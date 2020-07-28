 Skip to content
(Lifehacker Australia)   So you're telling me using reusable toilet paper right now is even more of a bad idea than usual?   (lifehacker.com.au) divider line
37
ginandbacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ummmm reusable toilet paper? NOPE NOPE NOPE NOPE NOPE.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh HELL no!
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I have a bad feeling about this thread
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Up, nope.  I'll hold it until we get to a 7-Eleven.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

PainInTheASP: Up, nope.  I'll hold it until we get to a 7-Eleven.


Barnes and Noble if you can find one. They tend to be a bit cleaner.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Exluddite: PainInTheASP: Up, nope.  I'll hold it until we get to a 7-Eleven.

Barnes and Noble if you can find one. They tend to be a bit cleaner.


In this case I can hover if necessary..
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
 Man I ran out of TP recently but not due to shortages. Just my forgetfulness. Then a light went off over my head and I remembered I had those Clorox wipes under the kitchen sink.

Ir you have ever giggled at how stupid some of my posts are, this one hits the "let's all point and laugh at dickfreckle" lottery. Don't EVER put a Clorox wipe on your ass. I don't care how tempted or desperate you are. Just don't do it. And if you're still that tempted and desperate, don't flush it. And don't come crying to me about it when you do.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i hate using toilet paper. it gets stuck in my ass and is very irritating. i have been searching for alternatives for years. no other animals use it. why should we? my research has finally paid off. if you concentrate, you can dilate your rectum to a point, and then, while on the toilet, raise your knees and arch your back, and it just falls out. clean and neat.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
dailydot.comView Full Size
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Reusable toilet paper and also napkins - in one!
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Use the red corn cob first, then finish with a white one.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They make those. They're called cloth diapers.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should use the three seashells.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do people insist on not washing themselves? Toilet paper doesn't make your arse clean, it just spreads shiat on your hands as well.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One word: "bidet"
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit [beep], when are people going to learn?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: We should use the three seashells.


*shakes fist much smaller than Stallone's*
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Voiceofreason01: One word: "bidet"


?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moooooo K
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dickfreckle: Man I ran out of TP recently but not due to shortages. Just my forgetfulness. Then a light went off over my head and I remembered I had those Clorox wipes under the kitchen sink.

Ir you have ever giggled at how stupid some of my posts are, this one hits the "let's all point and laugh at dickfreckle" lottery. Don't EVER put a Clorox wipe on your ass. I don't care how tempted or desperate you are. Just don't do it. And if you're still that tempted and desperate, don't flush it. And don't come crying to me about it when you do.


Burns, doesn't it?

I found myself in a Tp-less situation while in the middle of nowhere.

I remember thinking beforehand, "it'll be just like a baby wipe"...
 
Z-clipped [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Voiceofreason01: One word: "bidet"

Bidet attachments (which fit right onto your toilet) can clean you up with little or no need for toilet paper. They're much more expensive; the Wirecutter's top pick runs $600, and their budget pick is $330.


WTF is wrong with the Wirecutter?  Who the hell needs a $300 bidet, let alone a $600 one?  Mine was under $50 and has hot and cold water lines, and pressure control.
 
Avery614
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are genuine Cherokee Hair tampons still okay?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Just use your hand. If you're a righty use your left. If you're a lefty use your left

Or if that's too low brow use a rock. Because like the ancient Greeks used to say:

"Three stones are enough to wipe one's arse."

And if that's good enough for the likes of Plato and Aristotle, that should damn well be good enough for you
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
ya, uh, no.  it's no.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: Man I ran out of TP recently but not due to shortages. Just my forgetfulness. Then a light went off over my head and I remembered I had those Clorox wipes under the kitchen sink.

Ir you have ever giggled at how stupid some of my posts are, this one hits the "let's all point and laugh at dickfreckle" lottery. Don't EVER put a Clorox wipe on your ass. I don't care how tempted or desperate you are. Just don't do it. And if you're still that tempted and desperate, don't flush it. And don't come crying to me about it when you do.


I think I'll Farkie you as "The Cleanest Butthole in Farkdom".
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is annoying, time-wasting, and pretentious, but is it harmful?

THE farkING ARTICLE NEVER ANSWERS THIS!

We switched reusable cloth for pee...I thought this article was going to tell me why this decision would kill us.

Nope.

We throw them in the sink and wash them with our hands.  Hang to dry.  Washer/dryer/cothes line once a week.

Don't care about trees (those can regrow) but they ain't making any more clean fresh water.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

theteacher: Don't care about trees (those can regrow) but they ain't making any more clean fresh water.


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dyhchong: theteacher: Don't care about trees (those can regrow) but they ain't making any more clean fresh water.

[i.gifer.com image 292x323] [View Full Size image _x_]


Remember kids, it's ok to tell the teacher they're wrong but save calling them a complete idiot for when they're out of the room.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
To Muslims:
- You should always wash, after BOTH #1 and #2. Wiping is only acceptable if no water is readily/handily available.
- You should be in a state of 'cleanliness' for the five prayers (see Muslim ablution) where you wash your face, arms up to elbows and feet, the head and ears are simply wiped with a wet hand. Once you do that you are 'clean' and can perform prayers until you 1) urinate 2) defecate 3) have sex 4) go into a deep sleep 5) have sex.
Oh, and if you have sex, you have to shower before praying*.

The running joke from Middle Eastern Muslims coming from mostly arid countries to western countries is "people have all of this water; rivers, lakes, rainfall yet still choose to wipe?!"

/*praying as in performing the five prayers, not as in saying a prayer
//please take up Redd Foxx on his advice
 
comrade
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My toilet gives me a warm water near-enema and then blows warm air to dry. It also has a ceramic air filter and fan that filters the air.

I had to use a regular toilet recently and yeesh. It felt like I was time traveling to some primitive era.

"Monkey through poop on you and you just use napkin to wipe it? No! You wash!"
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

comrade: My toilet gives me a warm water near-enema and then blows warm air to dry. It also has a ceramic air filter and fan that filters the air.

I had to use a regular toilet recently and yeesh. It felt like I was time traveling to some primitive era.

"Monkey through poop on you and you just use napkin to wipe it? No! You wash!"


It's taken people a pandemic to come to this realization.
Still, I'm happy.

/also, the handheld bidets/hoses are great for cleaning the toilet
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: you are 'clean' and can perform prayers until you 1) urinate 2) defecate 3) have sex 4) go into a deep sleep 5) have sex.


6) ...all of the above?

/run a half marathon?
 
Avery614
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

theteacher: This is annoying, time-wasting, and pretentious, but is it harmful?

THE farkING ARTICLE NEVER ANSWERS THIS!

We switched reusable cloth for pee...I thought this article was going to tell me why this decision would kill us.

Nope.

We throw them in the sink and wash them with our hands.  Hang to dry.  Washer/dryer/cothes line once a week.

Don't care about trees (those can regrow) but they ain't making any more clean fresh water.


We'll run out of top soil long before water becomes an issue. We're not so much "running out of water," rather we're making entirely too many new people.....but there's only 60 Years of Farming Left If Soil Degradation Continues
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Moooooo K: dickfreckle: Man I ran out of TP recently but not due to shortages. Just my forgetfulness. Then a light went off over my head and I remembered I had those Clorox wipes under the kitchen sink.

Ir you have ever giggled at how stupid some of my posts are, this one hits the "let's all point and laugh at dickfreckle" lottery. Don't EVER put a Clorox wipe on your ass. I don't care how tempted or desperate you are. Just don't do it. And if you're still that tempted and desperate, don't flush it. And don't come crying to me about it when you do.

Burns, doesn't it?

I found myself in a Tp-less situation while in the middle of nowhere.

I remember thinking beforehand, "it'll be just like a baby wipe"...


The burning means it's working!

Clorox anal bleaching kits soon to be found one aisle over from the Crest white strips.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Moooooo K: dickfreckle: Man I ran out of TP recently but not due to shortages. Just my forgetfulness. Then a light went off over my head and I remembered I had those Clorox wipes under the kitchen sink.

Ir you have ever giggled at how stupid some of my posts are, this one hits the "let's all point and laugh at dickfreckle" lottery. Don't EVER put a Clorox wipe on your ass. I don't care how tempted or desperate you are. Just don't do it. And if you're still that tempted and desperate, don't flush it. And don't come crying to me about it when you do.

Burns, doesn't it?

I found myself in a Tp-less situation while in the middle of nowhere.

I remember thinking beforehand, "it'll be just like a baby wipe"...


Dumb bonus fact: I actually had baby wipes under the bathroom sink. Not sure why I had them unless it was an impulse buy I just tossed in the cart. But I walked (bow-legged) all through the apartment to get the Clorox wipes from the kitchen because I used them regularly. Had never opened the actual baby wipes bc, uh, why? There's a shower and deo right there and it just didn't occur to me to go under that sink. So I smeared bleach around my asshole instead.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Moooooo K: dickfreckle: Man I ran out of TP recently but not due to shortages. Just my forgetfulness. Then a light went off over my head and I remembered I had those Clorox wipes under the kitchen sink.

Ir you have ever giggled at how stupid some of my posts are, this one hits the "let's all point and laugh at dickfreckle" lottery. Don't EVER put a Clorox wipe on your ass. I don't care how tempted or desperate you are. Just don't do it. And if you're still that tempted and desperate, don't flush it. And don't come crying to me about it when you do.

Burns, doesn't it?

I found myself in a Tp-less situation while in the middle of nowhere.

I remember thinking beforehand, "it'll be just like a baby wipe"...

The burning means it's working!

Clorox anal bleaching kits soon to be found one aisle over from the Crest white strips.


And yet people still refuse to drink bleach.
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: So I smeared bleach around my asshole instead.


I like where this thread is going.
 
