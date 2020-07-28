 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Federal judge orders documents related to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to be released to the public no later than July 30   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks as though the documents won't show anything new, though--just Maxwell lying, right?
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, two days from now?

So, Maxwell unexpectedly dies tonight or tomorrow, then.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: Wait, two days from now?

So, Maxwell unexpectedly dies tonight or tomorrow, then.


Unexpectedly?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[Judge] Preska said Maxwell's attorneys offered "little more than her ipse dixit,"

I thought Ipstein's dixit was the issue?
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh oh. Time to beat up some more protesters as a distraction.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: Uh oh. Time to beat up some more protesters as a distraction.


Were not more troops just sent to Portland for that exact purpose?
Or was that yesterday?
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then the murders began.......
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom_Slick: And then the murders began.......


Began?
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, a funny thing.

We lost them.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then the murders restarted.
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: Tom_Slick: And then the murders began.......

Began?


They stopped for a while
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should make for some interesting weekend reading.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yeah, I'm sure they'll get right on that.  right away.  like sooner than right away.

jill stein would never have associated with human traffickers.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: yeah, I'm sure they'll get right on that.  right away.  like sooner than right away.

jill stein would never have associated with human traffickers.



You know they use forced labor in Russia, right?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: Wait, two days from now?

So, Maxwell unexpectedly dies tonight or tomorrow, then.


How would that have any affect on the release of documents that already exist?
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A preview of the documents:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like we're finally going to get to see her emails.
 
moike [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What documents?
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Expose all the information to the light of day.  I'll treat any Democrats exposed with the same disdain as any Republicans.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: How would that have any affect on the release of documents that already exist?


Denial of Confirmations?

Not just a river in Egypt, but a way for rich and/or powerful people to try and spin anything in the documents without a living, breathing refutation sitting around to testify?
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this mean we finally get to see that Dirt On Hillary™?
 
dothemath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"I quickly developed a cult following. That sounds pretty good, but the truth is it's the last thing you want to develop. The only time having a cult following is a great thing is when you are actually in a cult. Then you get be a cult leader and life is milk and honey... everyone thinks you are God... you get to lie down with all the ladies from the cult... In a short matter of time, you become drunk with power and begin to lie down with the men also, not because you want to, but just because you can. Yes, being a cult leader with a cult following is fine work if you can find it. However, being a stand-up comedian with a cult following just means that most folks hate your guts."
- Norm Macdonald
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: Expose all the information to the light of day.  I'll treat any Democrats exposed with the same disdain as any Republicans.


You may want to prepare yourself...
 
clkeagle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jtown: Myrdinn: Wait, two days from now?

So, Maxwell unexpectedly dies tonight or tomorrow, then.

How would that have any affect on the release of documents that already exist?


It wouldn't... but it would stop her from expanding on their contents with testimony.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Anything not related to the libs redacted.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That sound you hear is a million windows being opened in preparation for "accidents."
 
nytmare
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Tarl3k: Expose all the information to the light of day.  I'll treat any Democrats exposed with the same disdain as any Republicans.

You may want to prepare yourself...


Do you know something that everyone else doesn't?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If you know anything about how the courts work, the documents or whatever are not "released to the public." They must be filed in court and there is no restriction, I suppose, on access to the court record, which is a public record. That's what it means.

/I did some teenage girls too, but I was a teenager, too. When I got older, I realized how stupid they were. And I was.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

nytmare: AngryDragon: Tarl3k: Expose all the information to the light of day.  I'll treat any Democrats exposed with the same disdain as any Republicans.

You may want to prepare yourself...

Do you know something that everyone else doesn't?


I know that wealth and power crosses the aisle and corruption has no political affiliation.  That should be apparent to everyone.  If not, there are a number of folks who are about to get disillusioned.
 
eagles95
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Gonna be amazing when she accidentally falls out of her windowless cell to the ground outside. Total suicide.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Suspiciously long duration USSC stay in 3..2..1..
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I want a large uncensored steaming pile laid on the floor, lets see how far this rabbit hole goes.
I don't care if its Trump, Clinton, English royals, Gandhi or Woody F*king Woodpecker.  Time to account for their bullsh*t.

/nothing is going to happen.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: Expose all the information to the light of day.  I'll treat any Democrats exposed with the same disdain as any Republicans.


Same.

/please no Biden. Please no Biden.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Iworkformsn: please no Biden. Please no Biden.


Which one?
 
dothemath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Police are still trying to determine how she fell on all those bullets..."
 
fearmongert
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I am skeptical that we get anything that we want...
remember the Panama Papers, that were meant to implicate HUNDREDS of high profile people that were cheating the tax system, amd hiding money?


Whatever happened with that?
 
fearmongert
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Iworkformsn: please no Biden. Please no Biden.

Which one?


Biden has been questionably touchy, bit he hasnt had any signs of scandals or signs of extramarital activities...

He SEEMS to be uncorrupted, amd loyal to his wife.

(And I am SURE with the Republican disdain for him AND Obama, it was looked into preciously)
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fearmongert: remember the Panama Papers, that were meant to implicate HUNDREDS of high profile people that were cheating the tax system, amd hiding money?

Whatever happened with that?


Some European countries prosecuted medium-rank wealthy people for tax evasion and the EU tightened up its tax evasion laws to the extent that the UK decided to leave the EU to protect the UK's money laundering industry.

Nothing happened in the US. It is Republican policy not to prosecute the wealthy for tax evasion.
 
Hand Banana
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
scene7.samsclub.comView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Hand Banana: [scene7.samsclub.com image 400x400]


That's a horrible fate for Maxwell! What about the documents!?
 
hammettman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
2 days.  A lot can happen in 2 days.  Why can't a judge just say, "do it now!"
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Remember, Ghislaine did not kill herself. Too soon?
 
