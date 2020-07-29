 Skip to content
(Lincoln Journal Star)   A skydiving trip will cost an arm and a leg but, if you're lucky, you might get the leg back   (journalstar.com) divider line
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Occasionally, the farmers by me find whole people
https://www.kcra.com/article/instruct​o​r-files-lawsuit-deadly-2016-skydiving-​accident-san-joaquin-county/33265118
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Don't you just hate losing your prosthetic leg, and Larry King finds it?
 
ozman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Occasionally, the farmers by me find whole people
https://www.kcra.com/article/instructo​r-files-lawsuit-deadly-2016-skydiving-​accident-san-joaquin-county/33265118


Lodi Jump Zone is just a few miles south of me, I worked as an Air Traffic Controller and dealt with their planes and pilots in my area of responsibility, all I can say is, I'm amazed that the fields around there aren't littered with dead jumpers, and since the airport and their landing target area is right next to highway 99, you should always be aware you could easily end up with a new surprise hood ornament as you drive by.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"I have here an accident policy that will absolutely protect you no matter what happens. If you lose a leg, we'll help you look for it."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ozman: since the airport and their landing target area is right next to highway 99, you should always be aware you could easily end up with a new surprise hood ornament as you drive by.


The Untouchables - Where's Nitti? - HD
Youtube QMuYaf6CCVE
 
chawco
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I feel like this is as good a time as any to point out how much I wish I was a cyborg.

I'm sick of this body, it broke down too early and it never worked that well.

Is it so much to ask to have a cool metal body? I called strong and stuff? Or maybe like a synthetic  cyborg body that feels like a real body but with have super cool motor muscles.

Is that really so much to ask?

/Also rocket boots
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ozman: Notabunny: Occasionally, the farmers by me find whole people
https://www.kcra.com/article/instructo​r-files-lawsuit-deadly-2016-skydiving-​accident-san-joaquin-county/33265118

Lodi Jump Zone is just a few miles south of me, I worked as an Air Traffic Controller and dealt with their planes and pilots in my area of responsibility, all I can say is, I'm amazed that the fields around there aren't littered with dead jumpers, and since the airport and their landing target area is right next to highway 99, you should always be aware you could easily end up with a new surprise hood ornament as you drive by.


I like Monterey. Better scenery and you get to go out at 15,000 feet. Also, no freeways.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Notabunny: ozman: Notabunny: Occasionally, the farmers by me find whole people
https://www.kcra.com/article/instructo​r-files-lawsuit-deadly-2016-skydiving-​accident-san-joaquin-county/33265118

Lodi Jump Zone is just a few miles south of me, I worked as an Air Traffic Controller and dealt with their planes and pilots in my area of responsibility, all I can say is, I'm amazed that the fields around there aren't littered with dead jumpers, and since the airport and their landing target area is right next to highway 99, you should always be aware you could easily end up with a new surprise hood ornament as you drive by.

I like Monterey. Better scenery and you get to go out at 15,000 feet. Also, no freeways.


Better make sure it's an inshore breeze.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MBooda: Notabunny: ozman: Notabunny: Occasionally, the farmers by me find whole people
https://www.kcra.com/article/instructo​r-files-lawsuit-deadly-2016-skydiving-​accident-san-joaquin-county/33265118

Lodi Jump Zone is just a few miles south of me, I worked as an Air Traffic Controller and dealt with their planes and pilots in my area of responsibility, all I can say is, I'm amazed that the fields around there aren't littered with dead jumpers, and since the airport and their landing target area is right next to highway 99, you should always be aware you could easily end up with a new surprise hood ornament as you drive by.

I like Monterey. Better scenery and you get to go out at 15,000 feet. Also, no freeways.

Better make sure it's an inshore breeze.


my middle name is literally 'Bob'
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I found this humerous.
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well. Autocorrect farks me again. I'll just use this instead.
 
