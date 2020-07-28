 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WBUR Boston)   COVID Kayla jumps in her car and does everything that she can do to spread disease from Florida to as many states as possible   (wbur.org) divider line
6
    More: Florida, Trip, Travel, World Health Organization, Mask, Health, Kayla Gilchrist of Miami, lot of international travel, Jeremy Hobson  
•       •       •

641 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jul 2020 at 6:31 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Pack some hydroxy.  You'll be fine.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
WTF are we wearing a mask and social distancing for if we can't get out and enjoy some of the summer? If you want to continue to lock yourself up and peek around the curtain at the rest of the world, then whatever makes you feel safe. As far as I'm concerned if you can keep it safe then get out and enjoy. F*ck the doomers.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm not going to lie, the first weekend it gets in the 60s here, I'm going shiat-n-the-woods (primitive) camping for a week. But in this heat with NC humidity? Nooooope. I will save my days off work for better weather than "summer".
 
Reverend Monkeypants
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The Catskills are totally boooooming like NYC just discovered them.
 
jso2897
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Or, you know, one could just stay home for a while.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

tuxq: I'm not going to lie, the first weekend it gets in the 60s here, I'm going shiat-n-the-woods (primitive) camping for a week. But in this heat with NC humidity? Nooooope. I will save my days off work for better weather than "summer".


I did that for a night. I wish it wasn't as humid but I was the only one at the primitive camp site. Would go again.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.