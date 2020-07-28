 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WLOX Biloxi)   The electric generator goes outside the house   (wlox.com) divider line
10
    More: PSA, Carbon monoxide, family members, Texas city, carbon monoxide poisoning, aftermath of Hurricane Hanna, Oxygen, Gray News, case  
•       •       •

285 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jul 2020 at 11:03 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Duh, that's where the charcoal grill goes.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Do people not have a carbon monoxide detector these days?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Might have been stolen if it was outside and where would they be then?
 
Stibium
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Do people not have a carbon monoxide detector these days?


Aren't smoke detectors supposed to get changed out every 10-20 years because the alpha source decays? When was the last time you tested yours?

/growing up we had mechanical fire detectors.
//no CO protection but they were pretty sensitive to heat
///all steel with a ceramic coating, and last basically forever outside a fire
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Doesn't matter, you're not going to hurt anyone in there now.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: Duh, that's where the charcoal grill goes.


Came to make this joke, except I was going to say gas grill.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Do people not have a carbon monoxide detector these days?


Might not have caught on so much in areas without basements? Dunno.
 
vrax [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So, I wonder how the Darwin Awards are shaping up this year. There has to be some tight competition.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This happened years back here in Vegas. Some family up in the affluent area on the west side of town was struggling financially. Had their electricity cut off because they couldn't afford the bill. So they set up the generator inside of the garage to hide it from everyone because they were so ashamed to be poor. Kind of people always throwing around money to prove how wealthy they were, and looked down on everyone else who didn't have as much.

Entire family was dead by the next morning from CO poisoning.

You feel as though the idiot adults got exactly what they deserved, but it's not right that the children had to die to because of them.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 minute ago  

morg: Summoner101: Do people not have a carbon monoxide detector these days?

Might not have caught on so much in areas without basements? Dunno.


They are required in Oregon.  When I bought my home, during a shortsale, I had to install them myself after the offer was accepted.

No basement.  Dammit.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.