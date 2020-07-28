 Skip to content
(Bismarck Tribune)   Woman who sold a half ton of pot gets probation   (bismarcktribune.com) divider line
3
    More: Interesting, Criminal law, Law, Lawyer, Police, Isaak's storage shed, Prison, Judge, Stark County, North Dakota  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They've done an outstanding job of hiding her picture from the public.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You deal 10 ounces, you go to Texas, they hit you with a brick. 200 ounces, you go to a jail, they look through a small window at you forever. And over that, we can't deal with it, you know? Someone's sold a half a ton of pot we're almost going, "Well done! You must get up very early in the morning."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What with the browser hijack?
 
