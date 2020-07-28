 Skip to content
(CBC)   Sick of Working From Home? Just change your definition of Home. Barbados is offering 1 year visas for remote workers. Offer not valid in USA   (cbc.ca) divider line
23
    Spiffy, Government, Barbados, Canada, Government of Canada, Politics of Canada, Guidance, government of a Caribbean island, island nation of Barbados  
•       •       •

23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
See ya after hurricane season
 
LL316
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's the absolute dream
 
Bob Dolemite
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
nice
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Mr Co-Pirate and I have already been discussing this
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Of the ditched UK colonies in the Caribbean, Barbados seems to do better than most of the other EC islands. I still haven't landed there, it's way the fark out there and I'm usually broke after Martinique.

Canada has a weird thing going on as also being ditched by UK (I love you Montreal; suck it up though, it's true). If not for Québécois politics, Canada would've certainly picked up Bahamas or T&C after they got ditched by UK in the 70's

It's really farked colonial bullshiat. "Oh you were our slaves for four centuries but now you're just too inconvenient. Ta ta, tea with the queen" etc. And then to hear white loyal (now) expats moon about about how much better it was during rule Britannia...

The same shiatty types in the US wanna cut PR and VI loose with the same bullshiat. Sick.

Ok. So I'm totally drunk on bad red, I gotta storm to farking deal with tomorrow and a bunch of shiat heads from STT are crowding out our island's good hurricane hole like they own it, but you'd never see them here normally. Ok. Deep breath. It's a Caribbean rant. It's all good.

Or not.

I'd love to see Barbados, but my passport is blue with an eagle on it, so, oh well. After the vaccine.

50% of my country folk seem to be mouth breathing maskless nationalist religious idiots.

They aren't even fun to drink with anymore.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

God Is My Co-Pirate: Mr Co-Pirate and I have already been discussing this


Quob bless, FSM.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Website mentions NOTHING about excluding US citizens.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Pass.

Barbados isn't even mentioned in the Kokomo song.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My employer explicitly stated that we had to work within the province.
 
Katerchen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sweet Barbados ...

Flogging Molly - Tobacco Island | Live in Sydney | Moshcam
Youtube zYqmOjhERlI
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Pass.

Barbados isn't even mentioned in the Kokomo song.


Kokomo is a checklist.
 
Harry_Seldon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I prefer the weather in a temperate NW rainforest. Too warm and sunny in Barbados.
 
morg
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rev.K: My employer explicitly stated that we had to work within the province.


Definition of province
1 a: a country or region brought under the control of the ancient Roman government
b: an administrative district or division of a country
c  provinces plural : all of a country except the metropolises
2 a: a division of a country forming the jurisdiction of an archbishop or metropolitan
b: a territorial unit of a religious order
3 a: a biogeographic division of less rank than a region
b: an area that exhibits essential continuity of geological history
also : one characterized by particular structural or petrological features
4 a: proper or appropriate function or scope : SPHERE
that question is outside my province
b: a department of knowledge or activity

Seems like you could make an argument that the instructions weren't clear.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

gar1013: Website mentions NOTHING about excluding US citizens.


1 google, 2 clicks.  Americans cannot travel to Barbados.

https://bb.usembassy.gov/u-s-citizen-​s​ervices/covid-19-information/
 
ayrlander [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

gar1013: Website mentions NOTHING about excluding US citizens.


Sure it does.  In that it seems to imply there's no exclusion, so the exact opposite of the headline.

"And strictly speaking, it's not limited to Canadians...."

So I'd like to know if subby saw something I'm missing.
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I wouldn't mind, as long as I had a high bandwidth, unlimited internet connection.
 
Deathbymeteor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rev.K: My employer explicitly stated that we had to work within the province.


We should totally ask if we can make them part of the province for a bit, a trial to see if they like it and want to join up...
 
oldweasel
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Don't Lag Me Bro: I wouldn't mind, as long as I had a high bandwidth, unlimited internet connection.


FTA (bolding mine):

"There are ample schooling and daycare options, none of which are currently closed or limited in any capacity, he said, adding the island also boasts the fastest fibre internet and mobile services in the Caribbean."
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

oldweasel: Don't Lag Me Bro: I wouldn't mind, as long as I had a high bandwidth, unlimited internet connection.

FTA (bolding mine):

"There are ample schooling and daycare options, none of which are currently closed or limited in any capacity, he said, adding the island also boasts the fastest fibre internet and mobile services in the Caribbean."


I have really fast internet now, but it's horrible for uptime. I wonder how that compares
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

oldweasel: Don't Lag Me Bro: I wouldn't mind, as long as I had a high bandwidth, unlimited internet connection.

FTA (bolding mine):

"There are ample schooling and daycare options, none of which are currently closed or limited in any capacity, he said, adding the island also boasts the fastest fibre internet and mobile services in the Caribbean."


Well, you know it's full of shiat. They spelled "fiber" wrong.

You can find solid bandwidth on most Caribbean islands for streaming, gaming, etc. I haven't experienced Barbados fiber, but pretty much everywhere else I've been ashore I could get decent bandwidth. It does get touch and go in smaller communities/islands.

It might get expensive, you might have to jump through some hoops, but broadband is a thing here.
 
seventypercent [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That "goof" is probably going to be on a beach in Barbados tomorrow morning rubbing suntan oil on his ex-wife.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If I didn't have a place and cats I'd be thinking hard about it. All I need is a laptop and a phone to do my work and 80% of the people I work with aren't in my timezone anyway. Hell, half aren't on the same continent.
 
what's that crazypants
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bigbadideasinaction: If I didn't have a place and cats I'd be thinking hard about it. All I need is a laptop and a phone to do my work and 80% of the people I work with aren't in my timezone anyway. Hell, half aren't on the same continent.


I'm thinking about it. Would have to find a housesitter or at least get somebody dropping by, but it would be nice to head there after hurricane season is over for 5 or 6 months
 
