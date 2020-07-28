 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KOIN Portland)   Don't tie yourself to your spouse, especially while mountain climbing   (koin.com) divider line
13
    More: Scary, Portland, Oregon, Mount Hood, married couple, 33-year-old woman, Forest Grove couple, Timberline Lodge, 30-year-old man, Clackamas County, Oregon  
•       •       •

739 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jul 2020 at 4:35 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From TFA: they were roped together, weren't setting anchors to hold a fall, and weren't wearing crampons. Good choices.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were wearing microspikes instead of technical crampons for grip on the ice,

I'm guessing they didn't have an ice axe as well.  And even regular crampons won't perfectly protect you - dodgy footing saw me once slip and wind up in a frozen lake with 50lbs on my back...had it not been for my axe.

Microspikes are great but they can give you false confidence.  They're good for icy rock or getting across 100 yards of frozen shiat on relatively stable trail.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That mountain is extremely difficult to scale, and yet people who have no idea what they're doing try to do it every year, and at least one or two people get killed in the process.
 
dothemath
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
See?
This is what you get when you mess up a perfectly good wife killing plan by "trying to make it look good."

Just push her off the mountain next time.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That is taking bondage very far.
 
Thosw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Beauregard Jackson Pickett Burnside approves.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dothemath: See?
This is what you get when you mess up a perfectly good wife killing plan by "trying to make it look good."

Just push her off the mountain next time.


I feel something went wrong in your Math Textbook....
 
dothemath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: I feel something went wrong in your Math Textbook....


I'm not the one standing here still legally married am I...?
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They got injured doing what they love.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

UberDave: They were wearing microspikes instead of technical crampons for grip on the ice,

I'm guessing they didn't have an ice axe as well.  And even regular crampons won't perfectly protect you - dodgy footing saw me once slip and wind up in a frozen lake with 50lbs on my back...had it not been for my axe.


This post improves significantly if you read it in Gimli's voice.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I don't know whose fault the fall was, but someone needs to resign to the fact they'll never win another argument again.
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: I don't know whose fault the fall was, but someone needs to resign to the fact they'll never win another argument again.


"Hey Hon, let's take these cool new microspikes, tie ourselves together, and climb Mt Hood without pro" said no woman ever. Men, however, say that shiat all the time.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hot Rocks Fumarole is my favorite radio station.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.