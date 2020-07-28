 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(LA Times)   Death cults, uh, find a way   (latimes.com) divider line
19
    More: Obvious, Evening, San Diego County, California, Orange County, California, Southern California, Religion, Christian worship, Park, images of the peaceful event  
•       •       •

1170 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jul 2020 at 9:03 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And when thou prayest, thou shalt not be as the hypocrites
are: for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and
in the corners of the streets, that they may be seen of men.
Verily I say unto you, They have their reward.

Indeed they do, or will.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cannibilistic death cults, subby.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If you could reason with people of faith there would be no people of faith
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Let them die.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Let them die.


They're spreading it to the grocery clerks, take out waiters, nurses and doctors, etc.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
No better time in recent memory. We'll be looking back on this like y2k, without the success.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Let them die.


They won't die, statistically speaking.

They'll just infect and kill a lot of other innocent people.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And Jesus spake to them, "I doth not like sand. It is coarse and rough and irritating, and it getteth everywhere."
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
🎶Praise The Lord And Pass The Coronavirus.🎶
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Jesus Farking Christ....
 
El_Dan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Maybe Jesus wants them to all get cronavirus and die, we don't know the divine plan.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
For many are cold...
But few are frozen!
i.insider.comView Full Size
 
scalpod
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I joined a Texas UFO death cult and all I got was this lousy Dobbshead.
 
groppet
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Gyrfalcon: Let them die.

They're spreading it to the grocery clerks, take out waiters, nurses and doctors, etc.


It only sucks that people that do stupid stuff like this are the ones that won't die and it will be some poor person forced to serve them.
 
macdaddy357
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Maybe they need to let the snakes they handle bite them. Let the venom fight covid.
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Common-cup communion, folks. You know you want to.
 
Farking Canuck [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
On an average day I think religious people are phenomenally stupid. Just came to say that.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

koder: And when thou prayest, thou shalt not be as the hypocrites
are: for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and
in the corners of the streets, that they may be seen of men.
Verily I say unto you, They have their reward.

Indeed they do, or will.


Maybe you should read the Bible more.

You'd find plenty of verses about the importance of gathering.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
LOL. There's one of these "cool" churches near me.  Guitars and leather jackets won't make church cool.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.