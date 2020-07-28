 Skip to content
(Some Coal Roller)   Rolling coal backfires   (centraloregondaily.com)
    More: Fail, Deschutes County, Oregon, Bend, Oregon, Deschutes River, 20-year-old Bend man, Dylan Freville, Automobile, Sunriver, Oregon, Electric charge  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
pics.awwmemes.comView Full Size
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
*Laughs in Gale Banks*
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Bend sits right at the boundary between notoriously liberal western Oregon and the eastern half of Oregon, which is basically rural Idaho. There is bound to be conflict.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Freville was identified later through photos taken at the time and after he bragged about it in an Instagram post, Hummel said.

Dumbass.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pull him over.
Crush his toy.
Give him a volt to drive.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

enry: Freville was identified later through photos taken at the time and after he bragged about it in an Instagram post, Hummel said.

Dumbass.


If he was smart enough not to brag about rolling coal at BLM protesters on social media, he'd be smart enough not to roll coal in the first place.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
These guys are just dicks.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A 20-year-old Bend man

Is that some kid of prison slang?

/Guess it will be now.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Pull him over.
Crush his toy.
Give him a volt to drive.


I have a better idea.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Pull him over.
Crush his toy.
Give him a volt to drive.


Nah, a Nissan Leaf.  Don't let him drive an American marvel of technology.  He doesn't deserve a Tesla or a Volt.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Trump digs Rolling Coal:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I am shocked, shocked to discover that someone who rolls coal is an asshole.

/would actually be surprised to find otherwise
 
inner ted
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: vudukungfu: Pull him over.
Crush his toy.
Give him a volt to drive.

Nah, a Nissan Leaf.  Don't let him drive an American marvel of technology.  He doesn't deserve a Tesla or a Volt.


Lol you compared a Tesla to a volt

Bend is beautiful
There are many rednecks
Both rich and poor , though "the poor" is now anyone making under $100k after all the Californians moved there when they realized they can't take the rain in Portland
 
BolloxReader [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Knew a guy who I thought would absolutely be a coal roller type of guy. He absolutely hated the practice though. To roll coal you need to add more oil to the diesel. Engines these days are far more delicate than they used to be. Adding more oil will cause more buildup and seal issues later on. It is damaging the engine. Even worse, it is disrespecting the engine. You don't fark with fuel mixtures as a political statement.

People draw some weird lines.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'd say hand him over to the feds after so they can nail him for altering or removing a pollution control device but the current feds really aren't likely to give a shiat.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Heh, So, he's in trouble with the city, the Oregon DEQ and tampering with emissions like that is a federal offense, so throw that on there with that $20,000 and forfeiture of the vehicle...
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Pull him over.
Crush his toy.
Give him a volt to drive.


Bird scooter.  And remind him they're not allowed in the bike lanes unless he kicks it along.
 
seventypercent [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm sure that not all coal-rollers are window-licking kiddy diddlers, but from my experience, the vast majority of them are.
 
zang
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BolloxReader: Knew a guy who I thought would absolutely be a coal roller type of guy. He absolutely hated the practice though. To roll coal you need to add more oil to the diesel. Engines these days are far more delicate than they used to be. Adding more oil will cause more buildup and seal issues later on. It is damaging the engine. Even worse, it is disrespecting the engine. You don't fark with fuel mixtures as a political statement.

People draw some weird lines.


Engines don't have feelings, but hippies do.  Duh.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is it just me, or does it seem like the more diverse the country becomes, and the more minorities get closer to outnumbering white people, the more rednecks feel like they have to be super rednecky?

Hee Haw was campy exaggeration, rednecks.  It wasn't a template for how to live your life.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Is it just me, or does it seem like the more diverse the country becomes, and the more minorities get closer to outnumbering white people, the more rednecks feel like they have to be super rednecky?

Hee Haw was campy exaggeration, rednecks.  It wasn't a template for how to live your life.


Happens every time a Republican's about to leave national office.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: vudukungfu: Pull him over.
Crush his toy.
Give him a volt to drive.

Nah, a Nissan Leaf.  Don't let him drive an American marvel of technology.  He doesn't deserve a Tesla or a Volt.


Fiat 500 electric- horrible reviews, even worse reviews from owners

/FCA wouldn't even pick up lease returns and //Lease drop off locations were too far for its range
///but for $69/month after rebates
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: These guys are just dicks.


5 words that perfectly describe Trump and his entire "movement".

/and I do mean "movement"
/if you know what I mean, if you catch my drift
 
Stibium
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Is it just me, or does it seem like the more diverse the country becomes, and the more minorities get closer to outnumbering white people, the more rednecks feel like they have to be super rednecky?

Hee Haw was campy exaggeration, rednecks.  It wasn't a template for how to live your life.


Not just you, anyone with a set of good eyes can see it just fine.

/until you tear up from all the rolled coal and smell what freedumb smells like.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I was today years old when I learned that "rolling coal" was a thing...
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Tear gas from cops still okay though, right?
 
DaAlien
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Bonzo_1116: vudukungfu: Pull him over.
Crush his toy.
Give him a volt to drive.

Nah, a Nissan Leaf.  Don't let him drive an American marvel of technology.  He doesn't deserve a Tesla or a Volt.

Fiat 500 electric- horrible reviews, even worse reviews from owners

/FCA wouldn't even pick up lease returns and //Lease drop off locations were too far for its range
///but for $69/month after rebates


Good choice. A friend of mine leased one. He couldn't wait for the term to end. The Volt, OTOH, is decent enough.
 
Snargi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

koder: A 20-year-old Bend man

Is that some kid of prison slang?

/Guess it will be now.


Unless, he's a career felon, he'll be sentenced to two weeks, serve it on weekends so it doesn't interfere with his stock boy job at NAPA.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark harassment, charge him with assault.
 
Stibium
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Tear gas from cops still okay though, right?


Capsaicin isn't know to cause cancer in the state of California so probably still ok.

Just don't ask the people next to the Sriracha factory.
 
NearCanuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: vudukungfu: Pull him over.
Crush his toy.
Give him a volt to drive.

Bird scooter.  And remind him they're not allowed in the bike lanes unless he kicks it along.


Segway.

Scratch that, they're too cool for him.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Stibium: Just don't ask the people next to the Sriracha factory.


Is that a thing? Or a joke?
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
sierraclub.orgView Full Size
Bad Smoke.

twincities.comView Full Size


Good Smoke
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

enry: Freville was identified later through photos taken at the time and after he bragged about it in an Instagram post, Hummel said.

Dumbass.


This is 100%, word for word, what I came here to post.
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: I am shocked, shocked to discover that someone who rolls coal is an asshole.

/would actually be surprised to find otherwise


If someone rolls coal, it's very likely they also take their pitbull that "don't bite" for walks in the dog park without a leash.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BolloxReader: Knew a guy who I thought would absolutely be a coal roller type of guy. He absolutely hated the practice though. To roll coal you need to add more oil to the diesel. Engines these days are far more delicate than they used to be. Adding more oil will cause more buildup and seal issues later on. It is damaging the engine. Even worse, it is disrespecting the engine. You don't fark with fuel mixtures as a political statement.

People draw some weird lines.


Not weird at all. Who wants the repair bills for a political statement? Engine repair is not cheap no matter which route you take - mechanic, himself. It's good that he knows this. I didn't until now.

/have no idea how roll coal works
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Stibium: Just don't ask the people next to the Sriracha factory.

Is that a thing? Or a joke?


Oh it's a thing.

And a joke.

https://www.sgvtribune.com/2018/09/07​/​sriracha-irwindale-drop-dueling-lawsui​ts-over-stinky-plant/

/it's fark dot com
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Was expecting something like this.....

static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.