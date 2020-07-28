 Skip to content
 
(Milford Daily News)   Couple arrested for walking dog naked. No, not the dog, she was wearing a collar   (milforddailynews.com) divider line
5
    Weird, Arrest, Nudity, Resisting arrest, Constable, Crime, Indecent exposure, Kevin Pinto, Mariel Kinney  
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If I saw something like that, I'd want to arrest them too. This is not necessary, people.

iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess. Meth?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
But did they have masks on?
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This and Hopkinton? trifecta in play?
 
mattj1984
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Pinto struck officers several times with the heel of his palm, while Kinney also struck officers."

Notice how the report doesn't specify WHAT the naked lady struck the officer with...

