(Mirror.co.uk)   This just in: Vodka NOT prevent contracting the 'rona   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
39
    More: Obvious, Alexander Lukashenko, Belarus, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, Russia, President of Belarus, large sporting events, Belarusian Telegraph Agency, world leader  
•       •       •

pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does stop proper English.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh. Well I suppose I'll just have to get rid of this entire case of vodka then. Damn.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
However vodak HAS prevent contracting the 'rona.

/?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

pueblonative: Does stop proper English.


Lighten up.  This is 2020 and we are post-proper language usage.   U understand wat smitty say rite?  Than let not make peepull confurm to ur own versun of englush
 
ginandbacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

pueblonative: Does stop proper English.


Vodka do prevent Englishing.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ginandbacon: pueblonative: Does stop proper English.

Vodka do prevent Englishing.


Pricipal caught vodakof.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first time I got really drunk was with vodka, that was over 30 years ago and I've yet to catch the rona.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkertopc: The first time I got really drunk was with vodka, that was over 30 years ago and I've yet to catch the rona.


Tackle a college student lately?
 
ginandbacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: ginandbacon: pueblonative: Does stop proper English.

Vodka do prevent Englishing.

Pricipal caught vodakof.


I would just like to point out that gin is very conducive to the production of the Eglish.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ginandbacon: gopher321: ginandbacon: pueblonative: Does stop proper English.

Vodka do prevent Englishing.

Pricipal caught vodakof.

I would just like to point out that gin is very conducive to the production of the Eglish.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Boodles British Gin - for the Proper Pronunciation of the Eglish
 
ginandbacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: ginandbacon: gopher321: ginandbacon: pueblonative: Does stop proper English.

Vodka do prevent Englishing.

Pricipal caught vodakof.

I would just like to point out that gin is very conducive to the production of the Eglish.

[Fark user image 480x480]

Boodles British Gin - for the Proper Pronunciation of the Eglish


Oooh! THAT LOOKS YUMMERS!
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah? So what's in hand sanitizer?
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your booze isn't protect you against viral and bacterial infection, you just aren't drinking a high enough proof.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duh, that's what the Lysol injections are for.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kurwa mać...
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Russia, vodka prevents you!
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: ginandbacon: gopher321: ginandbacon: pueblonative: Does stop proper English.

Vodka do prevent Englishing.

Pricipal caught vodakof.

I would just like to point out that gin is very conducive to the production of the Eglish.

[Fark user image image 480x480]

Boodles British Gin - for the Proper Pronunciation of the Eglish


Rhubarb gin? Me want!
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not if it's this..
Fark user imageView Full Size

That shiat will kill anything.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't seen any scientific studies proving otherwise, so I'll stick with what seems to be working.
 
TheWhoppah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we not vodak?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well not with that attitude, subby
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KodosZardoz: Not if it's this..
[Fark user image 400x600]
That shiat will kill anything.


They drain that shiate out of the brakes of surplus T-72 tanks and filter it through gravel from the Pripyat. It's then sent to the USA for "further processing".
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fortunately I switched from Vodka and cranberry to Captain and cranberry.

I'm guessing that the effectiveness is about the same :-(
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drunk englishing detected in headline. Fifteen yard penalty. First down.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: ginandbacon: gopher321: ginandbacon: pueblonative: Does stop proper English.

Vodka do prevent Englishing.

Pricipal caught vodakof.

I would just like to point out that gin is very conducive to the production of the Eglish.

[Fark user image 480x480]

Boodles British Gin - for the Proper Pronunciation of the Eglish


dayam that looks good. I wonder what a martini made with that would taste like.

Hendricks martini for a light dinner (cucumber salad) and Boodles for dessert.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheWhoppah: Are we not vodak?


We are Smirnoff!
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: ginandbacon: gopher321: ginandbacon: pueblonative: Does stop proper English.

Vodka do prevent Englishing.

Pricipal caught vodakof.

I would just like to point out that gin is very conducive to the production of the Eglish.

[Fark user image image 480x480]

Boodles British Gin - for the Proper Pronunciation of the Eglish


That looks *terrible*

BTW, this weekend I mixed gin and Diet A&W Root Beer, and it was awful - but no worse than the DA&WRB by itself.

/In the words of Elim Garak: "It's *insidious*!"
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go home, Subby. You're drunk.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ginandbacon: gopher321: ginandbacon: gopher321: ginandbacon: pueblonative: Does stop proper English.

Vodka do prevent Englishing.

Pricipal caught vodakof.

I would just like to point out that gin is very conducive to the production of the Eglish.

[Fark user image 480x480]

Boodles British Gin - for the Proper Pronunciation of the Eglish

Oooh! THAT LOOKS YUMMERS!


Username checks out.

And, yeah, looks tasty. Would try in a G&T.
 
albert71292 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZMugg: TheWhoppah: Are we not vodak?

We are Smirnoff!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only 50ml of vodak? I think I see the problem here.

/kidding
//be safe, friends and neighbors
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I don't have the 'rona yet, so I'm sticking with the plan.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Oh. Well I suppose I'll just have to get rid of this entire case of vodka then. Damn.


Need any help getting rid of it?
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ukraine vodak is weak. -- Vladimir Putin

Russia has the best whores, blackjack tables and vodka. Skip the whores and blackjack.
 
englaja
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
From TFA;

The dictator also claimed that drinking 50ml of vodka a day would protect people from the virus.

Well, there's his problem. He confused ml with fl. oz. Happens in metric countries. Should use hogsheads.

A single millihogshead, around 250ml, might work better in protecting you from corona for a few hours as you'll probably want a lie down for an hour or two after drinking it and not go out. Reapply frequently.
it also has the benefit of powering an average Lada for at least a kilorod (far better than Grampa's fuel efficiency of 40r/hh).

50mhh will kill you unless you're a group of at least eight Farkers or three Russians, so technically it will protect you from the 'rona, but no more than say falling out a window onto a polonium bullet while stabbing yourself several times in the back will.
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Your sentence no verb.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: pueblonative: Does stop proper English.

Lighten up.  This is 2020 and we are post-proper language usage.   U understand wat smitty say rite?  Than let not make peepull confurm to ur own versun of englush


I don't know why I tried to read this with a Cockney accent...

/an American's stereotype of one anyway
 
saywhat
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I think that this is fake news that needs to confirmed on an individual basis.
 
