.

Every cigarette I smoke = 1 dead Texan for the foreseeable future.

/Apologies to non-asshole Texans.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: OldRod: COVID-19 is killing a Texan every 6 minutes, 16 seconds

Boy, I'd hate to be that guy!

[media1.tenor.com image 498x280]


More like
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Alcaste
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My town is effectively opening up now, we've had no cases in about a month. I still wear a mask just to be safe, I'm confident that we'll be fine in the coming months. I'm in Canada. I had it, and I don't wish it on anyone.

My best friend is in SA, Texas. He's working from home, thank god, but his mom is vulnerable and they still need to shop and shiat. I am definitely no longer worried for myself.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Everything is bigger in Texas!
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Can't they just shoot at the virus to make it go away?
 
Pick13
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We need those kids on the football field to boost moral!
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in a commie librul state

https://www.nj.gov/health/cd/topics/c​o​vid2019_dashboard.shtml
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well I guess now we know which reality we're in.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Alcaste
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Well I guess now we know which reality we're in.

[i.pinimg.com image 426x640]


that is a DEEP cut.
 
