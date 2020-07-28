 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Los Angeles 2)   Whelp that didn't take long and was probably Inevitable: Fake Covid-19 "contact tracers" are now stealing personal data   (losangeles.cbslocal.com) divider line
9
    More: Scary, Identity theft, LOS ANGELES, Mobile phone, Social Security number, Social Security Administration, Los Angeles County, California, coronavirus contact tracers, Grammatical number  
•       •       •

304 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jul 2020 at 10:29 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Land of the Freeloader, Home of the Knave.
 
autofire372 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What, is the "Sick" tag in quarantine?
 
ThatBillmanGuy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Meh, y'all cheered for this 1984 crap.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There never has been nor ever shall be an event so terrible or tragic that an American won't try to make a dishonest profit from it.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just like last week?
 
drich02s
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Well," not "Whelp."
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is why people don't answer their phones. It's nothing but scams already.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
These assholes are potentially hindering America's response to the pandemic, as people will refuse to cooperate with actual contact tracers.

Enroll them as Peter Navarro's test subjects for Trump covid cure trials.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Come to think of it, the Wallet Inspector wasn't wearing a mask either.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.