(Vice)   Believing in the COVID hoax... That's a paddlin. Telling me to wear a mask in your store... That's a paddlin. Expecting me to care about my fellow man... That's a paddlin. Takin this story to the media... Ooh, you better believe that's a paddlin   (vice.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At some stores with mask requirements, like GameStop, retail workers have been prohibited from enforcing the policy.

If we're going to waste resources, maybe federal troops are better used in these situations rather than stirring up violence.  Plus it makes for a great new Call of Duty promo.

/GameStop just needs to die already. They've mishandled this from day one.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can only assume based on how defensive their response was that trader joes was, in fact, trying to sweep this under the rug.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a deliberate setup.
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

koder: At some stores with mask requirements, like GameStop, retail workers have been prohibited from enforcing the policy.

If we're going to waste resources, maybe federal troops are better used in these situations rather than stirring up violence.  Plus it makes for a great new Call of Duty promo.

/GameStop just needs to die already. They've mishandled this from day one.


Lots of out of work bar bouncers. Hire a few.
 
funmonger
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Get hounds. Release them.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What God forsaken, out in nowhere place that has never heard of Covid did this happen in?!!
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sidewalk's for regular walking. Not for Covid walking!
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: I can only assume based on how defensive their response was that trader joes was, in fact, trying to sweep this under the rug.


Trader Joe's has still not publicly acknowledged the incident and did not respond to a request for comment.

Probably still calling in lawyers to form a lawyer regiment. From what I've heard, TJ takes pretty good care of their employees. Were I the CEO, I would crucify these assholes in civil suits to the point that if they die the collection agencies will assign employees to follow them to Hell, and spend whatever bribe money was necessary to insure they get totally inappropriately prison sentences. Make these two jackasses Poster Boys!


"Don't make me get my gun," one of the customers yelled, according to the NYPD spokesperson.

LOL, in New York City. Ohhhh..... this will be brutal.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Harlee: Tchernobog: I can only assume based on how defensive their response was that trader joes was, in fact, trying to sweep this under the rug.

Trader Joe's has still not publicly acknowledged the incident and did not respond to a request for comment.

Probably still calling in lawyers to form a lawyer regiment. From what I've heard, TJ takes pretty good care of their employees. Were I the CEO, I would crucify these assholes in civil suits to the point that if they die the collection agencies will assign employees to follow them to Hell, and spend whatever bribe money was necessary to insure they get totally inappropriately prison sentences. Make these two jackasses Poster Boys!


"Don't make me get my gun," one of the customers yelled, according to the NYPD spokesperson.

LOL, in New York City. Ohhhh..... this will be brutal.


"After this story was published, Trader Joe's responded to a request for comment, and took issue...."

I'm not posting their entire response.  It's in TFA.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Don't wear a mask? That's an ostracizin. Spread your plague rat germs around like the garbage you are? That's a shout of UNCLEAN PARIAH SCUM.

Stores should be "standing their ground" against these plague rats.
 
otherideas
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Stores make a rule. But how do you enforce it? Asking them nicely doesn't seem to work, so you'd need to use physical force (violence) or just ignore the rule. Bar bouncers, one commenter posted, could be used.

What if the majority who refused were from a minority group? Still enforce with physical force?

Same stuff happens every single day in America with police tasked with enforcing the laws. People who refuse to comply with the law either must be handled with force, or you ignore it. If you ignore it, what's the point of having the law in the first place?

Walmart, Target, Kroger, etc have already announced they will not physically stop people from entering their stores if people refuse to wear face covers. They have a rule in place, but can not enforce it.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"..many workers say Trader Joe's has failed to live up to its values."

Oh you sweet summer child.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
FTFA is yet another example of the ideologically-charged battle that is roaring across the country, often between workers concerned for their health and safety and customers who see wearing a face mask as an encroachment on their freedom

Notice how the press never expands on this. The press really needs to stop giving even weight to both sides as if one side is a reasonable, well researched and debatable position take.

How it should be reported:
is yet another example of the ideologically-charged battle that is roaring across the country, often between workers concerned for their health and safety and idiots that have lost all decency, morality, civility and common sense by blindly accepting the misinformation and lunatic ravings of Republican political hacks and partisan propaganda over global expert medical consensus.
 
groppet
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well I would have gone with tazing them or some pepper spray but it is nice to see we have some people that like the traditional ways. And fark stores for not enforcing mask policies.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Time to send these knuckleheads up the river...sans paddle.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A Trader Joe's crew member at the Murray Hill location who witnessed the events told Motherboard that upon entering the store, the men told an employee that masks would not be necessary after the upcoming election-seeming to suggest that D****d T***p would be reelected in November.

Your Orange Messiah told you to put on a mask. You heard the man.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You know I got so sick of gun violence stories as time wore on I never thought there would be a need for a gun. Seeing Americans act like such thugs because they don't want to think of others and wear a mask during a pandemic has me rethinking that stance.
 
Alcaste
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I love love love love how they posted TJ's response with no real comment on it. That response speaks for itself. That rep was rage-typing at being found out.

"I'm sure your readers would prefer to hear about their conditions!"

oh yeah. one of your workers died of covid.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Why is it this story reeks of adults picking on children?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
must have been out of three buck Chuck that day
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bthom37
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: I can only assume based on how defensive their response was that trader joes was, in fact, trying to sweep this under the rug.


That email almost certainly came from the store manager, and they're gonna be fired.  There's no way Trader Joe's corporate would release a response like that, and they definitely wouldn't call themselves 'TJs' in their statement.
 
Nullav
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yep, it's exactly the same as anti-vaxxers. Except violent, and they have more opportunities to be puetulent, hostile dumbasses in public. A solution? Not from me. My ideas all involve some big burly guys at the front door. I suppose police could get some good PR if they just stood outside businesses making sure everyone walked in with a mask.
 
olorin604
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
On the one hand I could mildly inconvenience myself, on the other I could save some lives.

Pretty tough call.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bthom37: Tchernobog: I can only assume based on how defensive their response was that trader joes was, in fact, trying to sweep this under the rug.

That email almost certainly came from the store manager, and they're gonna be fired.  There's no way Trader Joe's corporate would release a response like that, and they definitely wouldn't call themselves 'TJs' in their statement.


The only reason people in the store knew is because the associates absolutely spread the word while management was quiet. It's not uncommon in these environments
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bthom37: Tchernobog: I can only assume based on how defensive their response was that trader joes was, in fact, trying to sweep this under the rug.

That email almost certainly came from the store manager, and they're gonna be fired.  There's no way Trader Joe's corporate would release a response like that, and they definitely wouldn't call themselves 'TJs' in their statement.


I was going to say, thereis *no* way that was the official national company spokesperson.  It didn't name a specific person, like "Trader Joe's Spokesperson, John Doe said..." and as I was reading it the statement felt like it was only a couple steps away from a statement like "lying mainstream media".
 
thepeterd
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He sends one of yours to the hospital, you send one of his to the morgue have a number of huddles/meetings at the store! That's the Trader Joe's way.
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dmc12mk3
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: FTFA is yet another example of the ideologically-charged battle that is roaring across the country, often between workers concerned for their health and safety and customers who see wearing a face mask as an encroachment on their freedom

Notice how the press never expands on this. The press really needs to stop giving even weight to both sides as if one side is a reasonable, well researched and debatable position take.

How it should be reported:
is yet another example of the ideologically-charged battle that is roaring across the country, often between workers concerned for their health and safety and idiots that have lost all decency, morality, civility and common sense by blindly accepting the misinformation and lunatic ravings of Republican political hacks and partisan propaganda over global expert medical consensus.


I agree with appealing to a global scientific consensus, but what do you do when it provides statements like this:

"Non-medical, fabric masks are being used by many people in public areas, but there has been limited evidence on their effectiveness and WHO does not recommend their widespread use among the public for control of COVID-19."

https://www.who.int/emergencies/disea​s​es/novel-coronavirus-2019/question-and​-answers-hub/q-a-detail/q-a-on-covid-1​9-and-masks


Do we ignore such statements and go with our gut/Facebook degree?
 
bthom37
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: bthom37: Tchernobog: I can only assume based on how defensive their response was that trader joes was, in fact, trying to sweep this under the rug.

That email almost certainly came from the store manager, and they're gonna be fired.  There's no way Trader Joe's corporate would release a response like that, and they definitely wouldn't call themselves 'TJs' in their statement.

The only reason people in the store knew is because the associates absolutely spread the word while management was quiet. It's not uncommon in these environments


Oh, of course.  I've worked in these situations, there's always a whisper network in play.  This sounds like the manager got frustrated and popped off because an employee gave the reporter the manager's email address.
 
mochunk [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
For farks sake. For everything else going on, we're moving to civil war over wearing a farking mask. I can't take this shiathole of a country anymore. Just let it burn already while this plays us out...

https://cranksy.bandcamp.com/track/we​a​r-a-mask
 
bthom37
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dmc12mk3: Someone Else's Alt: FTFA is yet another example of the ideologically-charged battle that is roaring across the country, often between workers concerned for their health and safety and customers who see wearing a face mask as an encroachment on their freedom

Notice how the press never expands on this. The press really needs to stop giving even weight to both sides as if one side is a reasonable, well researched and debatable position take.

How it should be reported:
is yet another example of the ideologically-charged battle that is roaring across the country, often between workers concerned for their health and safety and idiots that have lost all decency, morality, civility and common sense by blindly accepting the misinformation and lunatic ravings of Republican political hacks and partisan propaganda over global expert medical consensus.

I agree with appealing to a global scientific consensus, but what do you do when it provides statements like this:

"Non-medical, fabric masks are being used by many people in public areas, but there has been limited evidence on their effectiveness and WHO does not recommend their widespread use among the public for control of COVID-19."

https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseas​es/novel-coronavirus-2019/question-and​-answers-hub/q-a-detail/q-a-on-covid-1​9-and-masks


Do we ignore such statements and go with our gut/Facebook degree?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Nice try.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: That was a deliberate setup.


As opposed to the accidental kind?
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dmc12mk3: Someone Else's Alt: FTFA is yet another example of the ideologically-charged battle that is roaring across the country, often between workers concerned for their health and safety and customers who see wearing a face mask as an encroachment on their freedom

Notice how the press never expands on this. The press really needs to stop giving even weight to both sides as if one side is a reasonable, well researched and debatable position take.

How it should be reported:
is yet another example of the ideologically-charged battle that is roaring across the country, often between workers concerned for their health and safety and idiots that have lost all decency, morality, civility and common sense by blindly accepting the misinformation and lunatic ravings of Republican political hacks and partisan propaganda over global expert medical consensus.

I agree with appealing to a global scientific consensus, but what do you do when it provides statements like this:

"Non-medical, fabric masks are being used by many people in public areas, but there has been limited evidence on their effectiveness and WHO does not recommend their widespread use among the public for control of COVID-19."

https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseas​es/novel-coronavirus-2019/question-and​-answers-hub/q-a-detail/q-a-on-covid-1​9-and-masks


Do we ignore such statements and go with our gut/Facebook degree?



"The message should be, 'Wear a mask, period.' "   Anthony Fauci, MD (not from Facebook)
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The disrespect shown by some people is reflective of a bad upbringing, being spoiled, never being disciplined.  As a result, we have reached that "generation of emotional cripples" that Thompson warned of a half-century ago.
It's fairly simple.  Their house, their rules.  That's any place in the world.  Your house, my house, Trader Joe's, anywhere.  If one doesn't like the rules, one doesn't go there.
There's no right to be a plague-rat, no right to be "special" everywhere.  The rules apply.
 
dmc12mk3
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bthom37: dmc12mk3: Someone Else's Alt: FTFA is yet another example of the ideologically-charged battle that is roaring across the country, often between workers concerned for their health and safety and customers who see wearing a face mask as an encroachment on their freedom

Notice how the press never expands on this. The press really needs to stop giving even weight to both sides as if one side is a reasonable, well researched and debatable position take.

How it should be reported:
is yet another example of the ideologically-charged battle that is roaring across the country, often between workers concerned for their health and safety and idiots that have lost all decency, morality, civility and common sense by blindly accepting the misinformation and lunatic ravings of Republican political hacks and partisan propaganda over global expert medical consensus.

I agree with appealing to a global scientific consensus, but what do you do when it provides statements like this:

"Non-medical, fabric masks are being used by many people in public areas, but there has been limited evidence on their effectiveness and WHO does not recommend their widespread use among the public for control of COVID-19."

https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseas​es/novel-coronavirus-2019/question-and​-answers-hub/q-a-detail/q-a-on-covid-1​9-and-masks


Do we ignore such statements and go with our gut/Facebook degree?

[Fark user image image 425x629]
Nice try.


That's the point. You simply did the same thing I did with respect to filtering the data. Given how important this information is for our health, why would they allow any ambiguity? People should be wearing masks but medical references from the WHO stating that there is no evidence of their effectiveness doesn't seem helpful.
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
From an NBC Article on the same incident.

Police said the men, John Carrero and Alejandro Escobar, both 34, refused to leave and pulled a mask off the face of one of the employees.

They were apparently there recording a video for their YouTube channel. Someone find me this Youtube so we can get an idea of what sort of shiat they get up to otherwise.
 
floydw
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If someone approaches you and they are not wearing a mask, they are an imminent threat to your life, act accordingly.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Harlee: "Don't make me get my gun," one of the customers yelled, according to the NYPD spokesperson.

LOL, in New York City. Ohhhh..... this will be brutal.


...yet the NYPD let him live.  Without even a teargassing.

They must agree with him, or like that he was a fairer complexion than their usual targets.
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: What God forsaken, out in nowhere place that has never heard of Covid did this happen in?!!
[thumbs.gfycat.com image 327x251]


"NEW YORK CITY!?  .... get a rope"
 
youncasqua [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: How it should be reported:
is yet another example of the ideologically-charged battle that is roaring across the country, often between workers concerned for their health and safety and idiots that have lost all decency, morality, civility and common sense by blindly accepting the misinformation and lunatic ravings of Republican political hacks and partisan propaganda over global expert medical consensus.


I like this approach, because it balances the view that right-wing mask refusers are immoral with the view that they're also brainwashed idiots.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gaddiel: From an NBC Article on the same incident.

Police said the men, John Carrero and Alejandro Escobar, both 34, refused to leave and pulled a mask off the face of one of the employees.

They were apparently there recording a video for their YouTube channel. Someone find me this Youtube so we can get an idea of what sort of shiat they get up to otherwise.


How about we don't give them traffic and attention?
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gaddiel: From an NBC Article on the same incident.

Police said the men, John Carrero and Alejandro Escobar, both 34, refused to leave and pulled a mask off the face of one of the employees.

They were apparently there recording a video for their YouTube channel. Someone find me this Youtube so we can get an idea of what sort of shiat they get up to otherwise.


Find it yourself.

And we wonder how the fark we got here.

GOOGLE IT, LAZY!
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gaddiel: From an NBC Article on the same incident.

Police said the men, John Carrero and Alejandro Escobar, both 34, refused to leave and pulled a mask off the face of one of the employees.

They were apparently there recording a video for their YouTube channel. Someone find me this Youtube so we can get an idea of what sort of shiat they get up to otherwise.


That's a substantially better article on the situation
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Harlee: Tchernobog: I can only assume based on how defensive their response was that trader joes was, in fact, trying to sweep this under the rug.

Trader Joe's has still not publicly acknowledged the incident and did not respond to a request for comment.

Probably still calling in lawyers to form a lawyer regiment. From what I've heard, TJ takes pretty good care of their employees. Were I the CEO, I would crucify these assholes in civil suits to the point that if they die the collection agencies will assign employees to follow them to Hell, and spend whatever bribe money was necessary to insure they get totally inappropriately prison sentences. Make these two jackasses Poster Boys!


"Don't make me get my gun," one of the customers yelled, according to the NYPD spokesperson.

LOL, in New York City. Ohhhh..... this will be brutal.


Needs to be said again
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dmc12mk3: bthom37: dmc12mk3: Someone Else's Alt: FTFA is yet another example of the ideologically-charged battle that is roaring across the country, often between workers concerned for their health and safety and customers who see wearing a face mask as an encroachment on their freedom

Notice how the press never expands on this. The press really needs to stop giving even weight to both sides as if one side is a reasonable, well researched and debatable position take.

How it should be reported:
is yet another example of the ideologically-charged battle that is roaring across the country, often between workers concerned for their health and safety and idiots that have lost all decency, morality, civility and common sense by blindly accepting the misinformation and lunatic ravings of Republican political hacks and partisan propaganda over global expert medical consensus.

I agree with appealing to a global scientific consensus, but what do you do when it provides statements like this:

"Non-medical, fabric masks are being used by many people in public areas, but there has been limited evidence on their effectiveness and WHO does not recommend their widespread use among the public for control of COVID-19."

https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseas​es/novel-coronavirus-2019/question-and​-answers-hub/q-a-detail/q-a-on-covid-1​9-and-masks


Do we ignore such statements and go with our gut/Facebook degree?

[Fark user image image 425x629]
Nice try.

That's the point. You simply did the same thing I did with respect to filtering the data. Given how important this information is for our health, why would they allow any ambiguity? People should be wearing masks but medical references from the WHO stating that there is no evidence of their effectiveness doesn't seem helpful.


It's really not that complicated. The guidance is to stay the fark away from other people and practice good hygiene.

Absent that, wearing a non-medical mask may not be highly effective, but it's better than just doing nothing and freely spraying your spittle all over the place.
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

holdmybones: Gaddiel: From an NBC Article on the same incident.

Police said the men, John Carrero and Alejandro Escobar, both 34, refused to leave and pulled a mask off the face of one of the employees.

They were apparently there recording a video for their YouTube channel. Someone find me this Youtube so we can get an idea of what sort of shiat they get up to otherwise.

How about we don't give them traffic and attention?


I was thinking of reporting them but also good point. I'm always just curios what sort of garbage people do this kind of stuff.

I spent about 15 seconds searching but then realized I don't really care enough to put in more effort than that.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Harlee: TJ takes pretty good care of their employees.


False. If this were true, they'd shut down for three months and let their employees have full pay during the shutdown.

"But by that metric, no corporation takes good care of their employees!"
"...exactly."
 
