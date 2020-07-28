 Skip to content
(1011 Now Lincoln)   If you have drugs and money in your car try not to fall asleep in traffic   (1011now.com) divider line
11
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They love that guy. Free money and drugs. They would have taken the money anyway, but the drugs make it look like a righteous robbery.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Having never done coke, I didn't think you would pass out on it.  I thought it did the opposite.  Can a more educated farker correct me?
 
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A fellow Lincoln-ite is going boss on the greenlites today!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Dude bought an 8-ball that had hardly any actual coke in it? Sounds like a lame attempt at personal consumption.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Having never done coke, I didn't think you would pass out on it.  I thought it did the opposite.  Can a more educated farker correct me?


Coke wears off quickly and if you have been on a binge the crash is dramatic
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It happens.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Having never done coke, I didn't think you would pass out on it.  I thought it did the opposite.  Can a more educated farker correct me?


I'm guessing that Nebraska has lousy cocaine.

I'm (mostly) kidding.  You *can* eventually fall asleep on almost anything after being awake long enough.  But also, different people react differently to drugs.   I think this is less common with coke, but painkillers make some people hyper, others sleepy, etc
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Blanco-Vazquez is facing possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver charges, possession of money while violating drug law possession, no proof of financial responsibility, driver under revocation and no proof of ownership charges.

An editor green-lighted that sentence.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Optimus Primate: Blanco-Vazquez is facing possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver charges, possession of money while violating drug law possession, no proof of financial responsibility, driver under revocation and no proof of ownership charges.

An editor green-lighted that sentence.


An editor with better coke than Blanco-Vazquez.
 
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Optimus Primate: Blanco-Vazquez is facing possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver charges, possession of money while violating drug law possession, no proof of financial responsibility, driver under revocation and no proof of ownership charges.

An editor green-lighted that sentence.


The Journal Star fired anyone who was capable of writing a legible sentence to save money. Editors were the first to go.

The whole rag is fluff articles and political hit pieces disguised as commentary.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
For the record, it's best to never fall asleep in traffic, regardless of the circumstances.
/just sayin'
 
