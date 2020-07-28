 Skip to content
(Denver Post)   Play stupid games, win half your restaurants closing permanently cause you couldn't do what every other business did and shutter during a health emergency   (denverpost.com) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You weren't kidding with "stupid games"; subby.

The Arellanos said they "choose to trust God in everything we do," not the government, in the announcement Saturday.

I think I see your problem right there.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: You weren't kidding with "stupid games"; subby.

The Arellanos said they "choose to trust God in everything we do," not the government, in the announcement Saturday.

I think I see your problem right there.


God's a terrible business man.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Arellanos said they "choose to trust God in everything we do," not the government, in the announcement Saturday.

So, what you're saying then is God let you down then?
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they considered that their God wanted them to fail?  Part of His plan and all of that.  "I want you and your family to be homeless and eating scraps of Friskies from the can out of the trash." -- Omniscient loving God
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bigdog1960: Farking Clown Shoes: You weren't kidding with "stupid games"; subby.

The Arellanos said they "choose to trust God in everything we do," not the government, in the announcement Saturday.

I think I see your problem right there.

God's a terrible business man.


He fired and exiled his business advisor for being an amoral sociopath.
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is America, land of the free home of the brave, yet citizens are being treated as criminals, while criminals are praised," they added.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all fun and games until someone's personal Ox gets gored. They'll be on FOX Entertainment in a day or so, blaming the Blacks and Jews for the Corona hoax.
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Deathfrogg: It's all fun and games until someone's personal Ox gets gored. They'll be on FOX Entertainment in a day or so, blaming the Blacks and Jews for the Corona hoax.


I mean, they already dog whistled that with all the talk of 'rioters' and 'criminals'.  So...yah.
 
kuchikirukia
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"When hard times come, you see who your true friends are. The ones that stick with you, the ones that don't just go with popular opinion. We have made so many good friends, and a lot of enemies,"

Morons don't realize all they've gained are Nazis who would cheer as they were forced on the train to Aushwitz if they dared mouth one word against the right-wing party line.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Groovy headline, but their opening only forestalled the inevitable during the shutdown. It did not accelerate it. Their business was not going to survive without income much longer.


Many shutdown businesses will fail.
These are their stories.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Headline implies that the restaurant closed because of defying the order, but it sounds like it was going to close anyway. Regardless, defying the order was dumb.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
''I was asked what I would say to him, I would say 'For what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world, and loses his own soul?' (Mark 8:36)," Jesse Arellano wrote.

Interesting verse he decided to quote. I wonder if he even stopped to think about the meaning of what it says.
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: You weren't kidding with "stupid games"; subby.

The Arellanos said they "choose to trust God in everything we do," not the government, in the announcement Saturday.

I think I see your problem right there.


I'm struggling to remember the part of the bible that says, "Thou shall make a buck while endangering your guests during a plague."
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"I was asked what I would say to him, I would say 'For what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world, and loses his own soul?' (Mark 8:36)," Jesse Arellano wrote. "The hypocrisy..."

Sure. Let's throw around Bible verses: How about, oh, I don't know, Matthew 7:5: You hypocrite, first take the plank out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother's eye.

Or, if we want to stay in Mark, let's look at 12:17: Then Jesus said to them, "Give back to Caesar what is Caesar's and to God what is God's."

From what I recall, they were not even attempting any social distancing or crowd control.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Deathfrogg: It's all fun and games until someone's personal Ox gets gored. They'll be on FOX Entertainment in a day or so, blaming the Blacks and Jews for the Corona hoax.

I mean, they already dog whistled that with all the talk of 'rioters' and 'criminals'.  So...yah.


Yeah. Pay no mind to Portland.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Lol. I've never seen so much collective butthurt as that of small business owners. Have you ever worked for a small business? Oh farking boy. I have. And I have worked as clients for many. Those are some of the smuggest new money assholes you'll ever meet. Not all of them, but all of the ones I have interacted with.

Maybe you folks should have been saving that money for a rainy day. Hows it feel?!
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He said their kitchen was having problems for years. Kind of concerning...I mean what kind of problems are we talking about? Staff drama? Equipment failure? Health violations? Whatever it was it sounds like the problems started long before the shutdown and probably stem from these two trusting their god to take care of everything instead actually dealing with their real world issues. Yikes.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ansius: I think I see your problem right there.

I'm struggling to remember the part of the bible that says, "Thou shall make a buck while endangering your guests during a plague."


I think it's in Trump's Bible. Both Corinthians said it.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: ''I was asked what I would say to him, I would say 'For what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world, and loses his own soul?' (Mark 8:36)," Jesse Arellano wrote.

Interesting verse he decided to quote. I wonder if he even stopped to think about the meaning of what it says.


He's sooo close though. "The hypocrisy of the lockdowns was disappointing as big business(es) were not scrutinized like small businesses were ... ."

A little more sense and he may have figured it out. But no, he has to be a literalist Evangelical with zero self-awareness.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Global pandemic, 150,000 dead, etc
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vacation Bible School [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: Farking Clown Shoes: You weren't kidding with "stupid games"; subby.

The Arellanos said they "choose to trust God in everything we do," not the government, in the announcement Saturday.

I think I see your problem right there.

God's a terrible business man.


Terrible at business, every week he's begging for more money... that sounds familiar.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: LowbrowDeluxe: Deathfrogg: It's all fun and games until someone's personal Ox gets gored. They'll be on FOX Entertainment in a day or so, blaming the Blacks and Jews for the Corona hoax.

I mean, they already dog whistled that with all the talk of 'rioters' and 'criminals'.  So...yah.

Yeah. Pay no mind to Portland.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Vacation Bible School: bigdog1960: Farking Clown Shoes: You weren't kidding with "stupid games"; subby.

The Arellanos said they "choose to trust God in everything we do," not the government, in the announcement Saturday.

I think I see your problem right there.

God's a terrible business man.

Terrible at business, every week he's begging for more money... that sounds familiar.


God himself may be a perpetually broke-ass n*gga, but his lieutenants selling a nonexistent product are making out like as bandits.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I cannot call it "begging" so much as "successfully convincing people to part with their money in exchange for nothing at all". I have to acknowledge some grudging respect at the tax-free grift in operation here.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We choose to trust God in everything we do

God apparently thinks your restaurant sucks ass too.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Vacation Bible School: bigdog1960: Farking Clown Shoes: You weren't kidding with "stupid games"; subby.

The Arellanos said they "choose to trust God in everything we do," not the government, in the announcement Saturday.

I think I see your problem right there.

God's a terrible business man.

Terrible at business, every week he's begging for more money... that sounds familiar.

God himself may be a perpetually broke-ass n*gga, but his lieutenants selling a nonexistent product are making out like as bandits.

[Fark user image image 425x195]

I cannot call it "begging" so much as "successfully convincing people to part with their money in exchange for nothing at all". I have to acknowledge some grudging respect at the tax-free grift in operation here.


All you need is some cocaine, ladybois, and a suit that matches the color of your too long to be in a short style hair. Throw in millions of unhappy, broken, repressed people (of which there is no shortage) and bam...prophet.
 
jso2897
‘’ less than a minute ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: LowbrowDeluxe: Deathfrogg: It's all fun and games until someone's personal Ox gets gored. They'll be on FOX Entertainment in a day or so, blaming the Blacks and Jews for the Corona hoax.

I mean, they already dog whistled that with all the talk of 'rioters' and 'criminals'.  So...yah.

Yeah. Pay no mind to Portland.


This is in Denver, and I don't think that's one of the cities Trump has targeted for disruption.
 
