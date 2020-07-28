 Skip to content
(NPR)   Someone gives you a gun, you give them a trumpet. That's the New Orleans way   (npr.org) divider line
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A good quality trumpet costs more than your average gun.  However, I'm going to guess he's giving out student trumpets, which go for about $150 or so.  All of my firearms cost more than that.
 
CrazyUncle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe one day this trumpet will kill a facist.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can then use the gun to get the trumpet back.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll probably blow it all on Bourbon Street
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's 2. One of the players is around 20. One is around 90. You can't really tell. This isn't finger wiggling. This isn't muted imitation saxophone trumpet. This is lead the band, clarion stuff.

Doc Cheatham & Nicolas Payton-Stardust
Youtube cUK_wkCuRp4
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd bring a blunderbuss just to mess with the guy.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What can I trade for a tuba?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ponzholio: You can then use the gun to get the trumpet back.


Grand Theft Auto:  New Orleans
 
MythDragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Attention kids. I am also trading trumpets for guns.
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size

Does your daddy have cool guns? Bring them to me and you can have your own even cooler trumpet. Remember, if you can get access to it, your daddy shouldn't have them anyway, so it's everyone wins! Each gun you bring me gets you a trumpet, so put them in a bag if you have to. And don't forget the magazines!
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sounds like somebody is building an armed horn section...

o.O
 
