 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Telegram)   School Committee meeting on Zoom and community-access TV was supposed to cover all the district's plans for the fall, but only got as far as sex ed   (telegram.com) divider line
9
    More: Awkward, Google, School Committee meeting Monday night, Instant messaging, Facebook, MySpace, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Following, Yahoo!  
•       •       •

434 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jul 2020 at 1:30 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If nobody ever saw a penis, the school district and gladiator movies wouldn't exist, so get over your puritanical selves.
 
KB202
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It is really, really, really not difficult to run a video conference. If you can't run Zoom, you shouldn't be allowed to run a school district.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Alright Zoom, let's see who you really are!
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size

CHATROULETTE?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Alright Zoom, let's see who you really are!
[thumbs.gfycat.com image 320x180] [View Full Size image _x_]
CHATROULETTE?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Alright Zoom, let's see who you really are!
[thumbs.gfycat.com image 320x180]
CHATROULETTE?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A sex act? Just one? Why not Act I, Act II and Act III? You could have an entire play. Make it educational, and sell tickets.
 
Bandito King [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: If nobody ever saw a penis, the school district and gladiator movies wouldn't exist, so get over your puritanical selves.


Fair. But also, just randomly getting your dick out is generally considered rude, to say nothing of the rules of order.
 
khatores
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
But after about five minutes, while a resident was addressing the school board, the meeting was interrupted by a video of a naked man performing a sex act

But...how did they know it was a man?

/come on
//do go on longer
 
khatores
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bandito King: maxandgrinch: If nobody ever saw a penis, the school district and gladiator movies wouldn't exist, so get over your puritanical selves.

Fair. But also, just randomly getting your dick out is generally considered rude, to say nothing of the rules of order.


It seems to be pretty standard for any meetings involving the White House over the last 4 years.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.