(Some Guy)   Aaaaand...here comes another potential hurricane bearing down on Florida   (mycbs4.com) divider line
40
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
and here come the pretzels
Youtube JMB-XiewSKw


I don't know who keeps posting these but I'm doing my best to keep up.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Please hit Mar-A-Lago
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Poor Puerto Rico. F*cked again.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Non-Sinclair link or it didn't happen.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PR is in the way first
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it'll blow all the coronavirus away.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I was going to St. Kitts...
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Poor Puerto Rico. F*cked again.


Also Alabama.
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send that shiat to Texas. We could use at least 1 week of rain and more 75 degree weather.


Stay safe smart people of Florida.
 
sturnus vulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Florida wearing a novelty condom?
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Why isn't the president warning Alabama?
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hurricane Mar-a-:Lago?
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FunkJunkie: [Fark user image image 425x321]
Why isn't the president warning Alabama?


He's too busy with strokes, McDonalds and waiting for his granddaughter to look just like Ivanka did when she was 13.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From my experience; Tracks change.

This means that if the track is pointing right at you 10 days out , that's the one place it won't be in 10 days.

sturnus vulgaris: Is Florida wearing a novelty condom?


usually.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FunkJunkie: [Fark user image 425x321]
Why isn't the president warning Alabama?


I checked with my sources and Trump is actually in the process of creating a new government agency that is specifically designed to warn the state of Alabama about bouts of severe weather.  He's getting someone to check out website vendors but I think he's just going to go with the low-tier WordPress plan.

Word is that he promised a premium website vendor that he would pay for the theme "sometime tomorrow" but simply has no intention of paying them anything for it.  Don't know why he doesn't just spend the forty bucks instead of fighting them in court, but Trump is a pretty smart guy who knows what he's doing.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Looks at TFA*
Yeah. Americans in PR are getting bang slammed by this thing already, but let's worry about Floriduh.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2020 just keeps getting better and better.

/go home 2020, you're hammered
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flincher: and waiting for his granddaughter to look just like Ivanka did when she was 13.


He's not waiting.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not even a glancing blow...  that's straight up 'Hey diddle diddle, straight up the middle'...
 
ralanprod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tropical storm strength? Pffft.

I don't bother worrying about these things until Publix runs out of bread.
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: *Looks at TFA*
Yeah. Americans in PR are getting bang slammed by this thing already, but let's worry about Floriduh.


Eh, it's still just a depression at this point, best I can find with a quick search is expected tropical storm force winds by the time it's threatening PR.

They should come through fine, this is no Maria.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just pissed my MRI will probably be canceled now.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: Not even a glancing blow...  that's straight up 'Hey diddle diddle, straight up the middle'...


Meh, as it looks now, this is no big thing.  That track won't look the same in a couple of days, and if doesn't intensify past Tropical Storm strength it won't be anything to get worked up over.  Right now neither the GFS or Euro are prediction much more than a TS.  They said the same thing about Dorian last year too though, so i'm still paying attention.
 
CocoNutz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Denis Phillips. Best meteorologist in FL. He always says Rule #7 which is don't freak out until I tell you to. This link looks like it's from one of those other weatherman sites.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's still a Potential Tropical Cyclone.

Next up is Tropical Depression, Tropical Storm, then Cat 1.

But given how 2020 has been so far
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: It's still a Potential Tropical Cyclone.

Next up is Tropical Depression, Tropical Storm, then Cat 1.

But given how 2020 has been so far


Well, it seems like an appropriate time for the first official Cat 6 to be acknoledged.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: *Looks at TFA*
Yeah. Americans in PR are getting bang slammed by this thing already, but let's worry about Floriduh.


I think it's supposed to hit PR Thursday. Are you yelling at subby or the clouds?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/penis
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The freight train is rolling

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America's Wang has grown but it looks a little deformed.
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the hurricanes will get Floridians to stay inside and slow the spread of the virus. Maybe...
 
groupthink
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Why did God put America in the way of hurricanes?
 
northguineahills
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Cortez the Killer: 2020 just keeps getting better and better.

/go home 2020, you're hammered


hammered? 2020 is also freebasing heroin w/ meth! (and cthulhlu knows what else....)
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

groupthink: Why did God put America in the way of hurricanes?


God seems to be dropping his whole arsenal on America.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ottebx: Maybe the hurricanes will get Floridians to stay inside and slow the spread of the virus. Maybe...


Nope.  What it's going to do is make everybody go to Walmart/Home Depot/Costco/Publix at the same time to stock up on supplies.  Then it's going force a lot of people who live in evacuation zones into crowded storm shelters.

And i'm not just talking about Florida.  This will be the situation anywhere a hurricane takes aim at from Texas to Maine.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: The freight train is rolling

[Fark user image 850x370]


Dammit, Senegal! Stop sending that shiat this way.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Cyclone Nine, yeah, no, that's from outer space.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
OMFG!!! TOTALLY BEARING DOWN!!!

...and not even predicted to be a hurricane.  Back in my Florida daze a storm of this magnitude would be largely ignored.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: As I was going to St. Kitts...


... You met a man with seven Mitts?
Sorry, Please, go on.
(Loved :St. Ives" nursery rhyme as a kid since it's a riddle. But always had trouble with the last line:
Kits, cats sacks & wives,
How many were going to St. Ives?
Also heard: Kits, cats, Saxon wives ...,
And as I got older, Kits, cats, sex and wives ..."
(Only 1 was going to St. Ives.)

Another riddle rhyme:
There lived a girl in our town
Silk an' satin was her gown
Silk an' satin, gold an' velvet
Guess her name: three times I've tell'd it.
(Answer: Ann. [an'])
 
